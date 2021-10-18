WELLS RIVER — Three unanswered Danville goals in the last 11:57 of the second half erased a 3-1 deficit and gave Danville a 4-3 girls soccer win Monday at Blue Mountain.
The last two Danville goals were scored by freshman Sloane Morse. Blue Mountain sophomore Karli Blood had given the Bucks a 3-1 lead with 14:03 left in regulation before the visitors mounted their comeback. With 11:57 left Danville junior Lilah Hall scored the second of her own two goals on Lilli Klark’s assist to get Danville back in it at 3-2.
Just 2:08 later it was a tie game as Morse put the ball in with the assist going to senior Rylie Cadieux.
The visitors kept the momentum going, and at 7:26 Morse got the eventual game-winner unassisted.
Jordan Alley’s direct kick late in the first half had given the Bucks a 1-0 halftime lead. Klark got a fist on it, but not enough to prevent the goal. Hall earlier had a good bid but her shot went off the near upper post.
Hall evened it 1-1, 1:40 into the second half on an assist from Jasmine Reason. Both goalies then made stellar saves as Blue Mountain’s Emma Gray stopped a point-blank shot on a rebound attempt after the initial Danville shot went off the crossbar. Klark then matched it, stoning Alley on a clean breakaway. Klark had 14 saves, while Gray had 12.
“This was a big win for us,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “We are looking to pick up index points in this final week before playoffs and Blue Mountain has been playing some good soccer. I am proud of our players for digging deep late in the second half and completing the comeback.”
The outcome of the game left both teams one game under .500 going into their regular-season finales on Friday. Danville (6-7) visits Oxbow at 3:45, while the Bucks (5-6) host Missisquoi at 4 p.m.
PROFILE 7, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: In Bethlehem, the Profile tandem of Sophie Bell and Madison McLaren each had a hat trick to put the Patriots at 14-1 going into their regular-season finale Wednesday at Groveton at 4 p.m.
Liv White also scored as the Patriots jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead.
“A very important match to remain in second place in the division,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said. “Sophie Bell dominated in center mid and kept White Mountain Regional off-balance for most of the match. A very nice win against a playoff-bound Division III team.” The Patriots trail only Newmarket (15-0) in D-IV while staying slightly ahead of Woodsville (13-1-1) and Littleton (13-2-1).
Jaylin Bennett and and Lila Staley scored for the Spartans (5-7-2), who finish their regular-season slate Friday at Berlin at 3:30. Carissa Challinor made seven saves for White Mountains, while Morgan Presby and Annabelle Mullins combined for three for Profile.
LITTLETON 6, GROVETON 0: In their regular-season finale in Groveton, the visiting Crusaders got a hat trick from Bre Lemay, while Josie Bryant, Lauren McKee and Addie Hadlock also scored as they ended the season with a 13-2-1 record.
WOODSVILLE 2, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In Woodsville, seniors Maddie Roy (first half) and Leah Krull (second half) had unassisted goals for a 2-0 lead, and the Engineers held off the visiting Panthers (9-5) after they cut the lead in half on Kiara Eveleth’s goal midway through the second half.
It was Woodsville’s second win over them this month, extending Moultonborough’s losing streak to four after they started the season 9-1.
Gracy Boucher had 21 saves for the Panthers, to 11 for Eliza Wagstaff.
It leads to a varsity doubleheader Friday with Colebrook, with the boys team (11-2-1) playing at 2 p.m., and the 13-1-1 girls team following at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 4, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Woodsville, the streaking Engineers won their seventh straight – all by shutout – putting it away with three goals in the second half. Bryce Williams’ goal on Ben Taylor’s assist gave Woodsville a 1-0 halftime lead; Coby Youngman then scored on Nathaniel Chumbes’ assist for a 2-0 lead, and Chumbes expanded it to 3-0 on an assist by Taylor.
A penalty kick by Sammy Sarkis wrapped up the scoring, and goalie Cam Davidson helped the Engineers to the win.
It puts the Engineers in fourth place at 11-2-1 in D-IV going into their next game Wednesday at Franklin. They wrap up their regular-season schedule Friday at Colebrook.
HAZEN 2, LYNDON 1: In Hardwick, all the scoring came in the first half as Jadon Baker scored 30 minutes in, and Tyson Davidson made it 2-0 on Reed Kehler’s assist 20 minutes later.
Aiden Hale scored for the Vikings with one minute left for the 2-1 halftime count. Hazen now takes a 6-7 record into its regular-season finale Wednesday at 4 in Morrisville at Peoples. The 3-10 Vikings also wrap up on Wednesday at home at 4 with Harwood.
Nick Matteis had 18 saves for the Vikings, to six for the Wildcats’ Tyler Rivard.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH COUNTRY 1, HARWOOD 0: On senior day in Newport, it was the underclassmen who helped the Falcons end their season on a winning note as sophomore Bryn Jenness scored the lone goal on senior Clarissa Demers’ assist, and freshman Ava Bouchard pitched the shutout in goal with five saves.
It makes NCU 6-7 going into playoffs (the tournament brackets are released Monday).
Honored at the game were seniors Demers, Natalie Desjarlais, Libby Prue, Leah Lewis, Sarah Scherer and Bailee Guyette.
