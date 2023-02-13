HARDWICK — Tyler Rivard entered Monday’s matchup with divisional foe Thetford 39 away from 1,000 career points.

Instead of waiting to crack the milestone on the road Wednesday, the Wildcat dropped in 40 points in front of the Hazen faithful, to go along with 22 rebounds, breaking quadruple digits with less than 15 seconds remaining on a coast-to-coast layin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.