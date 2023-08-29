Monday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Snag Season-Opening Win; Heathe Grabs Medalist Honors, Leads Woodsville To Victory
Top-seeded Windsor tops second-seeded Lyndon 3-0 in the Division III field hockey championship at University of Vermont's Moulton Winder Field on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. It was the third straight crown for the Yellow Jackets. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WHITEFIELD — Kaya Nkwen-Tamo scored the Spartans’ season-opening goal and then put the exclamation point on a 5-0 victory, notching the game’s final score with zero time left on the clock as White Mountains toppled Franklin in New Hampshire Division III field hockey action on Monday.

Nkwen-Tamo collected a Madison Savoy rebound off the Franklin goalie’s pads for her first tally. The 1-0 WMR lead held until 9:29 remaining in the third, before the Spartans exploded for four goals to seal the game.

