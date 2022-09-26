Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton’s Lewis Earns Medalist Honors At BCC; Crusaders Sweep On Pitch

BETHLEHEM — Littleton’s Gavin Lewis scored 23 points in the Stableford scoring system (4-over-38) to earn medalist honors in a four-team golf match Monday at Bethlehem Country Club.
Bruce Rawnsley was the runner-up with 22 points (39), helping Prospect Mountain (70 points) to the team win. Littleton finished second just four strokes back while Hillsboro-Deering shot 53 and Farmington compiled 47 points.
Also scoring for Littleton were Braden Lewis (19 points), Charlie Daine (13) and Joe Woodson (11).
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 1, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, Grady Hadlock finished a Cam Cook corner kick in the 61st minute as the Crusaders squeezed past the rival Spartans.
Kyle Fuentes made seven saves for Littleton while Trevor Armstrong stopped 10 shots for the hosts.
“They outplayed us in the first half, but I thought we came out in the second half with more energy and played a good half of soccer,” Crusader coach Luke Driscoll said. “We put pressure on and generated quality scoring opportunities.”
Littleton (5-2-1) hosts Lin-Wood on Wednesday. White Mountains (2-8) visits Berlin on Saturday. The Spartans handled the rival Mounties 5-0 this past Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Whitefield, Julianne Bromley had a goal and an assist as the Crusaders, fresh off a 1-1 tied with unbeaten Profile, took down the rival Spartans.
Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Addison Hadlock (unassisted) and Lauryn Corrigan (unassisted) all tallied in the win while Alba Perez notched an assist. The Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime.
Josie DeAngelis got the equalizer for the hosts, scoring on a free kick. But Littleton responded with a flurry of goals in the final 20 minutes.
“Despite the loss, several players played well for White Mountains, including Addyson Kenison in defense, Aubrey Merrill in the midfield and Lilly Ingerson in the front line,” Spartan coach Stephen Welch said.
Goalkeeper Tara St. Cyr had 13 saves in the loss.
WMR (1-7) visits Berlin on Saturday. The Mountains beat the Spartans 2-1 last Saturday. LHS (6-1-1) welcomes Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
DANVILLE SWEEPS AT HOME: In Danville, Bears senior Peter Searls won the boys event in 21 minutes, 30 seconds while Danville senior Lilley Anderson triumphed in the girls race (26:43) in a 5K cross-country race.
The DHS boys scored 32 points to win the team event over Peoples (34) and Oxbow (54).
Searls beat out Twinfield’s Ethan Parris (21:42) and Peoples’ AJ West (23:41). Danville’s Devon Lopez-Powers (24:05) and Aiden Stillson (24:07) were fourth and fifth.
Twinfield’s Camryn Hoffman was second in the girls race with a time of 27:11 while Peoples’ Adele Marcoux was third (27:22). Danville’s Lynsey Lavely was fourth in 34:37.
In the middle school race, Danville’s Ryan Richard won the boys race in 12:38 while Sara Lund of Kingdon East was the girls victor in 13:12.
