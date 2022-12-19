Monday H.S. Roundup: Robie Nets 43 Points In Profile Rout; Lyndon Blazes Past Harwood At FCA
Buy Now

Unbeaten Hartford earns a 8-3 win over Lyndon in a Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

EPPING — Another night, another career high.

Profile’s Josh Robie continued to scorch the net, dropping 43 points in Profile’s 67-28 road thumping of Epping in a Division IV hoops affair on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.