Monday H.S. Roundup: St. J Foiled In Jericho; Danville Seniors Star In Romp
Buy Now

Danville's Christian Young drives against Winooski's Daniel Surma during a boys basketball battle in Danville on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The Spartans won 56-50. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

JERICHO — Owen Pinaud hit six 3s in the middle two quarters en route to a game-high 18 points and the host Mt. Mansfield Cougars used a big third quarter to pick off St. Johnsbury 58-41 in a Metro hoops clash Monday night.

Trailing 24-22 at halftime, MMU outscored St. J 19-4 in the third to grab control.

