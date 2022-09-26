Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton’s Lewis Earns Medalist Honors At BCC; Crusaders Sweep On Pitch
Buy Now

Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BETHLEHEM — Littleton’s Gavin Lewis scored 23 points in the Stableford scoring system (4-over-38) to earn medalist honors in a four-team golf match Monday at Bethlehem Country Club.

Bruce Rawnsley was the runner-up with 22 points (39), helping Prospect Mountain (70 points) to the team win. Littleton finished second just four strokes back while Hillsboro-Deering shot 53 and Farmington compiled 47 points.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.