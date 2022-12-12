Monday H.S. Roundup: Robie Drops Career-High 40 As Pats Top Yellow Jackets

BETHLEHEM — Josh Robie delivered a career night for the Profile Patriots.
The junior guard poured in a high-school best 40 points, canning 9 triples and sinking 11 of 12 foul shots, as the Patriots held off visiting Pittsburg-Canaan 81-64 in a Division IV clash on Monday night.
Alex Leslie scored 21 points for Profile, which led 42-19 at the break. Robie and his brother, Karsen, combined for all 13 of the Patriots’ 3s. The hosts also hit 18 of 22 foul shots.
Josh Robie hit five triples in the first half and four in the second, helping to beat his career high in scoring of 37, which he set last season in a playoff contest at Holy Family.
“Incredible effort by Josh,” Patriot coach Mitchell Roy said. “But not surprising at all though because of the time he puts into his game. A great performance against a hard-nosed PC squad. A lot we need to clean up, but that is a game we lose last year.”
Profile visits Epping on Friday evening.
PC (0-4): K. Hurlbert 9-0-19, Umlah 3-1-7, Haynes 7-4-20, Jaimes 3-0-9, G. Hurlbert 1-2-4, Hailey 1-2-4, Cristaforo 0-1-1. Totals: 24-FG 9-12-FT 64.
PS (3-0): Jackson Clough 0-1-1, Josh Robie 10-11-40, Karsen Robie 4-0-12, Alex Leslie 8-5-21, Cayden Wakeham 1-1-3, Bode DiMarzio 2-0-4. Totals: 25-FG 18-22-FT 81.
PC 11 8 20 25 — 64
PS 28 14 14 25 — 81
3-Point FG: PC 7 (K. Hurlbert, Umlah, Haynes 2, Jaimes 3); P 13 (J. Robie 9, K. Robie 4). Team Fouls: PC 16, P 12. Fouled Out: P, Clough.
COLEBROOK 71, MOULTONBOROUGH 45: In Moultonborough, the Dowse brothers — Kaiden (22) and Kolten — teamed up for 41 points to lead the Mohawks to a comfortable victory.
Kaiden Dowse scored all of his points in the first three quarters, helping Colbrook to a 63-33 lead entering the fourth. Kolten Dowse reached his 19-point effort with the help of three second-half triples. Keenan Hurlbert chipped in with 13 points and Jackson Weir had 8.
The Mohawks are at Farmington on Friday.
CA (2-0): Kaiden Dowse 8-6-22, Kolten Dowse 8-0-19, Keenan Hurlbert 6-0-13, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Dort Cauller 1-0-2, Jackson Weir 3-2-8, Bryson Fogg 1-0-3, Vinny Santamaria 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 8-9-FT 71.
MA (0-2): Pousta 2-2-8, Kelley 1-0-3, Pooler 0-2-2, Rindtstein 2-2-6, Purstan 3-0-6, Adams 6-2-14, Bacon 1-0-2, Tiston 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 8-16-FT 45.
CA 16 18 29 8 — 71
MA 13 10 10 12 — 45
3-Point FG: C 5 (Ko. Dowse 3, Hurlbert, Fogg); M 3 (Pousta 2, Kelley). Team Fouls: C 17, M 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OXBOW 47, BLUE MOUNTAIN 43: In Wells River, a 17-point night from Lauren Joy wasn’t enough as the Bucks dropped their season opener.
Blue Mountain jumped out to a 19-9 first-quarter lead but trailed by one entering the fourth. Joy scored all of her points in the first half, including five 3-pointers, while Jordan Alley (nine points, nine rebounds) scored all of her points after the break.
Kyra Nelson had a balanced night for the Bucks with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
“Girls played very well in the first part of the game,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We were really lighting up the three. The problem was keeping their girls off the offensive rebounds. We got killed on the boards. Third quarter, we couldn’t buy a basket and overall in the second half, we shot 3-27. Still had a chance to win it but struggled with end-of-game execution. Good hard fought game and Oxbow did a good job weathering our hot start. They also shot free throws well at the end of the game. Tough one to lose but I think we learned a lot.”
Blue Mountain welcomes Rivendell on Wednesday.
OHS (1-1): M. Ellsworth 5-6-16, Spear 1-0-2, Phelps 3-1-7, Ponatzer 9-2-20, Swift 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 9-15-FT 47.
BMU (0-1): Lauren Joy 5-2-17, Kyra Nelson 3-2-10, Jordan Alley 3-3-9, Felicity Sulham 0-1-1, Keegan Tillotson 2-0-6. Totals: 13-FG 8-17-FT 43.
OHS 9 18 6 14 — 47
BMU 19 12 1 9 — 43
3-Point FG: B 9 (Joy 5, Nelson 2, Tillotson 2). Team Fouls: O 15, B 17.
PROFILE 39, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 33: In Bethlehem, Maddie Koehler netted 16 points to guide the Patriots in a tight battle.
Mya Brown added nine for the winners, who visit Epping on Friday.
PC (1-3): Jacqueline Giroux 1-0-2, Arlyn Dorman 3-0-6, Saidy Placey 6-0-12, Sienna Grondin 2-0-4, Leahana Haynes 3-0-7, Paige Robinson 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 0-6-FT 33.
PS (2-1): Evie Burger 1-0-1, Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Mya Brown 3-3-9, Lily Pospesil 2-0-4, Maddie Koehler 7-2-16, Kyah Knight 2-2-6. Totals: 16-FG 7-15-FT 39.
PC 6 11 6 10 — 33
PS 6 15 9 9 — 39
3-Point FG: PC 1 (Haynes). Team Fouls: PC 14, PS 12.
COLEBROOK 42, MOULTONBOROUGH 27: In Moultonborough, Haley Rossitto turned in a 17-point, 3-steal night as the Mohawks snagged a road win.
Sierra Riff finished with 5 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a strong all-around night while Lexi Santamaria collected 9 of her 13 rebounds on the offensive end.
Colebrook heads to Farmington on Friday night.
CA (2-0): Haley Rossitto 5-4-17, Sierra Riff 2-1-5, Shyanna Fuller 0-1-1, Emma McKeage 1-0-2, Sara Fernald 1-1-3, Niomie Nadeau 2-0-4, Lexi Santamaria 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 2-2-6. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-FT 42.
MA (0-2): Kat Gleeson 5-1-11, Katie Velie 5-0-10, Lauren Grinovie 1-0-2, Alicia Johnson 1-2-4. Totals: 12-FG 3-12-FT 27.
CA 16 11 6 9 — 42
MA 2 7 12 6 — 27
3-Point FG: C 3 (Rossitto 3). Team Fouls: C 11, M 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.