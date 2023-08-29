Monday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Snag Season-Opening Win; Heathe Grabs Medalist Honors, Leads Woodsville To Victory

Top-seeded Windsor tops second-seeded Lyndon 3-0 in the Division III field hockey championship at University of Vermont's Moulton Winder Field on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. It was the third straight crown for the Yellow Jackets. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
WHITEFIELD — Kaya Nkwen-Tamo scored the Spartans’ season-opening goal and then put the exclamation point on a 5-0 victory, notching the game’s final score with zero time left on the clock as White Mountains toppled Franklin in New Hampshire Division III field hockey action on Monday.
Nkwen-Tamo collected a Madison Savoy rebound off the Franklin goalie’s pads for her first tally. The 1-0 WMR lead held until 9:29 remaining in the third, before the Spartans exploded for four goals to seal the game.
Jaydah Sullivan tipped in a Ciera Challinor penalty corner shot. Five minutes later, Challinor got in on the scoring action off a penalty corner pass from Savoy.
Then with a minute remaining, Jocelyn Wyman scored off a rebound off the goalie from a Challinor shot. Nkwen-Tamo tallied her second of the night off a rebound as time expired.
“Jocelyn Wyman and Madison Savoy were able to string together a series of passes down the field, and both looked good in today’s outing,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Kaya was strong on the left and played her position well. Marjorie Young inserted the ball well on corners, and the team executed them well.
“Ciera has a lot of range and was able to control the midfield and distribute the ball well. Jaydah Sullivan was strong in her first outing since early last season when she was sidelined with a hip injury. It was nice to have her back out there. All in all, a good team effort.”
The White Mountains’ defense held Franklin to zero shot attempts, as goalies Averey Harris and Kadyn White were not forced to make a save. It was a different story for the Spartans’ offensive attack, peppering Franklin goalie Savaughna Slocum (30 saves) with 39 shots.
WMR also held the advantage in penalty corners, 14-0.
The Spartans host Hopkinton on Thursday.
GOLF
WOODSVILLE WINS AT CANTERBURY WOODS CC
In Canterbury, Colby Heathe captured co-medalist honors as the defending champion Engineers opened their season with a four-team match victory.
Woodsville compiled a team score of 75 points, led by Heathe’s 20.
Belmont, Monadnock and Hillsboro-Deering were the other teams participating.
The Engineers take on Gorham and White Mountains on Tuesday.
GORHAM TOPS AT MOUNT WASHINGTON RESORT GC
In Carroll, Gorham tallied 84 points to take down White Mountains, 61, and Moultonborough, 21.
Two Gorham players shared medalist honors with 22 points.
The Spartans will face Gorham again, as well as Woodsville, in another three-team match on Tuesday.
