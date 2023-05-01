WAITSFIELD — Maren Nitsche struck for six goals and Sophia Shippee scored five as St. Johnsbury earned a key 14-6 road win over Green Mountain Valley in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Maggie Zschau added a goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers, who bounced back after two straight losses to Division I foes.
Ruby Rolfe and Riley O’Brien each collected a goal and an assist in the victory.
“The girls played well and controlled the offense, and dominated the unsettled situations,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “The defense was strong, clears were good and the attack played especially well helping with clears and causing turnovers with aggressive rides.”
Natalie Todd scored three times for the Gumbies (1-1).
The Hilltoppers (4-4) host Colchester on Friday.
BASEBALL
BLUE MOUNTAIN 21, RIVENDELL 1: In Orford, N.H., Cameron Roy went 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and four runs as the unbeaten Bucks pounded the Raptors.
Evan Dennis (2-for-3, three runs) and Hayden Carle (hit, run) each produced a pair of RBIs for Blue Mountain, which plated 10 runs in the first and eight in the fourth in the rout.
Kason Blood earned four of the Bucks’ 17 walks and scored three runs.
Owen Murray got the win on the mound, tossing three innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts. Roy and Ricky Fennimore combined to limit Rivendell (1-5) to one hit in relief.
BMU (8-0) is at Williamstown on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
LITTLETON 19, WHITE MOUNTAINS 16: In Littleton, the Crusaders used a nine-run fifth to knock off the Spartans and win for the third time in four games.
Visiting WMR opened the game with five runs, but LHS answered with six in the back-and-forth affair.
Emma Simpson scored four runs after earning five walks and reaching on an HBP. Tara St Cyr had four RBIs and Averey Harris was 2-for-3 with two walks in the loss.
“We made a lot of mental errors today,” Spartan coach Jeannine LaBounty said.
Littleton (3-3) visits Gorham on Wednesday. White Mountains (2-5) is at Newfound on Friday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 33, NORTHFIELD 2: In Wells River, Karli Blood (four runs, double) and Kaylee Hamlett (three doubles) each produced three hits and six RBIs as the Bucks overpowered the visitors.
Kyra Nelson (double, two hits) and Felicity Sulham (two hits, two runs, two doubles) each knocked in four runs while Lauren Joy added four runs and three RBIs in the rout. Maya Christy added a pair of RBIs for BMU, which plated 10 runs in the first and 12 in the third.
Hamlett earned the five-inning win in the circle, allowing two hits and two earned runs with five walks and five Ks.
The Bucks (5-2) head to Craftsbury on Tuesday. Northfield dipped to 1-2.
BOYS ULTIMATE
COLCHESTER 13, ST. J 10: In St. Johnsbury, Charlie Vaal tallied four points and an assist in the Hilltopper home loss.
Kaalen Glentz (four assists), Parker Bruhns (four assists) and Liam Ryan (five points) also paced the Academy attack.
St. J visits Rice on Wednesday.
