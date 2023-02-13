HARDWICK — Tyler Rivard entered Monday’s matchup with divisional foe Thetford 39 away from 1,000 career points.
Instead of waiting to crack the milestone on the road Wednesday, the Wildcat dropped in 40 points in front of the Hazen faithful, to go along with 22 rebounds, breaking quadruple digits with less than 15 seconds remaining on a coast-to-coast layin.
The senior big man became the ninth Hazen boys player to reach the 1K mark and is the only player to record multiple 40-point games in a career. Rivard set the HU single-game scoring record in a game earlier this season, registering a 50-piece against Division II Enosburg.
The record-setting night comes three days removed from a clash with defending D-II champ Montpelier, in which Rivard — already Hazen’s all-time leading rebounder — hauled in 33 boards to set the single-game record.
Reaching the 1,000-point mark came with even more meaning, as it helped the Wildcats put the clamps on the Panthers in a 74-55 grudge match victory; Thetford had handed D-III Hazen its only inter-division loss thus far.
Up 9-5 after a slow-paced first quarter, Hazen took a 33-19 lead into halftime. Ryan Morrison provided the spark, scoring all nine of his points in the second quarter.
With the lead up to 20 entering the fourth, Rivard scored 16 of his points in the final quarter.
Hazen shot 19-26 from the free throw line, Rivard was 14 of 17.
Jadon Baker (five rebounds, four assists) added 10 points in the victory and Brendan Moodie (four assists) scored eight. Lincoln Michaud tallied seven rebounds and Xavier Hill had four boards and four assists.
Boone Fahey (15 points) and Mitchell Parkman (14) paced the Panthers.
The Wildcats take on Lamoille on Wednesday.
HU (13-3): Brendan Moodie 2-2-8, Jadon Baker 4-1-10, Tyler Rivard 13-14-40, Gabriel Michaud 2-1-5, Ryan Morrison 4-1-9, Lincoln Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 26-FG 19-26-FT 74.
TA (12-4): Gilman 1-0-3, Sloop 2-0-4, Parkman 4-5-14, Vance 3-0-6, Durkee 1-0-3, McGovern 3-3-10, Fahey 7-1-15. Totals: 21-FG 9-17-FT 55.
HU 9 24 18 23 — 74
TA 5 14 12 24 — 55
3-Point FG: H 3 (Moodie 2, Baker); T 4 (Gilman, Parkman, Durkee, McGovern). Team Fouls: H 18, T 23. Fouled Out: H, Baker; T, Gilman, Parkman.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WOODSVILLE 51, BLUE MOUNTAIN 49: In Wells River, Ryan Walker poured in 21 points and Jack Boudreault hit a game-deciding baseline layup with 20 seconds to play as the Engineers rallied to victory in a cross-river rivalry thriller.
Landon Kingsbury added 14 points and Boudreault finished with 12 for WHS, which earned the sweep of the Bucks despite playing without injured standout Cam Davidson.
The Engineers erased a 10-point deficit with 5 minutes to play.
Evan Dennis finished with 20 points and Ricky Fennimore added 17 for BMU, which had a chance to tie or win but couldn’t get the final shot to fall.
“Ryan Walker decimated us tonight,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “Every time Woodsville needed a hoop, he got them one. We panicked in the fourth and Woodsville was very methodical.”
Woodsville finishes the regular season on Tuesday at Colebrook. Blue Mountain hosts Winooski on Wednesday.
WHS (14-3): Ryan Walker 8-3-21, Coby Youngman 1-0-2, Connor Houston 1-0-2, Jack Boudreault 5-1-12, Landon Kingsbury 5-4-14. Totals: 20-FG 8-12-FT 51.
BMU (11-4): Evan Dennis 8-2-20, Hayden Carle 3-0-6, Kason Blood 3-1-7, Ricky Fennimore 7-3-17. Totals: 21-FG 6-9-FT 49.
WHS 6 19 6 20 — 51
BMU 12 14 12 11 — 49
3-Point FG: W 3 (Walker 2, Boudreault); B 1 (Dennis). Team Fouls: W 14, B 12.
ST. J 69, SOUTH BURLINGTON 60: In South Burlington, Harry Geng scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half while Rex Hauser added 12 as the fourth-ranked Hilltoppers picked off the third-ranked Wolves in a Division I clash.
Kerrick Medose tallied 11 points while Carter Bunnell and Aidan Brody each chipped in eight for the Hilltoppers, who snapped the Wolves’ five-game win streak.
SJA led 42-37 in a high-scoring first half, then put away SB with a 15-5 third quarter.
“Really proud of the grit and togetherness we had tonight,” Hilltopper coach Patrick Rainville said. “We were making the unselfish play and our offense benefited as a result.”
St. J hosts BFA-St. Albans on Thursday.
SJA (10-6): Rex Hauser 4-4-12, Carter Bunnell 3-0-8, Harry Geng 8-6-22, Kerrick Medose 5-0-11, Will Eaton 1-0-3, Aidan Brody 4-0-8, Cam Ely 2-0-4, CJ Lyons 0-1-1. Totals: 27-FG 11-15-FT 69.
SB (11-5): Aguek 7-1-21, Sweet 5-0-10, Bergmans 4-10-18, Sandberg 4-0-8, Quebec-Hill 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 11-18-FT 60.
SJA 20 22 15 7 — 69
SB 16 21 5 18 — 60
3-Point FG: SJ 4 (Bunnell 2, Medose, Eaton); SB 7 (Aguek 6, Quebec-Hill). Team Fouls: SJ 15, SB 15.
HARWOOD 66, LYNDON 48: In Lyndon Center, Cooper Olney buried six triples and scored 24 points as the Highlanders survived a second-half Viking comeback.
Down 26-8 after the first quarter and 38-12 at half, Lyndon cut the deficit all the way down to nine points in the fourth quarter.
Austin Wheeler scored 12 of his team-high 23 in the fourth. Wheeler also sunk 9 of 10 free throws on the night. Ethan Lussier (four three-pointers) added 16 points in the loss.
Lewis Clapp scored 19 for Harwood.
Lyndon hosts Thetford on Wednesday.
LI (9-6): Logan Wheeler 2-0-5, Julian Thrailkill 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 6-0-16, Austin Wheeler 6-9-23, Santino DiMartino 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 9-10-FT 48.
HU (6-8): Maher 1-2-4, Olney 6-2-24, Bellows 2-0-5, Hill 1-1-3, Davey 2-0-5, McHugh 1-4-6, Clapp 8-3-19. Totals: 22-FG 12-18-FT 66.
LI 8 4 22 14 — 48
HU 26 12 14 14 — 66
3-Point FG: L 7 (L. Wheeler, Lussier 4, A. Wheeler 2); H 8 (Olney 6, Bellows, Davey). Team Fouls: L 16, H 12.
SPAULDING 77, LAKE REGION 26: In Barre, Tavarius Vance netted 17 points and the undefeated Tide rolled past the Rangers.
Charlie Thompson scored 17 of Lake Region’s 26 points.
The Rangers visit Peoples on Wednesday.
LRU (2-13): Owen Rogers 0-2-2, Charlie Thompson 9-0-17, Justin Young 0-2-2, Lincoln Racine 3-0-6. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 26.
SHS (15-0): Cooper Diego 5-2-12, McAllister 3-0-7, Vance 7-2-17, Severy 4-0-9, Keel 0-1-1, Isaac 4-0-8, Saidi 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Wilson 1-0-2, Langlais 3-2-9, Ronson 3-0-8. Totals: 32-FG 7-12-FT 77.
LRU 3 6 8 9 — 26
SHS 24 19 25 9 — 77
3-Point FG: L 2 (Thompson); S 6 (McAllister, Vance, Severy, Langlais, Ronson 2). Team Fouls: L 11, S 8.
PROFILE 63, LIN-WOOD 50: In Lincoln, Alex Leslie netted 26 points and Josh Robie finished with 24 as the dynamic 1-2 punch helped the Patriots close the regular season as winners.
Profile’s 14 wins are the most since 2013.
The Patriots hit just two 3-pointers but finished 17 of 26 at the foul line.
“Good way to end the regular season,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Nice to go into the playoffs with some momentum.”
PS (14-4): Jackson Clough 3-2-8, Josh Robie 7-9-24, K. Robie 1-0-3, Alex Leslie 10-6-26, Cayden Wakeham 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 17-26-FT 63.
LW (8-9): L. Manning 2-0-5, Clermont 6-4-20, Avery 7-1-17, Sotherd 1-0-2, C. Manning 1-2-4, Burrows 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 7-10-FT 50.
PS 15 13 18 17 — 63
LW 11 8 16 15 — 50
3-Point FG: P 2 (J. Robie, K. Robie); L 7 (L. Manning, Clermont 4, Avery 2). Team Fouls: P 9, L 20. Fouled Out: L, Avery, C. Manning.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PROFILE 48, LIN-WOOD 36: In Lincoln, Morgan Presby dropped in 17 points, Evie Burger added 11 and Maddie Koehler 10 as the Patriots finished the regular season with a victory.
Mya Brown chipped in eight points for the winners.
PS (7-11): Evie Burger 4-1-11, Morgan Presby 8-1-17, Mya Brown 2-3-8, Maddie Koehler 5-0-10, Taylor Weir 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 5-11-FT 48.
LW (2-15): Ki. Clermont 2-7-11, Ciarleglio 8-8-1-17, Ka. Clermont 2-0-4, Harvey 1-0-2, Leblanc 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 8-14-FT 36.
PS 8 11 19 10 — 48
LW 2 10 12 12 — 36
3-Point FG: P 3 (Burger 2, Brown). Team Fouls: P 15, L 11.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 3, BRATTLEBORO 0: In Brattleboro, Adam Dusek, Ben West and Alex Giroux all tallied as the Vikings blanked the Colonels for a road victory.
Andrew Menard, Atte Maner and Zach Griffith all recorded assists for LI, which grabbed two second-half goals and finished it off with a late empty-netter.
Garrett Shatney made 20 saves in the win. Derek Harvey thwarted 30 shots for the hosts.
“The boys played well all night,” Vikings coach Jeremy Roberge said. “They put a ton of pressure on the puck and worked hard. They moved the puck well and got a lot of shots on net. Their goalie played well. We need more traffic in front of the net. We made it too easy on their goalie. Looking to keep it rolling on Wednesday.”
LI (7-8-2) visits Woodstock on Wednesday at 6:40.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 3, MISSISQUOI 1: In Highgate, Ella Blaise netted a pair of goals as the white-hot Kingdom Blades ran their impressive win streak to nine games.
Gabrielle Griffith added a goal while Isabela Butler and Isabel Gaudreau tallied assists for KB, which has now won 12 of 13 games and sits at 13-4.
Taylor Blaise (10) and Sarah Tanner combined to make 18 saves in the win.
The Thunderbirds fell to 13-4.
The Blades head to U-32 on Wednesday night.
