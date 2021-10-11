Monday H.S. Roundup: Smith’s Late Goal Lifts Vikings Past Falcons

NEWPORT — Molly Smith scored the game-winner with two minutes left in regulation time to lift Lyndon Institute to a 2-1 field hockey win over North Country on Monday.
Chelsea Ott had a goal and assist for the Vikings. Her assist came on Jamie Fenoff’s goal that gave LI a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons tied it in the third quarter on Bryn Jenness’ goal on a feed from Leah Lewis. Kadienne Whitcomb then drew the assist on Smith’s late winner.
Emma Newland had 15 saves in goal for the Vikings.
“Great game today. Both teams worked really hard and played well,” Vikings coach Jen Patridge said. “Delaney Raymond did a great job moving the ball forward.”
The Vikings (2-3-1) are right back at it with a Tuesday game at Missisquoi. Next for the 5-4-1 Falcons, a Thursday game at U-32.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAKE REGION 7, LYNDON 0: In Orleans, center midfielder Madison Bowman had three goals and an assist, Sakoya Sweeney had a goal and three assists and center midfielder Anya Kennedy had two goals as the host Rangers moved to a 3-7 record.
“LR’s midfield - in passing, controlling pace, and changing fields of play - showed throughout the game,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said.
Alayna Azur also scored as the Rangers forced 24 saves on the Viking goaltenders. “LI goalie Molly Renaudette played a strong game making 20 saves,” Farnsworth noted. Julia Taylor had four saves for Lyndon.
Lake Region hosts Stowe and the Vikings visit Randolph on Wednesday.
S. BURLINGTON 2, SJA 0: In South Burlington, Elsa Ostby and Rachel Kelley scored in each half, and Mercedes Rozzi had the shutout, dropping the Hilltoppers to 4-5 going into their Wednesday game at BFA-St. Albans. Hayden Wilkins had 12 saves for St. Johnsbury.
