ST. JOHNSBURY — Sophia Shippee is built for big moments.
The St. Johnsbury junior midfielder proved it again on Monday.
Shippee buried the game-winner in sudden-death overtime as the Hilltoppers toppled reigning champion Green Mountain Valley 12-11 in a wild back-and-forth affair at rainy Fairbanks Field — a rematch of last year’s Division II girls lacrosse title game.
“Always clutch,” St. J coach Tom Forster said of Shippee, who last spring had an OT game-winner against BFA-St. Albans and scored twice in the final 34 seconds to help St. J upset Hartford in the D-II tournament semifinals.
“I think I just play my best when I’m under pressure,” Shippee said. “I love that I can trust my teammates throughout our games, but when it comes down to the wire, I like knowing that I can control the final outcome.”
In extra time on Monday, St. J’s Avery Tomczyk won the draw to Shippee, who scooped the ball and drove to goal. After getting knocked down and earning a penalty, Shippee buried the winner to push the Hilltoppers’ unbeaten streak to six games.
“This win is essential for our confidence as a team and will set us up to continue to play composed against the competitive teams we have coming in our schedule,” Shippee said. “I think it’s a really good look to have already beaten such a talented and aggressive team.”
Maren Nitsche and Ellie Rice had three goals each, Tomczyk and Keating Maurer had two each and Ruby Rolfe added another for the Hilltoppers. Goaltender Clara Andre played big with 20 saves in the win.
Hazel Harris had four goals to lead the visitors.
Tied 6-6 at halftime of a physical game against an athletic team, St. J went up 11-7 with 10 minutes to go. The Gumbies rallied with aggressive drives and slashing/physical defense to draw within 11-10 with three minutes to go. GMV then scored at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
St. J (5-1-1) visits Hartford in another tough matchup on Wednesday night at 5.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. J 7, MILTON 6, OT: In Milton, Karson Clark scored the OT game-winner to lift the Hilltoppers to move to a 3-2 record.
Clark and Caleb Morgan finished with three goals each, and Hayden Angell also scored in the win
St. J visits Stowe on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
BLUE MOUNTAIN 10, RIVENDELL 0 (5): In Wells River, Evan Dennis didn’t allow a hit with 10 strikeouts as the Bucks produced their second five-inning no-hitter in two days.
John Dennis’ bases-loaded two-run single in the fourth was a key blow and one of five hits for BMU.
In moving to a 5-0 record, the 2021 D-IV finalists host Williamstown on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 29, OXBOW 0: Sunday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H., five Bucks pitchers combined on a no-hitter.
Evan Dennis belted two home runs in the first inning when the Bucks scored 22 runs.
“It’s a pleasure to play in a magnificent stadium,” coach Scott Blood said. “Best part was being able to watch the Fisher Cats game beforehand.”
They are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays; it’s about the fourth time, coach Blood added, that BMU and Oxbow have played at Northeast Delta.
WOODSVILLE 11, COLEBROOK 0 (5): In Colebrook, Mike Hogan set down the Mohawks on a one-hitter with 11 Ks and just one walk.
“It’s the best I’ve seen Mike pitch,” WHS coach Brent Cox said. “His control, the way he attacked the zone, he was sharp today.”
Among the Engineers’ 14 hits, Cam Davidson went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs and Jack Boudreault was 2-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases.
The Engineers (7-1) look for their seventh straight win Wednesday in Littleton. Also Wednesday, the Mohawks (3-2) host Pittsburg-Canaan.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 7, LITTLETON 0: In Whitefield, Ian St. Cyr went 3-for-4 and the unbeaten Spartans turned in a four-run fifth to down the rival Crusaders.
Brody LaBounty went five innings and Karter Deming pitched the final two for the combined shutout.
“Littleton put the bat on the ball well, but our defense was able to make the plays,” WM coach Dave Deming said.
Littleton had a few defensive miscues as only two Spartan runs were earned. “On the plus side, freshman Reece Cook made his varsity start on the mound and threw well,” LHS coach AJ Bray said, noting his five-hitter over four IP with two earned runs and two strikeouts.
The Crusaders (4-2) prepare for a Wednesday home game with Woodsville. Also Wednesday, the Spartans (7-0) host Belmont.
GORHAM 12, PROFILE 2: In Bethlehem, Jack Saladino went 2-for-4 with three runs and the visiting Huskies started fast with four runs top of the first.
The Patriots narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the bottom of the third, then Gorham broke it open with six runs in top of the fourth on two walks, three hits, two errors, and five steals, making it 10-2.
Gorham’s Chase Carder struck out the side in two innings for the win.
Profile (1-5) was held to two hits, including a triple from Danny Burnell, and hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday.
HAZEN 12, PEOPLES 7: In Morrisville, Tyler Rivard had a double among his two hits with two runs and three RBI and the Wildcats used a six-run fourth to power past the rival Wolves and remain unbeaten.
Tyson Davison went 3-for-5 with three runs, Aasha Gould went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI and Jas Zendik added a double for Hazen (5-0).
Andrew Menard went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, four runs and striking out four in the win. Chandler Follensbee 3 1/3 IP, 7R, 2K) absorbed the loss.
The Wildcats host Montpelier on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
GORHAM 19, PROFILE 18: In Bethlehem, the host Patriots and Huskies slugged it out for seven innings before the visitors escaped after Profile loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
The Huskies were held to six hits. Among the Patriots’ 14 hits, Mya Brown was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and five RBI. Evie Burger (three runs) fell a double short of hitting for the cycle, and Maddie Koehler was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
The Patriots take a 1-4 record into Tuesday’s home game with Pittsburg-Canaan.
WOODSVILLE 14, COLEBROOK 1: (5): In Colebrook, Leah Krull and Anna McIntyre went 3-for-3 with three runs each as the team collected 16 hits.
McIntyre had a double and HR, while Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts for the unbeaten Engineers.
“Colebrook made some nice defensive plays,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said, adding that there were no errors in the game.
The Engineers (9-0) visit Littleton on Wednesday. Also Wednesday, Colebrook (3-2) hosts Pittsburg Canaan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.