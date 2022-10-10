Monday H.S. Roundup: Sweeney, Rangers Run Past Lyndon

LYNDON CENTER — Senior captain Sakoya Sweeney pumped in four goals and the Lake Region girls soccer rolled to a 6-0 victory at Lyndon on Monday.
Indie Haney (goal, assist) and Sage Sweeney found the back of the net while Lillian Fauteux, Paige Currier, Hannah Badertscher, Madison Bowman and Kaylee Sargent picked up assists.
On the final goal, Sargent played the ball back to Sage Sweeney on the defensive line who shot and scored from over 35 yards out.
Molly Renaudette (12) and Summer Guilmette (11) combined for 23 saves for the Vikings.
LRU (4-5-2) will play away at Stowe on Wednesday while Lyndon (0-9-1) is at Montpelier on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 2, BFA-ST. ALBANS 1, OT: In Newport, Sabine Brueck tied the game 1-all with 6 minutes left in the regulation and Emma Fortin tallied the game-winner in overtime as the Falcons stunned the Division I Comets.
North Country (8-2) hosts top-ranked Montpelier (8-0) on Wednesday in a matchup of the two highest-rated teams in the division.
HAZEN 3, WINOOSKI 2: In Hardwick, Isabelle Gouin knocked home the game-winner following a loose ball in the box and the Wildcats rallied for a dramatic overtime victory.
Down 1-0 at halftime, Tessa Luther scored on a feed from Maverick Murphy to even the game. Then down 2-1, Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison got the equalizer with 4 minutes to play off a free kick.
Following a free kick that was saved, the ball bounced around the box before Gouin touched the ball home for the win.
Harper Trendley scored both goals for the Raptors.
Ella Renaud saved seven shots for the hosts. Wayah Cook (three) and Lauren Smith combined for five saves.
Hazen (3-7-1) visits Craftsbury on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH COUNTRY 1, MISSISQUOI 0, OT: In Newport, Anisa Brasseur delivered the winning strike on a pass from Ally Lapierre 24 seconds into overtime as the Falcons pulled off a key Division III win.
Ava Bouchard made eight saves for the victors, her second shutout of the season.
“Full team effort today, such a great game,” NCU coach Chantelle Bouchard said.
The Falcons (3-6) visit U-32 on Thursday. Their game Tuesday with Stowe was postponed.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 3, ST. J 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Redhawks upped their record to a perfect 9-0 with a three-set road win (27-25, 25-15, 25-7).
The Hilltoppers (5-6) host Montpelier on Friday for senior night at 6 p.m.
