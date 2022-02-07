Monday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Snag 10th Win; Unbeaten Engineers Overpower Bucks

RANDOLPH — Kadienne Whitcomb (12) and Brooke’lyn Robinson combined for 22 points as the Lyndon girls basketball team rolled past winless Randolph 63-17 in a Division II affair on Monday night.
Twelve players scored for the Vikings, who earned their 10th win.
“This is a special group of girls,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “It was good to see everyone score. Start of a big week.”
The Vikings are at Peoples (11-3) on Tuesday, home versus Montpelier on Thursday and host Lamoille on Saturday.
LI (10-2): Isabelle Priest 1-0-2, Kadienne Whitcomb 5-0-12, Hannah Demers 1-0-2, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 2-2-6, Delaney Raymon 2-0-5, Adrianna Hever 2-1-5, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-1-10, Aryana Parker 3-0-6, Molly Smith 2-0-6, Olivia Lewis 2-1-5, Gemma Stowell 1-0-2. Totals: 26-FG 5-9-FT 63.
RU (0-12): Bradshaw 2-0-4, Lake 4-0-8, Ashline 2-0-4, St. Amour 0-1-1. Totals: 8-FG 1-2-FT 17.
LI 24 16 12 11 — 63
RU 4 5 4 4 — 17
3-Point FG: L 6 (Whitcomb 2, Raymond, Robinson, Smith 2). Team Fouls: L 5, R 9.
ESSEX 40, ST. J 26: In Essex, Emilyrose Mercier tallied 11 points and the Hornets hit eight threes to deal the Hilltoppers their fourth Metro loss in the last five games.
Essex outscored the visitors 15-6 in the second quarter to seize control.
Hayden Wilkins (nine points) and Cassidy Kittredge pace the St. J offense.
The Hilltoppers host Champlain Valley on Thursday in another tough matchup.
SJ (7-5): Kaylee Weaver 1-1-3, Cassidy Kittredge 3-2-8, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Emily Kostruba 0-2-2, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 3-2-9. Totals: 9-FG 7-14-FT 26.
EHS (11-2): Rabidoux 3-0-9, White 2-0-4, Whitney 2-0-6, Williams 2-0-5, Stevens 1-0-3, Mercier 3-2-11, Gookin 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 2-4-FT 40.
SJ 10 6 8 2 — 26
EHS 11 15 11 3 — 40
3-Point FG: S 1 (Wilkins); E 8 (Rabidoux 3, Whitney 2, Williams, Stevens, Mercier). Team Fouls: S 7, E 14.
LITTLETON 32, WHITE MOUNTAINS 28: In Littleton, senior Lauren McKee had 20 points as the streaking Crusaders reversed a one-point loss to White Mountains earlier this season for its ninth straight win.
LHS pulled ahead after outscoring the visitors 13-6 in the third quarter.
The Crusaders visit Colebrook Friday at 5, while the Spartans host Newfound in a Wednesday makeup game.
WM (8-7): Ciera Challinor 2-0-4, Emma Simpson 0-2-2, Olivia Shallow 1-0-3, Morgan Doolan 3-0-6, Ainsley Savage 6-1-13. Totals: 12-FG 3-4-FT 28.
LHS (12-3): Addison Hadlock 0-1-1, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-3, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 3-0-6, Lauren McKee 6-4-20. Totals: 11-FG 5-11-FT 32.
WM 4 5 6 13 — 28
LHS 7 3 13 9 — 32
3-Point FG: W 1 (Shallow); L 5 McKee 4, Corrigan). Team Fouls: W 14, L 10.
COLEBROOK 57, LIN-WOOD 22: In Lincoln, Emma McKeage put up 17 points while three teammates also made double figures as the Mohawks moved to a 10-5 record.
Shyanna Fuller (10 points, 10 rebounds) went for a double-double while Haley Rossitto (12 points, eight rebounds), Ariana Lord (12 points, nine boards) and Sierra Riff (four points, six steals, 10 assists) also played big.
CA visits Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday and host Littleton on Friday. Both games start at 5 p.m. They lost to these two teams earlier in the season.
CA (10-5): Haley Rossitto 6-0-12, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 5-0-10, Emma McKeage 7-2-17, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 0-2-2, Ariana Lord 2-5-10. Totals: 23-FG 9-14-FT 57.
LW (1-12): Kate Clermont 2-0-4, Kaley Clermont 5-0-12, LeBlanc 1-0-2, Fitzgerald 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 0-2-FT 22.
CA 14 14 14 15 — 57
LW 4 7 7 4 — 22
3-Point FG: C 2 (MeKeage, Lord); L 2 Kaley Clermont). Team Fouls: C 7, L 12.
BOYS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 75, BLUE MOUNTAIN 56: In Woodsville, senior Elijah Flocke went for a season-high 26 points, while teammates Cam Tenney-Burt (22) and Cam Davidson (20) also cracked the 20-point mark as the unbeaten Engineers overpowered the rival Bucks.
“We played good defense in spurts,” said WHS coach Jamie Walker, whose team went up big after winning the third 29-17 and snapped the Bucks’ seven-game win streak.
Flocke hit 8 of 9 foul shots on the night.
It was a far different outcome from the first Woodsville-Blue Mountain game, won 37-29 by the Engineers.
Woodsville remains atop D-IV with four games to go, including a 6:30 home game Wednesday with Profile. The Bucks also play Wednesday night, visiting Craftsbury at 7.
BM (10-3): Tanner Winchester 3-0-7, Kris Fennimore 0-1-1, Kason Blood 0-1-1, Evan Dennis 5-3-14, Hayden Carle 1-0-2, John Dennis 5-0-13, Ethan Gilding 4-0-8, Ricky Fennimore 3-2-8, Cooper Ingerson 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 7-20-FT 56.
WHS (13-0): Jack Boudreault 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 9-1-22, Michael Maccini 1-0-2, Cam Davidson 7-6-20, Elijah Flocke 9-8-26. Totals: 27-FG 18-24-FT 75.
BM 12 10 17 17 — 56
WHS 14 16 29 16 — 75
3-Point FG: B 5 (J. Dennis 3, E. Dennis, Winchester); W 3 (Tenney-Burt). Team Fouls: B 18, W 18.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 67, LITTLETON 57: In Littleton, 6-foot-9 forward Avery Hazelton collected a massive double-double, 33 points and 27 rebounds, as the Spartans bounced back after having their six-game win streak stopped on Saturday.
Brody LaBounty (14 points), Tyler Hicks (seven assists) and Avery Woodburn (10 points, 13 rebounds) were key for the Spartans, who earned the sweep of rival Littleton.
Kayden Hoskins had a team-high 20 points for the Crusaders, who trailed 32-15 at halftime and fell behind 21 before clawing back into the game.
“Proud of my boys tonight,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Ice cold in first half, we could of packed it in and instead we fought our butts off in the second half. Had a couple of opportunities to cut it to five, they just wouldn’t drop. Tremendous energy in the second half, but 6-9was too much for us inside.”
The Crusaders attempted 38 3s on the night. Their lone two losses this season have come to the D-III Spartans.
White Mountains hosts Newfound and Littleton visits Lisbon, both on Wednesday.
WM (12-3): Robert Breault 1-0-2, Tyler Hicks 2-0-5, Brody LaBounty 5-1-14, Avery Woodburn 4-2-10, Trevor Armstrong 1-0-3, Avery Hazelton 15-3-33. Totals: 28-FG 7-20-FT 67.
LHS (9-2): Grady Millen 3-1-7, Dre Akins 4-0-8, Kayden Hoskins 4-4-20, Mike Hampson 3-2-10, Jeff Santo 3-0-6, Carmichael Osorio 1-0-3, Cam Cook 1-0-3. Totals: 23-FG 5-8-FT 57.
LHS 6 9 18 24 — 57
WM 14 18 19 16 — 67
3-Point FG: W 4 (LaBounty 3, Armstrong); L 8 (Hoskins 4, Hampson, Osorio, Cook). Team Fouls: W 10, L 15.
LAKE REGION 54, LYNDON 39: In Orleans, Connor Ullrich scored 17 and the Rangers earned their first win of the season.
Robbie Bowman added 10 points while Carter Montgomery and David Piers combined for 18 in the win. Lake Region outscored the Vikings 21-11 in the fourth.
Evan Sanborn paced the Vikings with 17 points.
Lyndon hosts Williamstown and Lake Region visits Thetford, both on Wednesday.
LI (3-11): Ethan Lussier 3-0-9, Evan Sanborn 7-2-17, Aiden Bogie 1-1-3, Zach Hale 1-0-2, Chevy Bandy 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 5-5-FT 39.
LR (1-11): Carter Montgomery 3-3-9, Jacob Sicard 0-3-3, Governor Robb 1-0-2, Aidan Poginy 2-0-4, David Piers 3-3-9, Robbie Bowman 4-3-10, Connor Ullrich 5-4-17. Totals: 18-FG 15-24-FT 54.
LI 11 11 6 11 — 39
LR 11 11 11 21 — 54
3-Point FG: LI 4 (Lussier 3, Sanborn); LR 3 (Ullrich 3). Team Fouls: LI 20, LR 10. Fouled Out: L, Lussier.
LIN-WOOD 49, COLEBROOK 44: In Lincoln, Jake Avery had 17 points and the Lin-Wood gym exploded after the Lumberjacks picked off the Mohawks.
“They were without one of their star players too,” CA coach Buddy Trask said. “Defensively, we just didn’t put in the effort tonight. We were outhustled and outrebounded. We haven’t been rebounding well in the last four-five games.”
Colebrook had trouble with bunnies also, making just 6 of 17 chances from three feet in, he added.
“I’ve been in this gym a lot, and I’ve never heard it as loud as it was tonight,” he added. “We knew their kids were really going to want this game.”
Kaiden Dowse had a team-high 14 points for the Mohawks.
It’s the same thing with their next one, Wednesday at Pittsburg-Canaan. “They haven’t beaten us in a while either – their gym will get 10 times as loud if they do,” he noted.
CA (6-8): Kolton Dowse 4-0-9, Jackson Weir 2-0-5, Izik Thibodeau 1-2-4, Ashton Herres 2-0-4, Kaiden Dowse 5-4-14, Maddox Goidzk 1-2-4. Totals: 15-FG 8-18-FT 44.
LW (7-6): Manning 1-0-2, Clermont 0-1-1, Perry 4-1-11, Avery 8-0-17, C. Manning 0-2-2, L. Manning 0-1-1, Awan 7-0-14, Goodbout 0-2-2. Totals: 20-FG 5-14-FT 49.
CA 13 13 8 10 — 44
LW 16 8 9 15 — 49
3-Point FG: C 2 (Weir, Ko. Dowse), L 3 (Perry 2, Avery). Team Fouls: C 16, L 17. Fouled Out: C, Ko. Dowse; L, Awan, Avery.
HAZEN 49, RANDOLPH 42: In Hardwick, the host Wildcats topped a good Randolph team behind 14 points from Xavier Hill and 11 points and 10 rebounds by Tyler Rivard.
“They have size – they played very good defense on us,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “We were in foul trouble, really for the first time this year. Xavier hit some big shots, and we got good minutes off the bench from Ryker Willett.”
The Wildcats host Peoples on Wednesday at 7:30.
RHS (2-8): Higgins 2-0-5, Davignon 3-1-9, West 5-2-14, Lewis 6-0-12, Fordham 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 5-5-FT 42.
HU (11-2): Aasha Gould 0-1-1, Jason Baker 0-3-3, Xavier Hill 6-0-14, Carter Hill 4-0-8, Tyler Rivard 5-1-11, Gabe Michaud 1-0-2, Ryker Willett 2-0-4, Lincoln Michaud 3-0-6. Totals: 21-FG 5-12-FT 49.
RHS 8 8 11 15 — 42
HU 9 14 15 11 — 49
3-Point FG: R 5 (Davignon 2, West 2, Higgins); H 2 (X. Hill). Team Fouls: R 15, H 11.
DANVILLE 60, PEOPLES 43: In Danville, forward Dillon Brigham had six 3-pointers and a game-high 24 points while Louie Palmieri had a career-high 14 points and seven steals, as the Bears bounced back from a Saturday loss with a solid effort.
“We moved the ball, made the extra pass,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “We were 4-for-25 in threes on Saturday, tonight we had 11 on 18 or 20 tries.”
Sophomore Louie Palmieri had a great game, making career highs in points and steals. “Louie was tenacious on D,” Brigham said. He had six or seven, including three off their inbounds passes after we’d scored.” Christian Young did a great job guarding Follansbee, he added. “He’s a big kid, and yes, he had 18 points but could’ve had more” without Young’s tight D on the 6-foot-6 forward.”
Next for Danville, a Wednesday 7:30 game at BFA-Fairfax.
PA (6-5): Grant 1-1-3, Moodie 1-0-2, Veit 1-0-3, Follansbee 8-2-18, LaMare 3-0-7, Buczek 1-0-2, Fougere 1-0-2, Richard 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 3-6-FT 43.
DHS (9-4): Louie Palmieri 5-3-14, Anthoni Guinard 2-0-5, Andrew Joncas 4-0-11, Christian Young 2-2-6, Dillon Brigham 8-2-24. Totals: 21-FG 7-8-FT 60.
PA 11 10 13 9 — 43
14 18 16 12 — 60
3-Point FG: P 2 (Veit, LaMare); D 11 (Brigham 6, Palmieri, Guinard, Joncas 3). Team Fouls: P 12, D 13.
PROFILE 64, GORHAM 49: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie had 24 points, while Josh Robie (16) and Karsen Robie (12) each had four 3-pointers as the Patriots stopped the Huskies’ four-game win streak.
“Excellent team effort out of our guys to stick with our defensive game plan against a very strong and physical Gorham team,” Patriots coach Mitchell Roy said.
Cayde Wakeham added 12 for Profile, which visits Woodsville on Wednesday at 6:30.
GHS (7-8): B. Saladino 3-2-8, Lemieux 1-5-8, J. Saladino 0-1-1, Langlais 8-0-18, Carder 1-0-2, York 3-0-6, Cairns 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 8-16-FT 49.
PS (8-5): Josh Robie 5-2-16, Karsen Robie 4-0-12, Alex Leslie 6-10-24, Cayde Wakeham 4-3-12. Totals: 19-FG 15-24-FT 64.
BOYS HOCKEY
HARTFORD 8, LYNDON 0: In White River Junction, Ozzy DeFelice and Blaine Gour each scored twice as the top-ranked, unbeaten Hurricanes overwhelmed the Vikings for the second time in less than a week.
James McReynolds, Joseph Barwood, Nick Daniels and Ezra Mock also scored for Hartford (15-0), which beat Lyndon 8-3 at Fenton Chester last Wednesday.
Logan Miller and Garret Shatney combined for 30 saves for the Vikes (8-4-1), who lost their third straight and fourth in five games during a busy, tough stretch of their Division II schedule.
Davey Bradley had 13 saves for Hartford.
“That was a rough game from the start,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge. “That is a really good team that you cannot make mistakes against. We kept up in the first but lost control after that. They continued to capitalize on all our mistakes. You need to play a 100% disciplined game all the way through and we did not.”
“The lack of practice time and the uptick in games is really hurting us and you can see it. We have had three, maybe four hours of practice in the last two weeks with six games. We just need to find our game again.”
Lyndon is at Harwood on Wednesday.
SATURDAY
BLUE MOUNTAIN 48, DANVILLE 38: In Danville, Evan Dennis keyed a fast start with eight of his game-high 17 points in the first quarter, as the Bucks swept the season series of these two upper-echelon D-IV teams.
It was Blue Mountain’s seventh straight win and snapped the Bears’ own seven-game win streak. Christian Young had 15 points in leading Danville.
BMU (10-2): Tanner Winchester 3-0-6, Evan Dennis 8-1-17, John Dennis 6-0-13, Ethan Gilding 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 4-2-10. Totals: 22-FG 3-10-FT 48.
DHS (8-4): Anthoni Guinard 2-0-5, Andrew Joncas 3-3-12, Christian Young 5-5-15, Sillon Brigham 2-2-6. Totals: 12-FG 10-17-FT 38.
BMU 16 9 10 13 — 48
DHS 6 13 5 14 — 38
3-Point FG: B 1 (J. Dennis); D 4 (Joncas 3, Guinard). Team Fouls: B 17, D 12. Fouled Out: D, Brigham.
