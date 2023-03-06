Monday H.S. Roundup: Kingdom Blades Punch Ticket To First Hockey Final
Gabi Young, Ella Blaise, right, and the third-seeded Kingdom Blades dropped No. 2 Burr and Burton 6-1 in the Division II semifinals on Monday, March 6, 2023, advancing to the program's first state final. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

MANCHESTER — The Kingdom Blades carved their name into history Monday night.

Freshman forward Ella Blaise scored twice and added two assists as the third-seeded Blades picked apart No. 2 Burr and Burton 6-1 in the Division II girls hockey semifinals, booking a spot in the program’s first state final.

