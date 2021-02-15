LYNDON — A layup off a length-of-the-court pass in the final seconds gave the Oxbow Olympians a 44-43 win Monday over Lyndon Institute on Monday.
Olivia Lewis had made a tough shot from the low post with 8.4 seconds left. After a timeout, Rachel Spear found Alexa Kosakowski with the long pass, and Kosakowski laid it it for the game winner. It completed a comeback which found the Olympians down by seven midway through the fourth.
“The kids played hard. Poor coaching in the end led to the loss. That’s on me,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “We had our chances but credit Oxbow for not giving up. We had the lead by seven with three minutes to go. Gotta finish those off.”
With 22 points Emma Parker accounted for half of Oxbow’s points.
OXBOW (2-0): Alexa Kosakowski 3-0-6, Darcy O’Connell 1-0-2, Abigail Carson 1-0-2, Emma Parker 9-4-22, Anna Boles 4-0-9, Nora Fahey 1-1-3. Totals: 19-FG 5-7-FT 44.
LYNDON (1-1): Isabelle Priest 1-2-5, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-0-9, Emma Renaudette 0-3-3, Delaney Noyes 1-1-3, Natalie Ely 1-0-3, Sam Hinton 2-1-5, Olivia Lewis 6-3-15. Totals: 14-FG 9-17-FT 43.
OU 7 14 8 15 — 44
LI 11 9 7 16 — 43
3-Point FG: O 1 (Bolbs); L 6 (Whitcomb 3, Priest, Noyes, Ely). Total Fouls: O 17, L 13. Fouled Out: O Ely, L Renaudette.
CVU 47, SJA 19: In St. Johnsbury, the visiting Redhawks gradually increased their lead over the course of the game, dropping the Hilltoppers to 1-1 going into SJA’s next game Thursday at Essex.
CVU (2-0): Madison Reagan 4-3-11, Josie Pozer 2-1-5, Catherine Gilwee 3-1-7, Allison Bates 1-0-2, Chloe Snipes 3-0-6, Addison Hunter 1-0-2, Shelby Companion 3-0-6, Madison Mochive 4-0-8. Totals: 21-FG 4-4-FT 47.
SJA (1-1): Liliana Kittredge 1-0-2, Adriana Lemieux 1-1-3, Lylie LaPete 0-3-3, Kaia Anderson 1-1-3, Maren Nitsche 3-0-7, Hayden Wilkins 0-1-1. Totals: 6-FG 5-9-FT 19.
CVU 13 12 11 11 — 47
SJA 2 5 4 8 — 19
3-Point FG: C 1 (Gilwee); S 2 Lemieux, Nitsche). Total Fouls: C 13, S 7.
PEOPLES 57, HAZEN 43: In Hardwick, Shelby Wells had 27 points and the visiting Wolves expanded on a 25-21 halftime to win their season opener.
Graci Beck added 18 for the winners, while Hazen Union was paced by Macy Molleur (15 points) and Alleigh Gabaree (12). The Wildcats visit North Country Union Thursday.
DANVILLE 49, BFA-FAIRFAX 37: In Danville, the Indians moved to a 2-0 record. They led 27-21 going into a high-scoring fourth quarter for both teams. Laci Sandvil, Rylie Cadieux and Colleen made double figures for the winners.
FAIRFAX (0-1): Paige Superneau 2-0-5, Jaycee Douglas 4-1-9, Faith Benjamin 1-0-2, Madison Murphy 1-1-3, Courtney Bernier 2-0-4, Hazel Albee 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 8-20-FT 37
DANVILLE (2-0): Colleen Flinn 5-0-10, Laci Sandvil 3-5-13, Autumn Larocque 0-1-1, Rylie Cadieux 2-7-11, Ava Marshia 3-0-6, Carlie Believeau 1-1-3, Zoe Crocker 2-1-5. Totals: 16-FT 15-30-FT 49.
BFA 7 5 7 18 — 37
DHS 7 11 18 13 — 49
3-Point FG: F 1 Superneau); D 2 (Sandvil). Total Fouls: F 19, D 17.
COLEBROOK 76, GORHAM 40: In Colebrook, guard Sage Smith scored 13 of her 26 points in the first quarter en route to a triple double as the Mohawks built a 31-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Smith had 10 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists, while forward Samantha Howe grabbed 18 rebounds to go with her 24 points. Teammates Sierra Riff (four points, five assists, six rebounds) and Emma McKeage (six points, eight assists) helped the cause.
Next for the D-IV champions, a Feb. 22 game at Pittsburg-Canaan.
GORHAM (1-5): Zoe Grondin 1-0-2, Katelyn Chase 3-0-7, Madi Buteau 4-0-8, Emma Bernier 1-0-2, Sarah Godin 4-2-10, Haley Desilets 1-0-2, Maddie Girouard 2-0-6, Jessica Buron 1-1-3. Totals: 17: FG 3-10 FT 40.
COLEBROOK (10-1): Sage Smith 12-0-26, Samantha Howe 10-4-24, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Emma McKeage 3-0-6, Sara Fernald 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 4-0-8. Totals: 35-FG 4-7-FT 76.
GHS 8 11 12 9 — 40
CA 31 17 18 10 — 76
3-Point FG: G 3 Girouard 2, Chase); C 2 (Smith). Total Fouls: G 8, C 7.
BOYS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 51, GORHAM 46: Held to four points in the first quarter in Gorham, Kaiden Dowse had 21 points, Carson Rancourt had 12 and the visiting Mohawks busted out with 43 second-half points, winning for the fifth time in six games going into their Friday home game with Woodsville.
COLEBROOK (6-4): Carson Rancourt 2-9-12, Kolten Dowse 1-1-3, Marik Boire 3-0-6, Kaiden Dowse 7-7-21, Maddox Godzyk 2-4-8, Keenan Hurlburt 3-17. Total: 18-FG 21-26-FT 57.
GORHAM (2-5): Brendan Saladino 4-0-11, Kody Lemieux 2-0-5, Richard Burton 2-2-6, Teagan Leclerc 0-1-1, John Micucci 1-0-2, Anthony Frisk 4-1-13, Nolan York 2-4-8. Totals: 15-FG 8-12-FT 46.
CA 4 10 21 22 — 57
GHS 11 11 9 15 — 46
3-Point FG: G 8 (Frisk 4, Saladino 3, Lemieux). Total Fouls: C 15, G 18. Fouled Out: G Wyatt DeBlois.
