Monday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Earns Sweep In Littleton

LITTLETON — Karter Deming had a two-run bomb and added a two-run triple as unbeaten White Mountains went on to an 8-3 win against Littleton at Remich Park on Monday — a game cut short to five innings because of lightning.
Deming also got the win on the rubber, allowing six hits and two earned runs while fanning eight.
The Spartans (12-0) scored five runs in the first to set the tone.
Grady Millen and Juan Hernandez each had a double and single to pace the Crusaders. Millen took the loss on the bump.
The Spartans host Belmont on Tuesday. (7-5) visits Profile on Wednesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 24, RICHFORD 3 (5): Saturday in Richford, the Bucks scored 10 runs in the first inning, including six doubles, to stay undefeated.
In accumulating 10 hits on the day, “we drew a lot of walks, and probably pretty close to double figures in HBPs,” Bucks coach Scott Blood said.
Cam Dennis, Owen Murray, Hayden Carle and Ethan Gilding combined to hold the Falcons to two hits, both in the last inning of play.
Ricky Fennimore was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI.
Blue Mountain (10-0) visits Danville Tuesday at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 15, LITTLETON 1 (5): In Littleton, Lexus McIntosh twirled four innings of one-hit ball with four Ks while Ciera Challinor reached base five times with three walks and two singles in the Spartan rout.
Averey Harris returned from injury and went 2-for-3 in her season debut and caught a great game behind the plate, WM coach Kalie Gonyer said. Carissa Challinor added a stand-up triple for the Spartans.
White Mountains (8-4) hosts Berlin on Tuesday. Littleton (2-11) is at Profile on Wednesday.
