Monday H.S. Roundup: Rivard, Cats Overpower Ghosts; Price, Mullins Pace Profile At Bretton Woods
Profile's Makenna Price competes in giant slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain's Mittersill race venue on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

RANDOLPH — Big man Tyler Rivard had a massive double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds while adding five assists and two blocks as Hazen routed Randolph 62-35 in a Division III basketball game Monday night.

Jadon Baker added 11 points and five steals for Hazen, which built a 30-15 lead at halftime.

