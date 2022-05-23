Monday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Runs Record To 13-0; Kingsbury, Engineers No-Hit Rival

BARRE — Jaydin Royer fired a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks as Lyndon stayed unbeaten with a 19-0 Division II rout of host Spaulding on Monday.
Emma Newland had a triple, two singles and five RBI, while Imogyn Cote had a pair of doubles and three RBI and Brydie Barton added a double and two RBI in the win. Royer also added a hit.
Cydney Ferrer allowed nine hits, nine walks and fanned three in the loss. The Tide dropped to 8-4.
Lyndon (13-0) hosts Lamoille for senior day on Wednesday.
WOODSVILLE 9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: On senior day in Woodsville, senior Mackenzie Kingsbury was at the top of her game, snapping the Bucks’ 11-game win streak with a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts.
“She had a perfect game through five, then a walk in the sixth and seventh,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said. “Mackenzie was as good today as I’ve seen her. “I asked her catcher, Emily [Farr], what is it about Mackenzie that makes her so tough. She told me, batters can’t square up off her; it’s difficult to make solid contact off her, and she’s difficult to catch too.”
Farr, Maddie Roy, Leah Krull and Jessica Riley each had two hits among Woodsville’s 10 on the day. Eight of their nine runs were earned, he added.
Defense was sound too, with outfielders Anna Roy and Maddie Roy making running catches, he said.
The undefeated D-IV champions finish their schedule Friday at Pittsburg-Canaan.
COLCHESTER 15, NORTH COUNTRY 3 (6): In Colchester, Allie Pillsbury belted a homer and had two RBI for the Falcons.
Jenna Laramie had six Ks and six walks in the loss. She had a hit on offense.
North Country (5-9) hosts South Burlington on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
SPAULDING 11, LYNDON 3: In Barre, Danny Kiniry had a home run, double and four RBI and the host Tide reeled off 11 runs in the fifth inning to top the Vikings in a matchup of the top two ranked clubs in Division II.
Hayden Kennedy (5H, 3ER, 9K, 4BB) earned the complete-game win for Spaulding (12-1).
Austin Wheeler had a triple among his two hits and Dylan Miller went 3-for-4 with three RBI for Lyndon (12-2), which led 2-0 in the fifth.
Wyatt Mason took the loss, allowing seven hits, four walks and fanning five in 4 2/3 innings.
The Vikings host Lamoille on Tuesday for senior day.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 10, WOODSVILLE 2: In Wells River, the undefeated Bucks swept the season series from their New Hampshire neighbors, improving to a D-IV-best 12-o record.
Eight runs in the third inning, six with one out, did the trick for Blue Mountain.
John Dennis was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI; Evan Dennis, 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI; and Cam Dennis, added a key RBI double. Evan also made a great defensive play at second base, spearing a Mike Hogan line drive with the bases loaded and nobody out, and doubling the runner off second base.
Ricky Fennimore pitched six strong innings, scattering six hits with three Ks and two runs. Cam Roy mopped up with an inning of relief. Overall they held the Engineers to seven hits, while the Bucks collected eight.
BMU hosts Peoples for senior day on Tuesday. Next for the Engineers (11-5), their season finale Friday at Pittsburg-Canaan.
PROFILE 8, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 4: In Pittsburg, Profile’s Alvah Johnson had two of the Patriots’ six hits, going 2-for-3 with a double, HBP, RBI and a run.
Winning pitcher Danny Burnell ran his record to 3-1 with a complete-game three-hitter, allowing three singles, two earned runs, seven strikeouts and two walks.
Trailing 3-2 after four innings, Profile opened up a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth behind three walks, and singles by Jack Price, Joey Huerter, Aden Presby and Danny Huerter.
In halting a five-game losing streak, the Patriots (3-10) visit Gorham Wednesday for their season finale.
LITTLETON 8, LISBON 3: In Littleton, Kyle Fuentes went 2-for-4 with three RBI in helping the Crusaders to a 9-5 record.
JP Perez got the win in relief, going 4 2/3 IP with no runs, no hits and nine Ks.
Next up is a home game vs Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday. Also Wednesday, the Panthers (4-11) play their finale at home with Lin-Wood.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 13, STOWE 12: In Stowe, Sophia Shippee scored the winning goal with 37 seconds left, lifting the Hilltoppers to another dramatic come-from-behind victory.
In a wild finish after a back-and-forth battle, Maren Nitsche tied the game 12-all, her fourth and final goal of the game to set up Shippee’s heroics. Shippee finished with three scores while Avery Tomczyk added two.
We tied it at 11-11, then went back down 11-12. Maren [Nitsche] tied it and Sophia scored the clincher.”
It was the last of four goals on the day for Nitche. Shippee had three, and Avery Tomczyk added two. Clara Andre made 11 saves in the win.
St. J led 8-5 at halftime, but Stowe pumped in five straight to lead 10-8.
The Hilltoppers (9-3-1) visit U-32 on Wednesday before their regular-season finale Friday at Burlington.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 13, S. BURLINGTON 6: In St. Johnsbury, Ella Switser scored five goals and Emily Kostruba added four goals and an assist as the unbeaten Hilltoppers (11-0) gave South Burlington (7-2) just its second loss of the season.
Dylan Wilcox had four assists, Katlyn Zheng added a goal and three assists, and Hannah Keith and Elise Hahr collected a goal and assist each for the Hilltoppers.
The Academy heads to South Burlington for a rematch with the second-seeded Wolves on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MT. ANTHONY 12, ST. J 2: In St. Johnsbury, Cam Cummings (four goals) and Taylor Deboer (three) paced the Patriot offense in dropping St. J to a 4-7 record going into Wednesday’s home game with Hartford.
Camden Ignjatovic and June Coe scored the Hilltopper goals.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. J 5, COLCHESTER 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers went to a 6-8 record going into their season finale Wednesday at South Burlington.
Singles: 1. Kelsey Thomas, CHS vs. Skyler Bodeo-Lomicky 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maia Franchetti, CHS vs Mary Fowler 6-2, 6-2; 3. Emma McDonald, CHS, vs. Lola Hakey Linares 3-6, 6-4, 10-3; 4. Phoebe Richardson CHS 6-4, 6-3 vs. Zhi Howes; 5. Lorelei Right, CHS vs. Dolma Sherpa 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Katie McCullagh/Hanna Wilkins CHS vs. McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7; 2. Maeve McCullagh/Jeannine Bourassa, CHS, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 vs. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavik.
U-32 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, Anisa Brasseur, who usually plays first doubles, played fourth singles today. “Although she didn’t win she played a brilliant match,” NC coach Liz Bosco said. “She has good anticipation and placed the ball deep in the corners. I was very impressed with her level of play, and I’m sure we’ll see her playing lots of singles matches in the future.”
The Falcons finish their regular-season slate Wednesday at Spaulding and Thursday at Harwood.
Singles: 1. Ruby McElwain def. Sofia Salcedo 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6); 2. Tovah Williams def. Lexi Booth 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (4); 3. Jin Clayton def. Grace Elwell 6-2, 6-3; 4. Maya Elliott def. Anisa Brasseur 6-3-6-4; 5. Samantha Martzke def. Jordin Sorrell 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: 1. Meredith Wilcox/Yvette Petrella def. Thea Potter/Maeve Wright 6-3, 6-2; 2. Heidi Cole/Lily Beauvais def. Vicky Kirsmejer/Sawyer John 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, COLCHESTER 0: In Colchester, the undefeated Hilltoppers rolled to another dominant performance. St. J hosts South Burlington on Wednesday.
Singles: Bernardo Barrios, SJ def. Caden Mercer, C 6-1, 6-4; Freddy Heinking, SJ def. Janosh Edelmann, C 6-4, 6-1; Jorge Trade, SJ def. Keegan Thomas, C 6-3, 6-3; Augustin Gil, SJ def. Tony Klemm, C 6-1, 6-4; Javier Bevenguer, SJ def. Miles O’Brien, C 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Rene Orvananos/Brandon Liddick, SJ def. Brady Towle/Riley Fitzgerald, C 7-5, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (10-5); James Piluso/Andrew Dahms, SJ def. Jonny Labrie/Parker Eidsheim, C 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7).
