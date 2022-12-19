Monday H.S. Roundup: Robie Nets 43 Points In Profile Rout; Lyndon Blazes Past Harwood At FCA

EPPING — Another night, another career high.
Profile’s Josh Robie continued to scorch the net, dropping 43 points in Profile’s 67-28 road thumping of Epping in a Division IV hoops affair on Monday.
Robie, a junior guard, hit nine 3s on the night and finished with 15 field goals for the 4-0 Patriots.
It comes a week after Robie delivered a career-high 40 points in an 81-64 home victory over Pittsburg-Canaan. He hit nine 3s in the game as well.
“Great personal effort by Josh and an incredible team effort to really lock into the game plan defensively and manage Epping’s size inside,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said.
Alex Leslie contributed eight points for the Patriots, who led 32-15 at the break.
Profile hosts Colebrook on Wednesday.
PS (4-0): Jackson Clough 1-0-3, Josh Robie 15-4-43, Karsen Robie 2-0-5, Alex Leslie 3-2-8, Cayden Wakeham 2-0-5, Billy Joseph 1-1-3. Totals: 24-FG 7-12-FT 67.
EHS (1-3): B. Snyder 1-0-3, Twombly 0-1-1, Hodgden 2-1-6, Dugresne 1-0-2, Cummings 2-1-5, Purrington 4-3-11. Totals: 10-FG 6-15-FT 28.
PS 15 17 18 17 — 67
EHS 7 8 10 3 — 28
3-Point FG: 12 (Clough, J. Robie 9, K. Robie, Wakeham); E 2 (B. Snyder, Hodgden). Team Fouls: P 11, E 9.
WOODSVILLE 81, LIN-WOOD 75 (2OT): In Lincoln, Landon Kingsbury netted 26 points and Cam Davidson added 24 as the two-time defending champion Engineers outlasted the Lumberjacks.
Cam Clermont hit six 3s and produced 43 points in the loss.
Woodsville greets fellow unbeaten Littleton (5-0) on Wednesday.
WHS (4-0): Ryan Walker 1-0-3, Coby Youngman 1-0-3, Connor Houston 3-2-10, Jack Boudreault 5-5-15, Landon Kingsbury 9-5-26, Cam Davidson 8-7-24. Totals: 27-FG 19-27-FT 81.
LW (0-2): Cam Clermont 13-11-43, L. Manning 3-1-8, Sothard 4-2-8, Avery 5-0-10, C. Manning 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4. Totals: 28-FG 12-17-FT 75.
WHS 17 9 17 18 12 8 — 81
LW 8 20 22 11 12 2 — 75
3-Point FG: W 8 (Walker, Youngman, Houston 2, Kingsbury 3, Davidson); L 7 (Clermont 6, L. Manning). Team Fouls: W 15, L 23. Fouled Out: L, L. Manning, Sothard, Avery.
LITTLETON 63, PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 56: In Dover, Kayden Hoskins (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Carmichael Lopez (12 points, 11 boards) each recorded double-doubles as the unbeaten Crusaders staved off the Eagles.
Landon Lord chipped in 13 points while Grady Hadlock produced 11 points and five steals in the win.
“PCA wouldn’t go away,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We had the lead throughout, but we have to learn and play smarter to close games out. Great balanced scoring again.”
Littleton visits fellow unbeaten Woodsville on Wednesday.
LHS (5-0): Kayden Hoskins 7-4-21, Carmichael Lopez 5-0-12, Landon Lord 4-4-13, Grady Hadlock 4-2-11, Gavin Lewis 1-3-6. Totals: 21-FG 13-23-FT 63.
PC (1-4): Nagy 5-0-12, Kohl 3-0-8, Koshy 1-0-3, Maganti 1-0-2, Summers 5-2-12, Cai 1-0-2, Hickey 7-0-14, Michaud 1-0-3. Totals: 24-FG 2-4-FT 56.
LHS 19 19 14 11 — 63
PC 9 20 19 8 — 56
3-Point FG: L 8 (Hoskins 3, Lopez 2, Lord, Hadlock); P 6 (Nagy 2, Kohl 2, Koshy, Michaud). Team Fouls: L 11, P 13.
COLEBROOK 71, WHITE MOUNTAINS 63: In Colebrook, Keenan Hurlbert (24), Kolten Dowse (21) and Kaiden Dowse (17) combined for 62 points as the Mohawks set down the D-III Spartans.
Colebrook built a 32-25 lead a half, then outscored White Mountains 22-10 in the third to build a big cushion.
The Mohawks are at Profile on Wednesday. White Mountains hosts Newfound on Thursday.
WMR (0-3): Aiden Whipple 4-0-10, Robert Breault 5-0-12, Avery Woodburn 8-4-20, Shayne Farrell 1-0-3, Noah Covell 1-0-3, Deagan Stover 1-0-3. Totals: 20-FG 4-6-FT 63.
CA (3-0): Kaiden Dowse 8-1-17, Kolten Dowse 8-1-21, Keenan Hurlbert 9-3-24, Jack Kyller 3-0-6, Jackson Weir 1-1-3. Totals: 29-FG 5-19-FT 71.
WM 11 14 10 28 — 63
CA 21 11 22 17 — 71
3-Point FG: W 9 (Whipple 2, Breault 2, Armstrong 2, Farrell, Covell, Stover); C 8 (Ka. Dowse, Ko. Dowse 4, Hurlbert 3). Team Fouls: W 13, C 10.
DANVILLE 56, PEOPLES 40: In Morrisville, Andrew Joncas finished with 28 points and Christian Young added 16 as the Bears opened their season with a road win at the Division III Wolves.
Only four players scored for Danville, which led 40-35 after three quarters, but held the hosts without a field goal in the final frame.
Host Williamstown on Wednesday night.
DHS (1-0): Andrew Joncas 9-8-28, Christian Young 5-5-16, Cooper Calkins 2-1-5, Anthony Raymond 2-3-7. Totals: 18-FG 17-26-FT 56.
PA (1-1): Mace 2-0-6, Follensbee 6-10-22, Lynch 0-1-1, Beck 3-0-7, Folgere 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 11-18-FT 40.
DHS 15 14 11 16 — 56
PA 15 9 11 5 — 40
3-Point FG: D 3 (Joncas, Young); P 3 (Mace 2, Beck). Team Fouls: D 15, P 20.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 58, NORTH COUNTRY 48: In St. Albans, Noah Earl scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Bobwhites.
Cooper Brueck netted 13 points and Haidin Chilafoux added 12 in the loss.
BFA (1-0) led 33-29 at the break in the tight ballgame.
“Tough fought game,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “Lots of positives that will benefit us in the long run. BFA is going to give a lot of teams trouble and we handled ourselves very well. Effort and intensity were great and we will be able to grow from this loss.”
The Falcons (1-1) host rival Lake Region on Wednesday. NC topped the Rangers 53-23 on Dec. 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LITTLETON 42, PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 30: In Dover, Addison Pilgrim (11) and Addison Hadlock combined for 21 points and the Crusaders played stifling defense in a matchup of early-season unbeatens.
Lauryn Corrigan hit a pair of 3s and netted nine points for LHS, which outscored PCA 12-0 in the first quarter.
“Very strong start to the game on both ends,” Crusader coach Dale Prior said. “Unselfish play and solid passing was key. Nevaeh [Fahey] off the bench gave us great energy. We rebounded well and created turnovers in our press against a good team. Overall a great team win.”
Littleton heads to Woodsville on Wednesday.
LHS (5-0): Ella Horsch 1-0-2, Lauryn Corrigan 3-1-9, Addison Pilgrim 5-1-11, Nevaeh Fahey 1-1-3, JuJu Bromley 3-1-7, Addison Hadlock 5-0-10. Totals: 18-FG 4-8-FT 42.
PC (4-1): Messier 1-2-4, Walsh 2-0-5, Buchanan 2-0-4, West 2-1-7, Dion 1-0-2, Stockbower 0-2-2, Uland 2-2-6. Totals: 10-FG 7-10-FT 30.
LHS 12 9 12 9 — 42
PC 0 6 12 12 — 30
3-Point FG: L 2 (Corrigan); P 3 (Walsh, West 2). Team Fouls: L 12, P 8.
COLEBROOK 49, WHITE MOUNTAINS 42: In Colebrook, Ariana Lord finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Mohawks fought past the visiting Spartans for a 3-0 start to the regular season.
Haley Rossitto hit a pair of 3s and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the winners, who rallied from a 36-33 deficit after three quarters, outscoring WMR 16-6 in the final frame.
Spartan Jaylin Bennett led all scorers with 16 while hauling in 14 rebounds and teammate Ainsley Savage finished with 13. The visitors shot just 7 of 21 from the foul line.
Colebrook is at Profile on Wednesday. White Mountains (1-2) is at Newfound on Thursday.
WMR (1-2): Emma Simpson 1-1-4, Cierra Challinor 2-1-5, Jaylin Bennett 7-2-16, Ainsley Savage 5-3-13, Ava Simpson 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 7-21-FT 42.
CA (3-0): Haley Rossitto 3-4-12, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 4-0-10, Sara Fernald 0-1-1, Niomie Nadeau 3-0-6, Lexi Santamaria 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 4-6-14. Totals: 17-FG 11-18-FT 49.
WM 8 18 10 6 — 42
CA 16 13 4 16 — 49
3-Point FG: W 1 (Simpson); C 4 (Rossitto 2, McKeage 2). Team Fouls: W 13, C 19.
EPPING 32, PROFILE 26: In Epping, Lanie McAniff scored a game-high 16 points to propel the host Blue Devils.
Mya Brown netted 14 points to lead the Pats, who trailed 25-11 after three quarters before surging back in the fourth.
Profile hosts Colebrook on Wednesday.
PS (2-2): Evie Burger 3-0-6, Morgan Presby 1-2-4, Mya Brown 5-4-14, Lily Pospesil 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 6-9-FT 26.
EHS (4-1): Loving 2-1-5, L. McAniff 7-1-16, Shumway 1-1-3, M. McAniff 2-1-6, Mazzone 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 4-13-FT 32.
PS 3 3 5 15 — 26
EHS 4 9 12 7 — 32
3-Point FG: E 2 (L. McAniff, M. McAniff). Team Fouls: P 14, E 11. Fouled Out: P, Burger, Brown.
HAZEN 43, RICHFORD 29: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison pumped in 20 points as the Wildcats ran their win streak to three games.
Julia DeGroseilliers (seven) and Tessa Luther combined to produce 13 points for the hosts, who built a 21-7 lead after the opening frame.
Hazen is off until Jan. 4, a home game with Winooski.
RHS (1-1): Chagnon 1-0-2, E. Fadden 1-0-2, A. Fadden 1-0-3, Deuso 3-0-6, Derby 6-4-13. Totals: 12-FG 4-14-FT 29.
HU (3-1): Tessa Luther 2-1-6, Alexis Christensen 2-0-4, Baylie Christensen 1-0-2, Caitlyn Davison 7-4-20, Julia DeGroseilliers 3-1-7, Ella Gillespie 0-1-1, Hayley Michaud 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 8-16-FT 43.
RHS 7 7 5 10 — 29
HU 21 6 12 4 — 43
3-Point FG: R 1 (A. Fadden); H 3 (Luther, Davison 2). Team Fouls: R 17, H 12.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 11, HARWOOD 3: In Lyndon Center, Alex Giroux had two goals and six assists and Ashton Gould tallied three goals and an assist as the Vikings picked up their first win of the season.
Atte Manner (goal, assist), Zach Griffith (goal, two assists), Griffin Goodhue (goal, two assists), Levi Machell (goal), Ben West (assist), Logan Cross (goal), Caleb Grenier (goal), Ty George also got on the scoresheet in the lopsided win.
LI led 4-1 after one and 8-2 after two.
Eli Harrington scored twice for the Highlanders.
Logan Miller made 13 saves in the win. Teighen Fils-Aime (12) and Owen Cheney combined for 21 saves for HU.
“Nice to see some offense out of the boys tonight,” Vikes coach Jeremy Roberge said. “We just need to humble ourselves after that game. They were very short-benched due to all the sickness going around. We play a very tough D-I opponent in Colchester on Wednesday. We can’t play all loose as we did in that game or we will be humbled real quick.”
LI (1-2) hosts Colchester on Wednesday at 5 o’clock.
