BETHLEHEM — When the Profile softball team left the field after the semifinals two years ago, Alexis Sellers caught her coach Bob Burrill in the parking lot and asked him when the next practice was. His reply was “the season is over, we lost, we’re done.” Her answer was, “I wanna get better.”
Burrill says that Sellers has worked hard since the semis to improve.“Even when last season was canceled and through all the other sports seasons in between too, she’s worked. Now I have a pitcher.” And a catcher in Serena Devlin. “Sellers works well with Develin behind the plate,” said Burrill.
On Wednesday, Sellers threw four pitches to send the first Crusader packing and served notice she meant business. When the dust settled on the 17-1 win in five innings, Sellers had fanned six including the side in the second, allowed three hits and walked none. Sellers allowed small hits and her teammates on the infield handled seven putouts.
On a strikeout, Devlin picked a runner off to cancel a hit in the third inning. “That was a good little move,” said Burrill.
The Crusaders ended the shutout in the fifth when Taylor Marsh, with her second hit, sent in Jaime Lamarre to make the one Patriot miscue count.
Burrill added, “We’ve been cutting down on the errors that haunted us early. We’re very young and getting better as time goes by. Our bats were better today than they have been and the pitches were where they needed to be. We played good defense.”
The Patriots’ attack was potent. The Pats put the ball in play and ran as if their lives depended on it. Six runs in the first sparked by a leadoff hit by Zoe Liva as the Crusaders struggled on defense. Five more runs in the third as Maddy Carbonneau labored to find the zone. Kyah Knight had the lone hit.
LHS coach Serena Quillin wanted a clean game. “That’s what we’re after. Minimize our errors. One mistake and others follow then it’s tough to get out of it. With a very young team and a year off and games canceled, it’s been hard. Our bats were slow to get going, but we did score.”
The Patriots scored often. Devlin had two hits and three RBI; Mya Brown had a triple, walked twice and scored three runs; Sophia Gorgone owned a double and scored three runs; and Liva had two hits and scored three runs. The Profile girls intend to stay in the hunt for a softball title.
Littleton (0-6) will be home with Profile on Friday. Profile (6-2) will be at Colebrook on Wednesday.
LHS 00 001 — 1 3 8
PS 625 4x — 17 9 1
L: Maddy Charbonneau (3), Taylor Marsh (4) and Jayden Ridlon. P: Alexis Sellers and Serena Devlin.
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
LAKE REGION 17, LAMOILLE 11: In Hyde Park, Anzley Crafts went 5-for-6 with a double, triple and four RBI, Taylor Menard was 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI and Mariah Bacon had three hits and three RBI as the Rangers slugged their way to a second win.
Tyra Scelza, Maya Auger, Caylin Wesoja and Jessica Johnson each added an RBI for the Rangers, who batted around in the fifth.
Mikayla Richardson got the win (11 runs, nine hits, three strikeouts) for Lake Region (2-4), which visits Randolph on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 14, LISBON 2: In Woodsville, junior Jessica Riley ended the game with a two-run home run to right-center field to make Woodsaville 9-1 in D-IV going into its big rematch on Friday at D-III White Mountains (7-1). The Engineers handed the Spartans their only loss this season.
Mackenzie Kingsbury fanned nine allowing one hit in four innings, while freshman Mackenzie Griswold finished up. Emily Prest (two doubles), Kingsbury, Morgan Wagstaff and Graci Kaiser each had two hits in Woodsville’s 14-hit attack.
Friday’s game in Whitefield begins at 4 p.m. Next for Lisbon (5-3), a Wednesday game in Moultonborough.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 28, PROFILE 0: In Bethlehem, Blake Fillion (6-for-6, double, four runs), JP Perez (4-for-6, double, four runs) and Josh Finkle (3-for-3, two-run home run, three runs) powered the Crusaders.
Parker Paradice (2-for-3, triple, two runs), Jeff Santo (2-for-2, run), Bode Belyea (3-for-3, two runs) and Camden Cook (3-for-3, two runs) contributed to Littleton’s 29-hit attack.
Grady Millen tossed three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks to get the win. Danny Huerter absorbed the loss. Jack Price and Danny Burnell had two hits each for the Pats.
LHS (5-2) and Profile (0-6) do it again on Friday at Remich Park.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 7, GROVETON 3: In Groveton, the visiting Yellowjackets won it in extra innings to extend their win streak to five.
The Eagles’ Jimmy Blanco pitched 7⅓ innings and was a defensive standout on the mound. He also had a game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Groveton’s Addison Leighton and Chris Corliss had triples.
Groveton (2-3) visits Gorham on Wednesday.
WOODSVILLE 9, LISBON 0: In Lisbon, Jack Boudreault (3-for-5, two doubles, two runs, two stolen bases) and Jackson Horne (2-for-4, run, three RBI, stolen base, double) belted the ball, while Mike Maccini, Mason Ste. Marie, Mike Hogan, Corey Bemis and Camden Davidson all added hits.
“Finally got some runs across the plate today. We have been hitting decent but unable to get the big hit when we need it,” Engineers coach Brent Cox said. “Hopefully today we can build from it.
“Jack Boudreault had a great day. Moved him to leadoff and he performed well,” Cox added. “He also had a very strong outing on the mound. Very pleased with his composure lately and his drive to get better.” Boudreault fanned 11 and walked one in six IP, and Hogan finished up.
The Engineers (4-6) host White Mountains (7-2) on Friday. Next for the 4-5 Panthers, a Wednesday home game with Moultonborough.
GIRLS TENNIS
MONTPELIER 7, NCU 0: In Montpelier, the Solons improved to 3-1. North Country takes a 1-2 record into their next match Thursday at home with BFA-St. Albans.
“Although Montpelier dominated the matches with more experienced players, the North Country girls stepped up and played their best, winning many points and challenging their opponents,” Falcons coach Liz Bosco said.
Singles: 1. Daphne Lasser def. Ruth Petzoldt 6-2, 6-4; 2. Kenzie Golonka def. Haley Goff 6-1, 6-1; 3. Grace Murphy def. Marta Potter 6-2, 6-2; 4. Emelie Swenson def. Lexi Booth 6-2, 6-1; 5. Sydney Dunn, forfeit. Doubles: 1. Sophia Seri/Georgia Schiff def. 6-3, 6-2; 2. Cloe Montein/Rachena Chenan def. Anna Maurice/Anisa Brasseur 6-1, 6-0.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
BRATTLEBORO 5, SJA 4: In Brattleboro on Saturday, Colonel pitcher Natalee Harvey fanned 12 while walking just two in halting St. J’s four-game win streak.
Junior Delaney Rankin pitched all seven innings allowing six hits. She also belted a home run, while classmate Adriana Lemieux (3-for-4, two doubles), and senior Lexi Duranleau (2-for-3) accounted for most of SJA’s offense.
Overall the Hilltoppers had eight hits and made no errors on the day.
They look to regain their winning ways Tuesday at Colchester. They beat the Lakers 6-1 earlier this season.
