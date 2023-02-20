Monday H.S. Roundup: St. J Foiled In Jericho; Danville Seniors Star In Romp

JERICHO — Owen Pinaud hit six 3s in the middle two quarters en route to a game-high 18 points and the host Mt. Mansfield Cougars used a big third quarter to pick off St. Johnsbury 58-41 in a Metro hoops clash Monday night.
Trailing 24-22 at halftime, MMU outscored St. J 19-4 in the third to grab control.
Kape Clements had 13 points to pace the Academy, which beat the Cougars 53-49 earlier this season.
St. J visits Rice on Thursday for its regular-season finale.
SJA (11-7): Rex Hauser 2-1-5, Harry Geng 3-1-7, Kerrick Medose 2-0-4, Will Eaton 1-0-3, Aidan Brody 3-0-6, Cam Ely 0-1-1, CJ Lyons 1-0-2, Kape Clements 4-5-13. Totals: 16-FG 8-13-FT 41.
MMU (10-9): Lemon 2-1-5, Weinstein 2-1-6, Medina 0-1-1, Pinaud 6-3-18, Hamilton 3-1-7, Johnston 3-0-6, Lerner 2-1-5, Badeen 0-2-2, Syverson 3-2-8. Totals: 21-FG 9-14-FT 58.
SJA 9 15 4 13 — 41
MMU 6 16 19 17 — 58
3-Point FG: S 1 (Eaton); M 7 (Weinstein, Pinaud 6). Team Fouls: S 13, M 15. Fouled Out: M, Johnston.
SPAULDING 89, LYNDON 47: In Lyndon Center, Gavin Williams had a season-high 16 points on senior night as the Vikings fell to the undefeated Tide.
Classmate Austin Wheeler had 14 points. Lyndon also recognized seniors Zach Hale and Eli Hooker.
Spaulding was up 49-27 at the half and had four players score 14-plus points.
Lyndon is at U-32 on Tuesday.
SHS (18-0): Diego 7-0-18, McAllister 2-2-6, Vance 4-1-9, Severy 8-1-17, I. Davis 7-0-14, L. Davis 1-0-2, Wilson 1-0-2, Langlais 6-0-14, Ronson 2-0-5, Redmond 1-0-2. Totals: 39-FG 4-12-FT 89.
LI (9-8): Eli Hooker 1-0-2, Gavin Williams 6-1-16, Julian Thrailkill 3-0-6, Ethan Lussier 2-0-5, Austin Wheeler 3-8-14, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Brody Mosher 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 9-12-FT 47.
SHS 25 24 18 22 — 89
LI 15 12 9 11 — 47
3-Point FG: S 7 (Diego 4, Langlais 2, Ronson); L 4 (Williams 3, Lussier). Team Fouls: S 13, L 11.
NORTH COUNTRY 68, VERGENNES 43: In Vergennes, Cooper Brueck wound up with a season-high 24 points to lead four Falcons in double figures as they rolled to their 12th straight win.
Haidin Chilafoux scored 12 points and Jorden Driver and Hayden Boivin tallied 11 apiece for the visitors, which outscored Vergennes 43-24 in the second half.
NC drained 10 three-pointers as a team, five coming from Brueck.
North Country stays on the road and will take on Enosburg in its regular-season finale on Thursday.
NCU (17-2): Cooper Brueck 8-3-24, Brayden Pepin 1-0-3, Jorden Driver 4-2-11, Gavin Wells 1-0-3, Haidin Chilafoux 5-0-12, Hayden Boivin 4-3-11, Levi Brewer 0-1-1, Wyatt Descheneau 1-1-3. Totals: 24-FG 10-15-FT 68.
VU (10-9): Duprey 3-0-7, A. Francis 4-0-10, Debois 1-0-2, Aunchman 1-0-2, Brisson 4-2-11, O. Francis 4-3-11. Totals: 17-FG 5-12-FT 43.
NCU 10 15 17 26 — 68
VU 7 12 8 16 — 43
3-Point FG: N 10 (Brueck 5, Pepin, Driver, Wells, Chilafoux 2); V 4 (A. Francis 2, Brisson, Duprey). Team Fouls: N 13, V 13.
HAZEN 87, WILLIAMSTOWN 41: In Williamstown, Tyler Rivard put up 33 points and 24 rebounds, Xavier Hill notched 12 points, five boards and four assists and Jadon Baker (nine assists) and Ryan Morrison (12 rebounds) each tallied nine points as the Wildcats’ burned the Blue Devils.
Rivard scored 22 of his points and Baker had seven of his helpers in the first half to help Hazen to a 40-17 lead.
Gabriel Michaud and Brendan Moodie scored eight apiece for HU.
Evan Bailey and Brady Donahue each netted 10 for Williamstown, which hit nine threes as a team.
Hazen hosts Randolph on Thursday for senior night.
HU (16-3): Brendan Moodie 2-2-8, Jadon Baker 3-1-9, Xavier Hill 5-1-12, Tyler Rivard 13-7-33, Morgan Michaud 1-0-2, Gabriel Michaud 4-0-8, Ryan Morrison 3-3-9, Lincoln Michaud 3-0-6. Totals: 34-FG 14-19-FT 87.
WHS (4-15): Bailey 3-3-10, Locarno 2-0-6, B. Donahue 3-2-10, Rouleau 1-0-3, Mascitti 2-0-5, Jarvis-Comi 2-0-4, L. Donahue 2-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 5-12-FT 41.
HU 24 16 29 17 — 87
WHS 6 11 7 17 — 41
3-Point FG: H 5 (Moodie 2, Baker 2, Hill); W 9 (Bailey, Locarno 2, B. Donahue 2, Rouleau, Mascitti, L. Donahue 2). Team Fouls: H 13, W 17. Fouled Out: H, Baker.
DANVILLE 66, OXBOW 44: In Danville, Christian Young collected 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds as he and his fellow classmates delivered on senior night to lift the Bears to their eighth straight win.
Among the Bear seniors:
Manager Ryan Gove made his basketball debut and ended the night with seven points, three rebounds, two steals and assists; Thomas Edgar hit a 3; Hunter Horne finished with 15 points and six boards and Luke Ste Marie tallied eight points and five assists.
Danville finishes the regular season with a tough matchup at Winooski on Thursday.
OU (3-15): Adams 4-0-8, Davis 3-2-8, Emerson 1-0-2, Corti 2-4-9, Griffin 0-3-3, Isley 1-0-3, Danforth 0-1-1, Lund 2-5-10. Totals: 13-FG 15-22-FT 44.
DHS (14-5): Andrew Joncas 2-0-5, Christain Young 6-2-18, Luke Ste Marie 4-0-8, Hunter Horne 6-2-15, Cooper Calkins 0-2-2, Arius Andrews 3-0-6, Anthony Raymond 1-0-2, Thomas Edgar 1-0-3, Ryan Gove 3-0-7. Totals: 26-FG 6-10-FT 66.
OU 11 7 9 17 — 44
DHS 14 17 14 21 — 66
3-Point FG: O 3 (Corti, Isley, Lund); D 8 (Joncas, Young 4, Horne, Edgar, Grove). Team Fouls: O 12, D 19.
BFA-FAIRFAX 59, BLUE MOUNTAIN 57: In Wells River, Evan Flecher hits seven of the Bullets’ 10 3s and the Division III Bullets snagged a road win to spoil the Bucks’ senior night.
Ricky Fennimore had 19 points, Evan Dennis added 18 points and Hayden Carle chipped in 13 for the Bucks, who shot just 9 0f 25 at the foul line.
“Lost a tough one,” Bucks coach Chris Cook said. “Free throw line killed us. Every time we took the lead we had a defensive mishap. Senior night for Dennis, Fennimore and Chris Frey. Another tough one Thursday.”
BMU visits Twinfield in its regular-season finale.
BFA (6-10): Winette 4-4-13, Chayer 1-0-3, Fontaine 2-0-5, Fletcher 9-2-27, S. Meunier 2-1-5, Sheehan 2-0-4, Albee 0-1-1, S. Meunier 0-1-1. Totals: 20-FG 9-13-FT 59.
BMU (12-7): Evan Dennis 8-0-18, Hayden Carle 6-1-13, Kason Blood 2-2-6, Cedric Schafer 0-1-1, Ricky Fennimore 7-5-19. Totals: 23-FG 9-25-FT 57.
BFA 14 14 19 12 — 59
BMU 12 13 13 19 — 57
3-Point FG: BF 10 (Winette, Chayer, Fontaine, Fletcher 7); B 2 (Dennis 2). Team Fouls: BF 18, B 11.
HARWOOD 49, LAKE REGION 31: In Orleans, Parker Davey notched 15 points to pace the visiting Highlanders.
Justin Young and Aidian Poginy chipped in five apiece to pace the Rangers, who fell into a 13-3 first-quarter hole.
The Rangers host Lyndon on Thursday.
HU (9-8): Maher 1-0-2, Olney 2-2-6, Nelson 0-2-2, Martens 0-2-2, Bellows 1-2-4, Hill 1-0-2, Davey 6-0-15, McHugh 1-0-2, Launt 3-2-8, Clapp 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 10-11-FT 49.
LR (2-16): Owen Rogers 1-0-3, Jacob Sicard 0-2-2, Charlie Thompson 1-1-4, Justin Young 2-1-5, Lincoln Racine 2-0-4, Aigan Poginy 1-2-5, Logan Perkins 1-0-2, Carlos Martinez 1-1-3, Schuyler Butterfield 1-0-3. Totals: 10-FG 7-11-FT 31.
HU 13 14 12 10 — 49
LR 3 9 4 15 — 31
3-Point FG: H 3 (Davey 3); L 4 (Rogers, Thompson, Poginy, Butterfield). Team Fouls: H 11, L 12.
