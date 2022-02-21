Monday H.S. Roundup: St. J Fends Off Coogs, Bucks Outlast Fairfax In 2OT

ST. JOHNSBURY — Murphy Young netted 14 points and the top-ranked Hilltoppers ran their win streak to seven games.
Fritz Hauser added nine points and Cole Banks seven for St. J, which broke free from the visiting Coogs in the third quarter.
St. J hosts No. 2 Rice (14-3) in a key Division I tilt on Thursday night. It will be senior night for the Hilltoppers. St. J won the first meeting between the clubs, 56-36.
MM (6-12): Brisbin 1-0-2, Leombruno-Nicholson 1-0-2, Pinaud 4-0-10, Hamilton 2-0-4, Johnston 2-0-4, Strauss 4-0-8. Totals: 14-FG 2-2-FT 30.
SJ (14-1): Nathan Clay 2-1-5, Murphy Young 6-0-14, Sam Begin 2-1-5, Cole Banks 1-4-7, Fritz Hauser 2-4-9. Totals: 13-FG 10-14-FT 40.
MM 6 8 5 11 — 30
SJ 8 8 13 11 — 40
3-Point FG: M 2 (Pinaud); S 4 (Young 2, Banks, Hauser). Team Fouls: M 14, S 9.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 66, BFA-FAIRFAX 57, 2OT: In Fairfax, Evan Dennis nearly recorded a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) as the Bucks outlasted the Division III Bullets.
John Dennis collected 14 points and six assists while Tanner Winchester scored all five of his points in double overtime for Blue Mountain, which had to overcome a pair of game-tying 3s from the Bullets.
Riley Greene sent the game to overtime, hitting a contested 3 with 1.5 seconds to go in regulation. Fairfax teammate Evan Fletcher then pushed the contest to double OT after hitting a tying triple with 3 ticks left in the first extra session.
“We showed our experience,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “We showed a lot of heart and grit by pulling that out tonight.”
Cooper Ingerson (12 points) and Jacob Dube played key minutes off the bench for the Bucks.
“Cooper and Jacob stepped up all game and did so even more after Ethan and Ricky fouled out,” Cook said.
The Bucks host Twinfield on Thursday.
BM (14-4): Tanner Winchester 2-1-5, Evan Dennis 4-11-19, John Dennis 3-5-14, Ethan Gilding 1-0-3, Ricky Fennimore 2-5-9, Cooper Ingerson 6-0-12, Jacob Dube 1-2-4. Totals: 19-FG 24-38-FT 66.
BFA (4-14): Fletcher 2-2-8, Winett 4-3-15, Greene 7-2-19, Chayer 1-0-2, Fontaine 0-1-1, R. Stygles 4-2-10, L. Stygles 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 8-20-FT 57.
BM 5 9 18 16 8 10 — 66
BFA 8 9 11 20 8 1 — 48
3-Point FG: B 2 (J. Dennis, Gilding); BF 9 (Fletches 2, Winett 4, Greene 13). Team Fouls: B 14, BF 16. Fouled Out: B, Gilding, Fennimore; BF, Greene, R. Stygles, L. Stygles.
SPAULDING 76, LYNDON 31: In Barre, Isaiah Terrill scored 15 and third-ranked Crimson Tide banged 12 3s en route to the win.
Ethan Lussier hit a couple of treys and led the Vikings with eight points.
Lyndon hosts Lake Region on Thursday in the Vikes’ regular-season finale.
LI (3-16): Gavin Williams 1-1-4, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 3-0-8, Evan Sanborn 3-0-6, Aiden Bogie 2-1-5, Zach Hale 1-0-2, Chevy Bandy 1-2-4. Totals: 12-FG 4-21-FT 31.
SHS (17-2): Diego 1-0-2, Chase 5-0-13, Vance 4-1-13, McAllister 3-2-9, Saldi 0-1-1, Ronson 1-0-3, Wilcox 2-1-5, Benoit 3-0-6, Trottier 3-0-9, Terrill 6-3-15. Totals: 28-FG 8-13-FT 76.
LI 8 6 9 8 — 31
SHS 26 16 19 15 — 76
3-Point FG: L 3 (Williams, Lussier 2); S 12 (Chase 3, Vance 4, McAllister, Ronson, Trottier 3). Team Fouls: L 13, S 15. Fouled Out: L, Berry.
DANVILLE 72, OXBOW 42: In Bradford, Dillon Brigham canned six triples en route to a game-high 26 points and the Bears finished with 15 3-pointers in the rout.
Christian Young (14) and Andrew Joncas combined for seven 3s and 27 points.
The Bears host Winooski on Thursday. The tough D-III Spartans handed Danville a 78-38 defeat in December.
“That will be a good one,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said.
DHS (13-5): Louis Palmieri 2-0-4, Evan Melen 1-0-3, Anthoni Guinard 3-2-9, Andrew Joncas 5-0-13, Christian Young 5-0-14, Arius Andrews 1-1-3, Dillon Brigham 9-2-26. Totals: 26-FG 5-11-FT 72.
OU (1-14): Ilsley 5-0-10, Emerson 9-0-19, Lund 6-0-13. Totals: 20-FG 0-4-FT 42.
DHS 12 30 21 9 — 72
OU 15 7 10 10 — 42
3-Point FG: D 15 (Melen, Guinard, Joncas 3, Young 4, Brigham 6); O 2 (Chase, Emerson). Team Fouls: D 12, O 14.
WILLIAMSTOWN 57, HAZEN 55: In Hardwick, the visiting Blue Devils made their free throws when they counted in this game of upper-echelon Division III teams.
It left both clubs with 14 wins.
“We couldn’t keep a lead,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “We were up 11 in the first half, then up by six in the fourth quarter.”
The Blue Devils didn’t have their first lead in the second half until 58 seconds remained. In the last minute, “they tied the game on free throws, then went ahead on free throws,” Hill said, adding that Wildcats junior Lincoln Michaud (game-high 14 points) had his best game of the season.
The Wildcats play their regular-season finale Thursday at Randolph.
WHS (14-5): Parrott 5-2-12, Murphy 0-2-2, Deforge 2-0-5, Donahue 3-2-8, Roulreau 4-0-8, Clark 4-3-13, Higgins 4-1-9. Totals: 22-FG 10-17-FT 57.
HU (14-4): Aasha Gould 1-0-3, Jason Baker 1-4-6, Xavier Hill 2-0-5, Carter Hill 6-2-14, Tyler Rivard 4-5-13, Lincoln Michaud 7-0-14. Totals: 21-FG 11-19-FT 55
WHS 7 16 12 22 — 57
HU 10 15 14 16 — 55
3-Point FG: W 3 (Clark 2, Deforge); H 2 (Gould, X. Hill.) Team Fouls: W 18, H 18. Fouled Out: H, Baker, Gould.
NORTH COUNTRY 49, VERGENNES 36: In Vergennes, Austin Giroux had 23 points and Cooper Brueck added 12 as the Falcons (15-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season.
Tyler Bergmans tallied 14 points 10 rebounds for the Commodores (11-6).
Currently in first place in D-II, the Falcons host Mt. Abraham Wednesday at 7. Their last three games are at home.
HARWOOD 80, LAKE REGION 39: At Harwood, the Highlanders lit out to a 42-23 halftime lead in going to an 8-10 record.
Carter Montgomery had 16 points and David Piers added seven for the Rangers (1-16).
The Rangers finish out their regular-season slate Thursday at Lyndon and Saturday at 2:30 at Randolph.
BOYS HOCKEY
BURLINGTON 4, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Burlington, Cannon Poulin had a hat trick to lead the Seahorses (2-17).
Ethan St. Laurence scored for the Hilltoppers on assists by Gehrig Beck and Ian McNeil.
Karson Clark had 21 saves in the loss; Burlington’s Steven Labombard saved 19.
The Hilltoppers fell to 2-16 going into their last regular-season game Wednesday at 7 at Hartford.
