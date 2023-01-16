Monday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Roll Over St. J In D-I Showdown

ST. JOHNSBURY — Redhawks up.
The top-ranked Champlain Valley Union girls basketball team seized control in the second quarter and went on to a 60-37 rout of host St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday night in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Division I.
Shelby Companion scored 16 points and Addi Hunter added 11 for unbeaten CVU, which used its length and precision to dissect the Hilltoppers (6-2), who entered the game on a four-game win streak.
“Tough one to swallow for sure, we made far too many mental mistakes tonight on defense,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “Along with some poor decision-making on the offensive end didn’t help us do what I know we are capable of doing against a good team like CVU.
“With a tough shooting night, it made every possession that much more valuable on both ends to play at our best. To CVU’s credit, they stay true to their system and play consistent basketball. We did not tonight, that’s on us. I’m proud of the effort our team put out there tonight; they never quit.”
Cassidy Kittredge hit three triples and finished with a team-high 12 points while teammate Hayden Wilkins scored 11 for St. J, which entered the game as the No. 2 team in Division I and hoped to stack up against the state’s best.
Kittredge buried a corner 3 at the end of the first quarter to put the Hilltoppers up 9-8, but the Redhawks asserted themselves thereafter.
Disrupting the SJA offense with their half-court trapping and using the length of their inside players on both sides of the ball, CVU took a 27-19 lead to halftime. The Redhawks then outscored the cold-shooting Hilltoppers 33-18 in the second half.
St. J heads to Rutland on Saturday for another tough battle. Rutland beat the Academy 42-36 back on Dec. 22.
“We will get back after it tomorrow and prepare to meet Rutland,” Huntington said.
CVU (8-0): Bogey 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-2-5, Jewell 1-0-2, Berger 1-1-3, Bunting 2-1-6, Hunter 5-1-11, Vaughan 1-3-5, Companion 6-2-16, Ashoosh 1-3-5, Ayer 2-0-5. Totals: 21-FG 13-20-FT 60.
SJA (6-2): Kaylee Weaver 2-2-6, Anna Ebert 1-1-3, Cassidy Kittredge 4-1-12, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Emma Greenan 0-1-1, Hayden Wilkins 4-1-11. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 37.
CVU 8 19 13 20 — 60
SJA 9 10 6 12 — 37
3-Point FG: C 5 (Jacobs, Bunting, Companion 2, Ayer); S 5 (Kittredge 3, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: C 11, S 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 87, LYNDON 46: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard collected 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Xavier Hill tallied 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds as the Wildcats rebounded from their first loss of the season with a blowout home win.
Jadon Baker added 16 points for Hazen, which built a 49-21 halftime lead. The Cats buried 10 triples on the night, four from Hill.
Austin Wheeler had a team-high 18 points and Gavin Williams added 13 for the Vikings.
LI hosts Lake Region on Wednesday. Hazen hosts Harwood on Friday.
LI (3-3): Logan Wheeler 2-0-4, Gavin Williams 3-5-13, Julian Thrailkill 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 0-2-2, Austin Wheeler 6-5-18, Wyatt Mason 0-2-2, Ryan Hall 0-1-1, Brody Mosher 0-4-4. Totals: 12-FG 19-26-FT 46.
HU (8-1): Brendan Moodie 2-0-6, Jadon Baker 7-0-16, Sully Laflam 2-0-6, Xavier Hill 8-0-20, Liam Jurkiewicz 2-1-5, Tyler Rivard 9-3-21, Gabe Michaud 2-0-4, Ryan Morrison 4-1-9. Totals: 36-FG 5-12-FT 87.
LI 13 8 14 11 — 46
HU 22 27 20 18 — 87
3-Point FG: L 3 (Willams 2, Wheeler); H 10 (Moodie 2, Baker 2, Laflam 2, Hill 4). Team Fouls: L 16, H 21.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA BOYS THIRD AT COCHRAN’S: In Richmond, the St. J boys alpine ski team finished in third place in a dual slalom event on Cochran’s I-89 trail.
The field had over 150 athletes competing from 12 high schools.
The Hilltoppers finished with 60 points behind CVU (19) and MMU (54).
Edwin Stephenson paced SJA in ninth place (1:23.71). Teammates Alex Harden finished 13th, Addison Heath 19th and Ari Leven 20th.
Lev Dransfield of Mt. Mansfield was the winner in 1:14.72. Leo Piluso was Lyndon’s top finisher in 62nd place. AJ Esposito finished 70th to lead North Country.
The SJA girls raced to fifth place with 109 points behind CVU (12), MMU (35), Stowe (47) and Harwood (99).
Macy Moore was the top racer for SJA in 22nd, followed by Alia Davis in 23rd, Genevieve Hatch in 30th and Elizabeth Lopes in 34th.
Ellie Lisle of CVU won in 1:21.70
“The young team is just starting to tap into their potential with several athletes continuing to make significant progress,” Hilltopper coach Patrick Anderson said. “We will be increasingly competitive as the season moves forward.”
BOYS HOCKEY
MISSISQUOI 6, ST. J 1: In Highgate, AJ Dennett had two goals and an assist to pace the Thunderbirds.
MVU (2-5-2) had 11 different players make the scoresheet, including a first goal for Ben Ledoux. Ethan Stefaniak had 17 saves.
Phinny Huntington had the lone goal for St. J (1-8) on a feed from Eli Rexford. Nick Delman saved 30 shots for the visitors.
The Hilltoppers visit Spaulding on Wednesday.
