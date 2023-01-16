Monday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Roll Over St. J In D-I Showdown
Champlain Valley's Shelby Companion is whistled for a foul on Kaylee Weaver during the Redhawks' 60-37 win over St. Johnsbury in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Division I at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Redhawks up.

The top-ranked Champlain Valley Union girls basketball team seized control in the second quarter and went on to a 60-37 rout of host St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday night in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in Division I.

