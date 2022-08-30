LITTLETON — The heat was a real factor on Monday.
As was Littleton’s small roster.
With temperatures soaring in the high 80s, the visiting Mounties cruised to a 9-0 field hockey win over the depleted and shorthanded Crusaders in the teams’ Division III field hockey season opener.
The Crusaders had just eight players in uniform and started the game with seven, including the goaltender. The game is typically played 11 on 11.
Berlin, meanwhile, showed up with a roster of over 20 players.
“We had lots of nerves, a little bit of fear,” said second-year LHS coach Kat Sourgiadakis. “Berlin is an amazing team, a really strong program. We had some hesitation going into it.”
Cienna Langlois finished with a hat trick while seven Mounties scored on the day. It was only 3-0 at halftime, but Berlin pulled away in the second half.
The Crusaders are facing an uphill battle this fall to field a full roster. But there is promise for the future.
Littleton currently has 10 high school players [three of their juniors missed Monday’s game for various reasons]. Crusader athletic director Brock Ingalls recently received the go-ahead from the NHIAA approving a petition to bring middle-schoolers up to the varsity program. It includes both eighth- and seventh-graders — the latter a move that’s never happened within the LHS field hockey program.
The team’s one eighth-grader, Ashley Timmons, played Monday and was named her squad’s MVP for the game. There are a handful of seventh-graders in the program, but they weren’t ready for Monday’s game. They could play a role on varsity later in the season if they find their comfort zone.
“We are having to keep our focus in the moment while also building skills for the future,” Sourgiadakis said.
Ingalls said there are low numbers in field hockey across the state. Hopkinton, he said, the defending Division III champion, only has 10 players this season and was deciding whether to have a season or not.
Over in Littleton, Ingalls is hoping the field hockey program can persevere.
“We’re absolutely doing everything we can,” he said. “We want to give these kids a shot and an opportunity to play.”
Facing heavy pressure, goaltender Makenna Reed stood tall for the Crusaders on Monday.
“She played incredibly well and brought a positive attitude to the backline,” Sougiadakis said.
Also standing out early was senior captain Hailee Beane, whose athleticism and energy provided hope for Littleton. She left the game in the second half because of the heat.
“Berlin has some incredible girls and we went into knowing it would be tough,” Sourgiadakis said. “I am proud of our girls’ effort.”
WHITE MOUNTAINS 9, FRANKLIN 0: In Franklin, Sophie Marceau and Abbie McCusker each scored twice as the Spartans rolled in their season opener.
Marjorie Young scored 38 seconds into the game as White Mountains built a 6-0 cushion by halftime. Also scoring were Adri Dami, Jocelyn Wyman, Victoria Whitcomb and KaYa Nkwen-Tamo (first varsity goal).
“The Spartans played their best field hockey in the fourth quarter when they settled in and made purposeful passes,” WM coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Adri Dami, Abbie, Madi Savoy and Jocelyn moved the ball well and Dorie Labens was steady on defense.”
Averey Harris didn’t face a shot in three quarters while fellow WMR goaltender Kadyn White had one defensive corner, which did not result in any shots.
Franklin’s Savannah Slown made 14 saves on 23 Spartan shots. White Mountains had 15 corners to Franklin’s one.
“It was really nice to see the hunger to score and to set each other up for success,” LaBounty said.
White Mountains is at Hopkinton on Thursday. Littleton hosts Franklin on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Whitefield, Mufeed Dubha scored twice, once in the seventh minute and the second in the opening minute of the second half, as the Patriots earned a season-opening victory.
Alex Leslie and Pierson Freleigh picked up assists for Profile, a semifinalist in Division IV a year ago.
Doug Kilby, who coached for 31 years at White Mountains before stepping away three years ago, is back on the sideline as the Patriots’ new coach.
Profile goalkeeper Danny Burnell made 10 saves, including two strong ones in the first half. Patriot senior Adam Bell played a great second half in midfield, Kilby said.
The Pats outshot the hosts 21-10.
Trevor Armstrong saved 16 shots for the Spartans.
“We played much better in the second half,” Kilby said.
The Patriots host Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday and visit Groveton on Friday. White Mountains hosts Belmont on Friday.
WOODSVILLE 10, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Woodsville, Andre Chumbes tallied three goals and Coby Youngman added a goal (PK) and three assists to pace the Engineers in their season opener.
The game was scoreless for the first 30 minutes.
Ben Taylor (goal), Ethan Fenn (goal, assist), Owen McClintock (goal, assist), Ryan Walker (two goals) and Eli Vasconcelos (goal) also contributed to the scoring column. The Engineers reached the Division IV final last season, falling 1-0 to Sunapee.
Woodsville hosts Groveton next Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 3, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Woodsville, Makayla Walker scored twice and Brianna Youngman added another in the first half as the Engineers earned a win in their season opener.
Eliza Wagstaff made 11 saves in the win, including stopping a PC penalty kick.
Woodville, which reached the Division IV state final last year, outshot the Yellowjackets 26-9.
The Engineers host Groveton next Tuesday.
PROFILE 7, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Bethlehem, Sophie Bell tallied twice and Makenna Price had a goal and an assist as the Patriots powered to a season-opening victory.
Taylor Weir scored her first varsity goal while Maddie Koehler, Evie Burger and Ella McPhaul also tallied for Profile, which made a run to the Division IV semifinals last season.
“Balanced scoring has been our objective from day one,” Patriot coach Jack Bartlett said. “We had six different goal scorers today. I am pleased with that. Seeing the entire field, decision-making and passing to the feet are areas we still need a great deal of work on, but that will come.”
Leading 4-0 after the first half, Profile found its passing game in the second half and generated the goal of the game — a Price blast from 20 yards that went just inside the post.
“She shoots as hard with her left foot as she does with her right,” Bartlett said. “Makenna is capable of scoring some quality goals and she showed it today. …
“The defense was stingy, not allowing a single shot on goalkeeper Morgan Presby. All 21 girls on the roster were able to play half the game. It is another one of our objectives we were able to meet.”
Profile hosts Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday. WMR hosts Belmont on Friday.
