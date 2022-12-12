Monday H.S. Roundup: Robie Drops Career-High 40 As Pats Top Yellow Jackets
Profile's Josh Robie. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

BETHLEHEM — Josh Robie delivered a career night for the Profile Patriots.

The junior guard poured in a high-school best 40 points, canning 9 triples and sinking 11 of 12 foul shots, as the Patriots held off visiting Pittsburg-Canaan 81-64 in a Division IV clash on Monday night.

