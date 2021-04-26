ST. JOHNSBURY — Grace Clark, Polly Currier and Ella Ceppetelli each netted three goals as St. Johnsbury overwhelmed Colchester 18-2 in a girls lacrosse game at chilly Cary Field on Monday.
Millie Clarner, Ellie Rice and Sophia Shippee scored twice for the Hilltoppers (2-1), who led 10-0 and went on to their second straight win.
Keating Maurer, Katie Cushing and Avery Tomczyk also tallied in the victory. Tomczyk had a team-leading four controlled loose balls and Maren Nitsche won four draws.
St. Johnsbury heads to Woodstock on Wednesday for its first road game.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 12, COLEBROOK 2 (5): In Littleton, Landon Bromley went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while right-hander Grady Millen pitched three innings of no-hit ball in relief as the Crusaders bounced back from a loss to Berlin.
Josh Finkle went 1-for-3 with three RBI, including a two-run single, for Littleton (3-1). Millen had one strikeout and walked three, replacing starter JP Perez in the third with the game tied 2-all to earn the win. Perez gave up two runs and one hit while striking out five.
Kolten Dowse absorbed the loss, going ⅔ of an inning and allowing two runs on one hit for the Mohawks (0-3).
The teams meet up again in Colebrook on Wednesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 20, GORHAM 7 (5): In Gorham, Robert Breault went 3-for-5 with three RBI and Ian St. Cyr added a pinch-hit three-run double as the Spartans rebounded from a one-run loss to Kennett.
Keegan Nelson was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Karter Deming went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI single for the Spartans (3-1).
Brody LaBounty got the win, going 4⅓ innings with five Ks, two walks while allowing three runs on seven hits.
WM plays at Lisbon at 4.
BURLINGTON 9, ST. J 1: In Burlington, the Seahorses took advantage of some Hilltoppers miscues with a six-run fifth inning. Up 2-1, BHS roared ahead after taking advantage of three walks and two hits batsman.
Will Fowler absorbed the loss for the Hilltoppers (0-3). He allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits in four innings. He had one walk and fanned five.
Cooper Smith scored the win, scattering four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.
St. J hosts North Country on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 16, BURLINGTON 0 (5): In Burlington, Lillian Kittredge tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks while adding a two-run double, Alexis Duranleau had a two-run triple and a two-run homer and Delaney Rankin went 4-for-4 with three RBI to power the Hilltoppers to a road victory.
Taylor Farnsworth, Adriana Lemieux and Hailey Emmonds each had two hits in the win.
St. J hosts North Country on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 15, RICHFORD 14: In Richford, Karli Blood and Lauren Joy each scored four times and the Bucks scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally from a 12-10 hole before holding on for the victory.
Maggie Emerson had eight strikeouts and three walks in seven innings to earn the win.
Blue Mountain visits Danville on Tuesday.
