ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury outscored Mt. Mansfield 54-18 in a dual match at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday.
All but three matches were decided by forfeit.
The Hilltoppers won twice, both by second-period pin. Shyam O’Connor (132) pinned James Ripley in the second period (4:34), and Will Casciari (138) defeated Jackson Keith at 2:23. The Cougars’ Taylor Fletcher pinned Denny Royer in the first period in a 145-pound match.
A number of exhibitions followed, including strong performances from Hannah Keithan, Sarah Pennypacker, Brooke Davis and Carbur Rousseau.
The team now gets some time off before its next match Jan. 5 at home at 5 p.m. with Champlain Valley.
GIRLS HOOPS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 40, COLEBROOK 37: In Whitefield, Jaylin Bennett and Morgan Doolan each had 13 points as the Spartans overcame a big game by Colebrook’s Ariana Lord (game-high 21 points).
The Mohawks led by a point, 30-29 going into the fourth quarter, then were outscored 11-7 during several fourth-quarter lead changes.
The Spartans take a 4-0 record into Wednesday’s 6:30 home game with Newfound. Sierra Riff had six steals and Haley Rossitto five rebounds for Colebrook, which takes a 2-2 record into its Jan. 4 home game with Lin-Wood.
CA (2-2): Haley Rossitto 2-3-7, Shyanna Fuller 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-0-7, Ariana Lord 5-11-21. Totals: 11-FG 14-FT 37.
WM (4-0): Cierra Challinor 2-0-4, Jatlin Bennett 4-6-14, Morgan Doolan 4-3-11, Carissa Challinor 2-1-5, Ainsley Savage 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 10-17-FT 40.
CA 2 13 15 7 — 37
WM 9 7 13 11 — 40
3-Point FG: C 1 (McKeage). Team Fouls: C 16, W 12. Fouled Out: C, McKeage.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 57, CRAFTSBURY 15: In Craftsbury, Kyra Nelson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Alley added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as the Bucks moved to 4-0.
Five Blue Mountain players scored at least seven points.
The Bucks visit Woodsville on Wednesday. The Bucks beat their rival 42-30 this past Friday.
BM (4-0): Lauren Joy 3-0-7, Kyra Nelson 7-0-14, Emma Dennis 0-1-1, Jordan Alley 5-1-11, Karli Blood 1-1-4, Keegan Tillotson 4-0-9, Alyssa Crown 1-0-3, Kolby Nelson 2-4-8. Totals: 23-FG 7-16-FT 57.
CA (0-2): Savannah Boyle 1-0-2, Ida Eames 0-1-1, Maggie Payer 2-0-4, Ella Gillespie 4-0-8. Totals: 7-FG 1-4-FT 15.
BM 12 13 16 16 — 57
CA 6 3 0 6 — 15
3-Point FG: B 4 (Joy, Blood, Tillotson, Crown). Team Fouls: B 10, C 15.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 59, BFA-ST. ALBANS 35: In Newport, the host Falcons got 17 points each from Cooper Brueck and Austin Giroux, and shut down the Bobwhites with an 18-3 fourth quarter.
“BFA made us play hard and with composure,” Falcons coach John Gunn said. “Cooper got us going early, and Austin continued showing he can score in a variety of ways. Cayde and Ian just play hard every second they are on the court.”
Cayde Micknak and Ian Applegate had 11 each as North Country stayed undefeated going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game in Orleans at Lake Region. They beat the LR Rangers 59-27 on Dec. 10. “Cayde and Ian just play hard every second they are on the court,” Gunn noted.
NC (4-0): Cooper Brueck 6-2-17, Ian Applegate 4-3-11, Cayde Micknak 4-3-11, Austin Giroux 7-2-17, Brayden Pepin 1-0-3. Totals: 22-FG 9-13-FT 59.
BFA (1-1): Earl 1-0-2, Howrigan 1-0-3, Yates 3-0-6, Demar 3-1-7, Richards 3-2-8, Brown 3-3-9. Totals: 14-FG 6-17-FT 35.
BFA 11 8 13 3 — 35
NC 18 7 16 18 — 59
3-Point FG: B 1 (Howrigan); N 6 (Brueck 3, Micknak, Giroux, Pepin). Team Fouls: B 17, N 12. Fouled Out: B, Yates.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 68, COLEBROOK 47: In Whitefield, Avery Hazelton delivered a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brody LaBounty added 18 points, five rebounds and five steals as the Spartans upped their mark to 4-0.
Tyler Hicks collected 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Avery Woodburn totaled 13 points and six boards for White Mountains, which jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead on the D-IV visitors.
Trevor Armstrong had some good minutes (four points, three rebounds, four assists) in the win.
Kolton Dowse led Colebrook with 21 points and Kaiden Dowse added 14.
Colebrook hosts Lin-Wood on Jan. 4. White Mountains hosts Littleton on Jan. 3. The Spartans’ game against Newfound schedule for Wednesday was postponed.
CA (2-1): Kolton Dowse 7-5-21, Keenan Hurlburt 2-1-5, Izik Thibodeau 2-2-6, Kaiden Dowse 7-0-14, Maddox Godzyk 0-1-1. Totals: 18-FG 9-19-FT 47.
WM (4-0): Tyler Hicks 5-0-11, Brody LaBounty 6-2-18, Avery Woodburn 5-3-13, Trevor Armstrong 2-0-4, Ethan Heng 1-0-3, Avery Hazelton 8-2-19. Totals: 27-FG 7-11-FT 68.
CA 5 22 9 11 — 47
WM 20 20 14 14 — 68
3-Point FG: C 2 (Ko. Dowse); W 7 (Hicks, LaBounty 4, Heng, Hazelton). Team Fouls: C 10, W 15. Fouled Out: W, Hazelton.
LIN-WOOD 57, GROVETON 55: In Lincoln, trailing by two with 12 seconds to play and the ball, the visiting Eagles missed the shot that would’ve tied it.
“We got the rebound, missed that, got the rebound again and it was blocked at the buzzer,” Groveton coach Mark Collins said. “We were up eight and the end of three. We didn’t close it out tonight. We’re not shooting the ball too well. Our shot selection hasn’t been very good at times.”
Cam Clermont led all scorers with 24 points. Chris Corliss was stellar for Groveton with 15 points and 16 rebounds. The Eagles next host Moultonborough on Wednesday.
GHS (2-1): Corbin Frenette 5-2-12, Caden Cloutier 5-0-10, Aiden Whiting 3-00-8, Luke Shannon 3-0-6, Chris Corliss 7-0-15, Jacob Jewell 2-0-4. Totals: 25-FG 2-6-FT 55.
LW (2-2): Clermont 9-4-24, Avery 5-0-10, Awan 4-0-8, Manning 3-0-9, Morse 2-0-6. Totals: 23-FG 4-12 FT 57.
GHS 10 16 18 11 — 55
LW 11 16 9 21 – 57
3-Point FG: G 3 (Whiting 2, Corliss); L 7 (Clermont 2, Manning 3, Morris 2). Team Fouls: G 16, L 8. Fouled Out: G, Whiting, Cloutier.
