Monday H.S. Roundup: Rivard, Cats Overpower Ghosts; Price, Mullins Pace Profile At Bretton Woods

RANDOLPH — Big man Tyler Rivard had a massive double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds while adding five assists and two blocks as Hazen routed Randolph 62-35 in a Division III basketball game Monday night.
Jadon Baker added 11 points and five steals for Hazen, which built a 30-15 lead at halftime.
The Cats are at Spaulding on Wednesday.
HU (11-1): Brendan Moosie 2-0-6, Jadon Baker 4-0-11, Xavier Hill 2-2-7, Tyler Rivard 8-7-23, Gabriel Michaud 3-0-6, Ryan Morrison 3-0-6, Lincoln Michaud 0-3-3. Totals: 22-FG 12-24-FT 62.
RU (5-6): Davignon 5-0-13, White 3-0-8, Shephard 1-2-4, Fontanella 3-0-7, Ferris 1-0-3. Totals: 13-FG 2-2-FT 35.
HU 14 16 18 14 — 62
RU 5 10 7 13 — 35
3-Point FG: H 6 (Moodie 2, Baker 3, Hill); R 7 (Davignon 3, White 2, Fontanella, Ferris). Team Fouls: H 8, R 13.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 70, ST. J 48: In St. Johnsbury, the top-ranked Redhawks canned 13 3s and outscored the Hilltoppers 41-20 in the second half to post their eighth straight win.
CVU had three players in double figures and earned the season sweep of SJA. The Redhawks’ lone loss this winter was a 43-38 setback to Rice.
Harry Geng had 17 points to lead the Hilltoppers while Rex Hauser added eight. St. J trailed 29-28 at halftime, but the visitors outscored the Academy 19-10 in the third and 22-10 in the fourth.
The Hilltoppers visit Colchester on Thursday.
CVU (13-1): Murphy 1-0-3, Morehouse 0-2-2, Sweeney 4-0-12, Eaton 6-1-18, Prevost 5-3-15, Thorpe 6-1-14, Willoughby 0-1-1, Vaughan 1-3-5. Totals: 23-FG 11-18-FT 70.
SJA (6-5): Rex Hauser 3-0-8, Carter Bunnell 2-0-4, Harry Geng 6-1-17, Kerrick Medose 2-0-4, Patrick Hallett 1-0-3, Hayden Brown 1-0-2, Aidan Brody 1-1-3, Cam Ely 1-0-2, CJ Lyons 1-3-5. Totals: 18-FG 5-7-FT 48.
CVU 15 14 19 22 — 70
SJA 15 13 10 10 — 48
3-Point FG: C 13 (Murphy, Sweeney 4, Eaton 5, Prevost 2, Thorpe); S 7 (Hauser 2, Geng 4, Hallett). Team Fouls: C 8, S 15.
MONTPELIER 91, LYNDON 62: In Montpelier, Austin Wheeler wound up with a game-high 28 points as the Vikings fell at the expense of the reigning Division II champs.
Down just two points after the opening quarter, Montpelier pieced together a 22-5 second quarter to create a sizable lead entering half.
Carson Cody’s 27 points led the Solons, which canned 14 triples as a team. Carter Bruzzese added 21.
Ethan Lussier chipped in with nine points for LI.
Lyndon welcomes Lamoille on Wednesday.
MHS (7-3): Riby-Williams 3-2-9, Bruzzese 8-0-21, Nyiringabo 0-2-2, Foster 2-0-5, Bandge 2-0-6, Cody 11-2-27, Lilly 5-0-13, Marrisa 1-0-3, Tringe 1-1-3, Milak 1-0-2. Totals: 32-FG 7-13-FT 91.
LI (6-5): Logan Wheeler 1-0-2, Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Julian Thrailkill 2-0-6, Beckett Bailey 1-4-6, Ethan Lussier 3-0-9, Joe Garrett 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 10-7-28, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Ryan Hall 0-1-1, Brody Mosher 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 12-18-FT 62.
MHS 19 22 24 26 — 91
LI 17 5 16 24 — 62
3-Point FG: M 14 (Riby-Williams, Bruzzese 5, Foster, Bandge 2, Cody 3, Lilly, Marrisa); L 8 (Williams, Thrailkill 2, Lussier 3, Wheeler, Mosher. Team Fouls: M 15, L 8. Fouled Out: M, Riby-Williams.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 62, OXBOW 24: In Wells River, Evan Dennis netted 21 points while Kason Blood (11) and Ricky Fennimore combined for 21 as the Bucks toppled the Olympians for the second time in four days.
The hosts outscored Oxbow 21-3 in the third quarter.
“Great third quarter for us,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “One of the best of the year. A lot of guys did some great things to pull away in the third. Evan, Rick, Cam Roy and Hayden Carle all with nine rebounds tonight. Oxbow adjusted well in the first half and we adjusted well at half. Tough stretch from here on out.”
BMU is at Richford on Wednesday.
OU (1-11): Adams 1-1-3, Davis 2-0-5, Emerson 1-0-3, Gravlin 1-1-3, Griffin 1-0-2, Lund 2-2-7, Pike 0-1-1. Totals: 8-FG 5-13-FT 24.
BMU (8-2): Kris Fennimore 3-0-7, Evan Dennis 8-5-21, Hayden Carle 1-2-4, Kason Blood 5-0-11, Cedric Shafer 3-0-8, Ricky Fennimore 5-0-10. Totals: 25-FG 7-14-FT 60.
OU 4 8 3 9 — 24
BMU 12 18 21 9 — 60
3-Point FG: O 3 (Davis, Emerson, Lund); B 4 (K. Fennimore, Blood, Schafer 2). Team Fouls: O 15, B 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LISBON 26, PITTSFIELD 11: In Lisbon, Kaitlyn Clark (8 of 10 free throws) had 15 points, eight steals and five rebounds as the Panthers picked up their second win of the season.
Tori Jellison hauled in 10 rebounds while Meredith Barnes and Arya Kimball combined for nine steals in the win.
“Our full-court press really disrupted what they wanted to do,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “Natasha Holbrook had her best game of the season tonight, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We limited our turnovers and we attacked the basket tonight. We play again Wednesday and we look to keep the turnovers low and try to get another W.”
The Panthers host Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
PHS (2-7): Clark 1-0-2, Chagron 0-1-1, Bell 2-4-8. Totals: 3-FG 5-13-FT 11.
LRS (2-11): Kaitlyn Clark 3-8-15, Meredith Barnes 2-0-4, Tori Jellison 0-1-1, Natosha Holbrook 2-0-4, Linnea Trudell 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 9-14-FT 26.
PHS 4 0 1 6 — 11
LRS 7 8 2 9 — 26
3-Point FG: L 1 (Clark). Team Fouls: P 11, L 20. Fouled Out: L, Barnes.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 7, STOWE 3: In Lyndon Center, Ella Blaise continued her scoring success with a hat trick, giving her eight goals in the last three days, as the Blades went on to their fifth straight win and eighth in nine games.
Gabi Young had a goal and two assists while Isabel Gaudrea, Lexi Mosher and Kennedy Perrigo tallied goals. Sarah Tanner added three assists while Isabela Butler, Briannah Waterman, Morgan Rivard, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Makiah Bollman and Gabrielle Griffith notched assists for KB (9-4).
Isabel Donza scored twice for the Raiders (2-10). The Blades scored four times in the second period to build a 7-1 cushion.
ALPINE SKIING
PRICE, MULLINS, PROFILE REIGN AT BW: Makenna Price and Coen Mullins swept their respective slalom races as the Profile boys and girls teams rolled to team wins at a New Hampshire alpine ski meet at Bretton Woods.
It was only the second race of the season for the local schools. Four of the first five events have been canceled because of weather.
Athltetes from Lin-Wood, Profile, Berlin, Gorham, Littleton, Trinity, Moultonborough and Woodsville were in attendance.
In the morning two-run slalom, the Profile girls won with 388 points. Lin-Wood was second with 367 and White Mountains was fourth with 335.
Price was the winner with a two-run time of 1:06.48. Teammate Elaina Demaggio was second in 1:08.05.
Profile took five of the top eight spots. Ella Stevenson was sixth, Deana Marie Presby, seventh amd Katie McPhaul finished eighth.
Woodsville’s Peyton Rutherford was 10th while Abigayle McCusker was WMR’s top finisher in 16th. Angela D’Orazio led Littleton in 19th.
In the one-run afternoon race, Profile topped Lin-Wood 382-367. Price earned the sweep, finishing the single run in 31.68 seconds. Demaggio was third. Rutherford with sixth. Profile’s Ella Stevenson (eighth) and Ella McPhaul (10th) cracked the top 10.
In the morning two-run boys slalom, Profile had three skiers in the top five to claim the win with 386 points. Lin-Wood followed with 363. Littleton was third (349) and White Mountains was fourth (340).
Mullins was fastest in a combined time of 1:04.89, topping Lin-Wood Dylan Modzelewski (1:05.16). Profile’s Kobe Toms was third and Dane Presby crossed in fifth.
White Mountains’ Karter Deming and Will Stone grabbed sixth and seventh, Profile’s Kaden Brantley was ninth, Littleton’s Thomas Fortner and Zach Porter finished 10th and 11th and Gabe Roy led Woodsville in 12th.
Profile also won the one-run afternoon event with 384 points. Lin-Wood (362), Littleton (350) and White Mountains (344) followed.
Mullins crossed the finish line in 29.93 seconds, besting Modzelewski (30.75).
Toms was third, Deming fourth and Presby fifth. Fortner and Porter also got into the top 10 in ninth and 10th.
The teams go again on Wednesday night at Kanc Recreation Hill for the David Dovoluk Memorial Slalom Race.
