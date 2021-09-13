ORLEANS — Back-to-back goals from McKenna Brochu and Hannah Amadon late in the second half helped send St. Johnsbury to a 2-0 girls soccer win at Lake Region on Monday.
Brochu tallied with 16:11 left in the game and Amadon netted a goal 71 seconds later for St. J (1-1). Maren Nitsche and Eihlis Murphy earned assists.
“Well-matched game,” said Ranger coach Mary Farnsworth. “Defensive lines on both teams stood out in containing the opposing sides’ opportunities. St. J came out on top of the scuffles for control in the LR box, finishing to score their goals. However, LR played strong through the game with more than double the shots on net, most occurring late in the second half.
Hayden Wilkins made nine saves for St. J. Maya Auger had two for the Rangers (1-2).
Lake Region is at Randolph on Wednesday. St. J visits Brattleboro on Saturday.
MONTPELIER 8, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Molly Renaudette finished with 21 saves while freshman Keira Larrabee scored late in the first half for the Vikings’ only goal.
Lyndon (0-4) is at Stowe on Saturday.
BFA-FAIRFAX 4, DANVILLE 0: In Fairfax, freshman Ava Ardovino netted a hat trick to lift the Bullets.
Colleen Finn played big with 19 saves for Danville (0-3). “This girl played so well, she really had a terrific showing,” said BFA coach JoJo Lynch.
Kamryn Taylor made three saves for BFA (3-0).
“BFA freshmen once again proved to be a force, but Danville fought back hard physically and really pushed us to step up,” Lynch said.
“Danville played a courageous game missing nine players, including five starters, due to injury/sickness,” said DHS coach Spenser Morse. “Many players debuted in their first varsity minutes against a very strong team.”
Danville is at Twinfield on Thursday.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, MILTON 0: In Milton, freshman Josie Fortin scored unassisted and classmate Star Poulin added another late in the first half as the Falcons snatched a road win.
Fortin’s shot came from 18 yards out while Poulin knocked in one of the Falcons’ 12 corner kicks.
North Country (2-0) outshot the hosts 20-5. Rileigh Fortin and Hailie Chilafoux combined on two saves for the clean sheet.
“The combination play between everybody we put out there today was fantastic,” said NC coach Pete Kellaway. “Today’s win was a total team victory.”
The Falcons visit Spaulding on Wednesday.
PEOPLES 5, HAZEN 0: In Hardwick, Sadie Baranyay scored twice as the Wolves (1-2) earned their first win of the season.
Madeline Kaiser made 13 saves for Hazen (0-4). Peoples’ Emma Courtemanche saved three shots.
The Wildcats host Enosburg next Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
RANGERS THIRD: In Orleans, Jacob Green took medalist honors with a 42, leading Harwood to a team win. The Highlanders (177) beat out Peoples (193) and Lake Region (213).
