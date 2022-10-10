Monday H.S. Roundup: Sweeney, Rangers Run Past Lyndon; Falcons Stun Comets
Lake Region's Sakoya Sweeney powers upfield during a game in St. J on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — Senior captain Sakoya Sweeney pumped in four goals and the Lake Region girls soccer rolled to a 6-0 victory at Lyndon on Monday.

Indie Haney (goal, assist) and Sage Sweeney found the back of the net while Lillian Fauteux, Paige Currier, Hannah Badertscher, Madison Bowman and Kaylee Sargent picked up assists.

