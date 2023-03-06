Monday H.S. Roundup: Kingdom Blades Punch Ticket To First Hockey Final

MANCHESTER — The Kingdom Blades carved their name into history Monday night.
Freshman forward Ella Blaise scored twice and added two assists as the third-seeded Blades picked apart No. 2 Burr and Burton 6-1 in the Division II girls hockey semifinals, booking a spot in the program’s first state final.
Isabela Butler had a goal and an assist for the local girls — who led 2-0 after one and 4-1 after two — to run their impressive win streak to 14 games.
“I keep saying it but this is such a great young, fast team,” KB coach Shaun Mosher said. “It means a lot to the team and me to have the Blades’ first Gutterson appearance. This team showed up to play tonight, and put Northeast Kingdom hockey on the map.”
In the program’s sixth year of existence, the Blades (18-4) will be hunting for a first state title Thursday night. The team — made up of players from St. J Academy, Lyndon Institute, Lake Region, North Country, Blue Mountain, Riverside School and St. J School — will play top-ranked, defending champion Woodstock (18-4) at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Gabrielle Young, Isabel Gaudreau and Briannah Waterman also found the back of the net Monday while Brooke-Lynn Choiniere, Sarah Tanner and Gabrielle Griffith recorded assists for the victors.
“They all stepped up tonight,” said Mosher, whose club has won 17 of 18 games and hasn’t tasted defeat since Jan. 11. “Seeing Burr and Burton earlier in the season [a 2-0 Blades win], we knew they were a strong opponent. But we came ready and prepared.”
Blaise skated past four Bulldog defenders and under-handed a shot into the net 4 minutes into the game to give the Blades confidence and a 1-0 lead. Blaise, the team’s top scorer, then finished a feed from Butler 90 seconds later to make it 2-0.
“Ella showed off her skills finding the back of the net early,” Mosher said. “She always finds a way to score. That line works so well together. They continue to find success. They are a fun line to watch.”
Kaelin Downey scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal, on a short-handed goal in the second period to make it 2-1. But the Blades responded with goals from Young and Waterman, both on Blaise assists.
Taylor Blaise finished with 18 saves in the win. Cyra Pacher collected 15 for Burr and Burton (16-4-2).
The Blades’ last loss came to Woodstock, a 5-3 result at Fenton Chester Arena. It was one of three nip-and-tuck battles between the Wasps and Blades this winter. KB owns the 2-1 record head-to-head, including 3-2 and 1-0 triumphs.
“We know each other well,” Mosher said. “They’re going to skate two line and three D. We’ll continue to use our speed and depth to help us compete.”
NOTES: The Blades reached the semifinals in 2020 in D-II. They spent the last two winters playing in Division I before playing in D-II season. … Monday’s game was pushed back from Saturday because of the snowstorm.
ALPINE SKIING
LISLE, STROBECK VICTORIOUS AT BURKE: In Burke, Ella Lisle and Jake Strobeck of CVU won the giant slalom events on Day 1 of the two-day Vermont state alpine skiing championships at Burke Mountain.
Lisle won with a combined time of 1:41.41. The Redhawks occupied five of the top eight spots in the girls race.
Brianne Allegra of Lyndon led the local contingent in 20th place. Macy Moore paced St. Johnsbury in 26th place while fellow Hilltoppers Ruby Rolfe (28th), Elizabeth Lopes (32nd) and Alia Davis (37th) rounded out the team scoring.
Strobeck won in 1:38.41 and CVU skiers took the top three spots.
Edwin Stephenson of St. Johnsbury took 13th as the fastest local. Hilltoppers Alex Harden (20th) and Zack Alamuddin (25th) cracked the top 30.
Lyndon’s Yann Lescop crossed in 28th place.
The slalom is slated for Tuesday at Burke, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
