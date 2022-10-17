WOODSVILLE — Woodsville’s Paige Smith scored in the first half and Littleton’s Juliann Bromley got the equalizer as the Engineers and Crusaders battled to a 1-1 double overtime soccer draw in the rain on Monday.
The game started at 2 p.m. and was a matchup of Division IV teams ranked No. 2 and 3 in the standings.
Katie Houston got the assist on Smith’s tally.
Littleton (12-1-2) ran its unbeaten streak to 10 games and hosts Lisbon in the regular-season finale on Wednesday. Woodsville (12-1-1) heads to Sunapee on Wednesday. The Lakers handed the Engineers their only loss, 3-0, on Sept. 23.
ST. J 2, BRATTLEBORO 0: In Brattleboro, Alia Davis and Hannah Amadon each tallied goals as the Hilltoppers picked up a key road win.
St. J (5-7) has another key battle Tuesday in Burlington, its third game in four days.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 3, LITTLETON 1: In Woodsville, Ben Taylor produced a goal and an assist as the Engineers continued their chase for a top-four seed in the Division IV tournament.
Andre Chumbes and Nathaniel Chumbes scored while Coby Youngman and Ryan Walker nabbed assists for Woodsville, which last Thursday handed Gorham its first loss of the season.
The Engineers led 2-0 at the break on Monday before LHS trimmed it to 2-1. Cam Davidson got the win in net for the hosts.
Littleton (10-4-1) ends the regular season with a home game against Lisbon on Wednesday. WHS (12-2) heads to Sunapee on Wednesday (6 p.m.). The Engineers nipped the Lakers on Sept. 23.
ST. J 3, BRATTLEBORO 1: In Brattleboro, Gerardo Fernandez scored twice and Gus Yerkes added two assists as the Hilltoppers turned in a road win.
Both teams now hold 6-6 records.
Jorge Trade got a goal for the visitors while Tate Chamberlin scored for the Colonels. Fernando Gutierrez made five saves in the win while Paul McGillion turned away 10 shots for BU.
St. J hosts Burlington on Tuesday.
PROFILE 3, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie, Satchel Miller-White and Hoosein Dudha all tallied and the Patriots concluded their regular at 14-2 and with the third seed in Division IV.
Pierson Freligh, Yuto Whitney and Kaden Brantley registered assists for Profile, which led 1-0 at halftime and 3-0 late in the game.
Rob Southworth headed in a free kick from Eli Percey in the 69th minute for the Spartans’ lone goal.
Trevor Armstrong saved seven shots for the visitors.
“Outstanding play from Eli Percey, Avery Woodburn, Ethan Ramsay and Rob Southworth,” WMR coach Andy Cliche said. “Georgie Welch played well at the forward position as did Corey Silver as an outside back. The team as a whole played well together, moved the ball and stepped up when they needed to.”
The Spartans conclude their regular season at 4-11-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 1, STOWE 0: In Lyndon Center, Molly Smith scored in the opening quarter and the Vikings avenged a Saturday loss to the same Raider team.
Stowe (3-7-1) beat Lyndon 4-1 on Saturday.
The Vikings (8-5) play their regular-season finale at home against Montpelier on Wednesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 0, ST. J 0: In Newport, Falcon Ava Bouchard made 27 saves in the cage as North Country and the Hilltoppers battled to a scoreless draw.
It was Bouchard’s third shutout of the season.
Willa Kantrowitz made three saves for SJA, which had a 9-2 advantage in corners.
The Falcons (3-7-1) visit Harwood and the Hilltoppers (4-7-1) host U-32, both on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.