LYNDON CENTER — Still hot.
The streaking Lyndon boys hockey team made it five straight wins on Monday night, taking down defending Division II champion Brattleboro 4-1 at Fenton Chester Arena.
Nick Matteis, Aiden Hale and Ashton Gould each collected a goal and an assist while netminder Logan Miller recorded 21 saves as the Vikings upped their record to 6-1.
“This was a great game all around by the boys,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “The pressure on the puck was great again. The defense played a great game.”
Theo Levine tallied and Dylan Miller added an assist for Lyndon, which led 2-1 after two and iced the game with a pair of third-period goals.
Will Haggard (Derek Parsons) scored for Brattleboro — his goal knotting the game in the first period. Darek Harvey finished with 32 saves for the Colonels (3-5).
In a physical battle among two tough teams in D-II, the Vikes jumped out 1-0 advantage on Matteis’ one-timer on a sweet feed from Hale. Levine made it 2-0 in the second on a hard-working play and pass from Matteis behind the net.
LI then came up with a huge penalty kill in the third stanza on a 5 on 3 and a 5 on 4 to keep the lead.
“The power play once again was impressive and created a lot of scoring opportunities,” Roberge said. “We definitely could have finished better as we missed quite a few scoring chances that could have put the game away earlier. There is always room for improvement no matter how good you play and our goal is to get better every day.”
Lyndon locks horns with rival St. Johnsbury on Wednesday night at 6 at Fenton Chester.
GIRLS HOOPS
ST. JOHNSBURY 42, ST. ALBANS 27: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won their second in a row after a two-plus week layoff.
Sophomore Hayden Wilkins had 16 points and Cassidy Kittredge added nine in keying the Hilltoppers to a 6-1 record.
“Happy to get two in a row at home,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Tough team defense holding BFA to single-digit quarters.”
St. J is at home Thursday for a 6:30 game with Mt. Mansfield. The Coogs are responsible for the Hilltoppers’ only loss.
BFA (2-7): Bessette 0-1-1, Garreau 2-0-5, Bushey 1-0-2, Sweeney 2-0-4, Branon 1-0-2, Dasaro 5-3-13. Totals: 11-FG 4-9-FT 27
SJA (6-1): Lilian Kittredge 2-0-5, Kaylee Weaver 2-1-5, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-9, Ashley Clark 1-0-2, Emma Greenan 2-3-7, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 5-3-16. Totals: 17-FG 7-10-FT 46.
BFA 5 9 7 6 — 27
SJ 11 10 12 13 — 46
3-Point FG: S 5 (Wilkins 3, L. Kittredge, C. Kittredge). B 2 (Garreau, Bushey). Team Fouls: B 9, S 7.
GROVETON 45, WHITE MOUNTAINS 24: In Whitefield, senior Emily Schafermeyer and junior Marissa Kenison had 12 points each, and eighth-grader Delaney Whiting added 10 as the Eagles got their second win of the month over White Mountains.
After a 5-0 start, the Spartans have lost four in a row.
The Eagles had lost their previous two games.
“It was good to get this one – it doesn’t get any easier, we’re at Littleton Friday, then Woodsville at home Monday,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Both teams had a horrible first quarter, then we kind of broke out after that.”
The Spartans host Inter-Lakes Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
GHS (7-2): Makenzie Pape 1-2-4, Aspen Clermont 1-4-7, Delaney Whiting 5-0-10, Marissa Kenison 4-3-12, Emily Schafermeyer 6-0-12. Totals: 15-FG 9-10-FT 45.
WM (5-4): Ciera Challinor 0-1-1, Emma Simpson 1-1-3, Jaylin Bennett 2-2-6, Morgan Doolan 3-0-6, Carissa Challinor 3-1-7, Ainsley Savage 0-1-1. Totals: 9-FG 6-11-FT 24.
GHS 2 18 15 10 — 45
WM 3 6 10 5 — 24
3-Point FG: G 2 (Clermont, Kenison). Team Fouls: W 16, G 11. Fouled Out. W, Olivia Shallow.
LISBON 42, FRANKLIN 25: In Franklin, Sara Brown had 16 points and 10 steals as the Panthers snapped a six-game skid.
Junior Tori Jellison added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and senior Kendal Clark eight steals and eight rebounds in the win.
Coming off a one-point loss the previous game, Lisbon coach Brent Covill sees the squad turning the corner. “The last couple of games, things are coming together for us. We play again tomorrow and we hope to give Littleton a good competitive game. Very pleased with the effort tonight. I got all 11 players significant minutes.”
Lisbon is right back on the court Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home game with Littleton.
LRS (3-8): Kaitlyn Clark 2-1-5, Sara Brown 7-1-16, Kiley Hill 1-0-2, Tori Jellison 4-3-11, Kendal Clark 1-2-4, Bailey Clark 1-2-4, Linnea Trudell 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 7-20-FT 42.
FHS (1-10): Bedard 3-1-7, Martin 2-0-4, McCoy 5-2-12, Keira Michaels 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 3-8-FT 25.
LRS 17 10 6 9 — 42
FHS 7 8 0 10 — 25
3-Point FG: L 1 (Brown); Team Fouls: L 11, F 20. Fouled Out: F, Savannah Slocum.
WOODSVILLE 51, PROFILE 14: In Bethlehem, senior Mackenzie Kingsbury had 15 points as the Engineers won their fifth in their last six games.
Freshman Eliza Wagstaff (13) and senior Leah Krull combined for 23 more points.
“We played well defensively. We were aggressive and moved our feet,” Engineers coach Tori Clough said. “We struggled rebounding as Profile crashed the boards hard. When we did rebound, we ran the floor well and pushed it up the floor. We had a great shot selection and moved the ball well. We were patient and attacked the hoop.”
The Engineers host Moultonborough at 5 on Wednesday. Also Wednesday at 5, the Patriots visit Lin-Wood.
WHS (8-3): Maddie Roy 3-0-8, Eliza Wagstaff 6-0-12, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Mackenzie Kingsbury 6-0-15, Leah Krull 4-0-11, Paige Royer 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 1-2-FT 51.
PS (5-7): Dana Sekelsky 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Mya Brown 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 1-0-2, Kiya Knight 3-0-6. Totals: 7-FG 14.
WHS 18 12 16 5 — 51
PHS 4 2 4 4 — 14
3-Point FG: W 8 (Kingsbury 3, Krull 3, Roy 2). Team Fouls: W 5, P 5.
BOYS HOOPS
MONTPELIER 78, LAKE REGION 48: In Orleans, the host Rangers had three players in double figures led by 14 by senior Carter Montgomery, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the 8-1 Solons.
The defending champs built a 54-18 halftime lead, and were paced in the game by 29 points by Jonah Cattaneo.
Lake Region hosts Lamoille Friday night at 7.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 68, GROVETON 34: In Whitefield, senior center Avery Hazelton had 23 points and classmate Brody LaBounty had four 3-pointers among his 14 points as the Spartans snapped Groveton’s five-game win streak.
Ten players scored for White Mountains in the rout.
The two teams do it again Wednesday at 6 in Groveton.
GHS (7-2): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-5, Ben Wheelock 3-2-9, Blake Champagne 1-0-2, Luke Shannon 4-0-10, Chris Corliss 2-2-6, Jacob Jewell 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 4-9-FT 34.
WM (6-2): Robert Breault 1-2-4, Justin Valdez 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 2-0-5, Eli Beaulieu 1-0-2, Brody LaBounty 5-0-14, Avery Woodburn 2-0-4, Logan Ames 3-1-7, Trevor Armstrong 2-0-4, Ethan Heng 1-0-3, Avery Hazelton 11-1-23. Totals: 29-FG 3-5-FT 68.
GHS 4 8 18 4 — 34
WM 20 20 13 15 — 68
3-Point FG: G 4 (Shannon 2, Cloutier, Wheelock); W 7 (LaBounty 4, Breault, Hicks, Heng). Team Fouls: G 11, W 10.
ALPINE SKIING
SEAHORSE SLALOM: Lyndon had the top two girls slalom finishers at Monday’s race hosted by Burlington at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Clara Bertran (1:32.44) and Emma Stepniak (1:33.66) were one-two among the 58 finishers in combined two-run scoring, and St. J Academy’s Abby Kantor (fifth, 1:36.63) and Keating Maurer (eighth, 1:38.79) also had top-10 runs.
The Hilltoppers boys finished in a first-place tie with South Burlington at 27 points. They were paced by four top-10 finishers: Wyatt Knaus (fourth, 1:30.29), David Kantor (sixth, 1:31.37), Forster Goodrich (eighth, 1:33.86), and Cameron Clark (ninth, 1:34.47). There were 75 finishers in the boys race.
Girls Team Scores: Rice 31, Stowe 32, LI 59, SJA 69, HU 109, BHS 129, CHS 135, CVU 135, U-32 175.
Boys Team Scores: SJA 27, SBHS 27, Stowe 53, CHS 57, Rice 74, CVU 112.
