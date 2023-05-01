WAITSFIELD — Maren Nitsche struck for six goals and Sophia Shippee scored five as St. Johnsbury earned a key 14-6 road win over Green Mountain Valley in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Monday.

Maggie Zschau added a goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers, who bounced back after two straight losses to Division I foes.

