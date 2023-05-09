ST. JOHNSBURY — Cage Thompson delivered a gem on the mound, tossing a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk as St. Johnsbury Academy outdueled visiting Colchester 1-0 in a Division I baseball battle at Burlingame Field on Monday.
Jason Mitchell knocked in the game’s lone RBI in the third inning to lift SJA to its third straight win. Nathan Cushing and Rex Hauser each went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Johnny Luter did his part in the pitcher’s duel. He went six innings, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks for Colchester (4-4).
The Hilltoppers (5-4) are at BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 15, RIVENDELL 5: In Wells River, Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as the undefeated Bucks rallied past the Raptors.
Down 3-1, BMU exploded for six runs in the third and eight in the fourth to push their record to 10-0.
Kason Blood (2-for-2, RBI, three runs). Kris Fennimore (2-for-4, double, three RBIs) and Cameron Roy (1-for-3, double, two RBIs) also had big days at the plate.
Ricky Fennimore tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs and seven hits while collecting seven Ks and three walks in the win.
Riley Lyford was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI to pace Rivendell (2-5), which had five errors.
The Bucks are at BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday.
COLEBROOK 13, PROFILE 3: In Bethlehem, Jackson Weir and Vinny Santamaria delivered run-scoring doubles, part of a seven-run sixth inning, as the Mohawks stormed past the Patriots.
With Colebrook leading 2-1 after two innings, the Mohawks opened up a 6-2 lead with four runs in the third inning behind a walk by Kaiden Dowse, a single by Kolton Dowse, a hit-by-pitch and two errors by the Profile defense. Then CA’s seven-run sixth put the game away.
Jon Gargano had a home run and Danny Burnell collected a triple to the Profile attack.
Dylan Dauphnais allowed an unearned run with six Ks and a walk in his four innings to grab the victory.
Burnell took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in 1.1 innings.
Colebrook (8-1) hosts Gorham and Profile (3-6) welcomes Groveton, both on Tuesday.
HAZEN 10, DANVILLE 8: In Hardwick, Lyle Rooney went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and picked up the save while Brendan Moodie finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as the Wildcats outlasted the Bears to remain unbeaten.
James Montgomery went 2-for-4 and an RBI for the Cats while Andrew Menard pitched 3.2 innings with eight Ks while allowing one hit and four runs in the victory.
Meles Gouge sprinted for a pair of triples, part of a 2-for-4, two-RBI day and Hunter Horne went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Bears, who rallied for four runs in the seventh.
Sebastian Eldred took the loss, allowing seven runs and six hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 frames.
Hazen (7-0) entertains North Country on Tuesday. Danville (1-7) hosts Northfield on Saturday.
WOODSVILLE 13, WHITE MOUNTAINS 8: In Woodsville, Mike Hogan threw four hitless innings with nine strikeouts and Jack Boudreault was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Engineers rallied late to take down the Spartans.
Trailing 8-3, Woodsville rattled off 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ryan Walker (four runs, RBI) and Hogan (run, RBI) had two hits apiece.
Ethen Heng (two RBIs) hit a home run for White Mountains. Brayden Shallow was 3-for-5 with a double and a run and Robert Breault went 2-for-3 with a triple, run and an RBI.
Noah Covell was tabbed with the loss on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings allowing 11 runs (nine earned) on seven hits while striking out five.
With both teams now sporting 6-2 records, White Mountains will welcome Berlin on Tuesday while Woodsville charges to Littleton on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
COLCHESTER 6, SJA 5: In St. Johnsbury, Maddy Booska blasted a decisive solo home run in the top of the seventh, part of a three-RBI day, to lift the Lakers to a Division I victory.
Kacie Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Cassidy Kittredge had a 2-for-4 day to pace the Hilltopper offense. Emersen Mitchell went the distance in the circle, allowing six runs and nine hits with three Ks in the loss.
Autumn Piche (6IP, 7H, 3R, 1ER, 5K, 1BB) earned the win for the Lakers (4-3) while Alaina Cheeseman finished 2-for-4 at the dish.
It was SJA’s second one-run loss to the Lakers this season.
The Hilltoppers (3-5) visit BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
RICHFORD 20, TWINFIELD/CABOT/DANVILLE 4: In Danville, Phoebe Crocker was 2-for-2 with a double in a loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Crocker is one of four Danville players joining a team made up of players from Twinfield and Cabot this season. Kendall Hale, Ella Marshia and Austin Roos are the other Danville players.
Kimlinh DeBona went 3-for-3 in the loss. Hale threw five innings in the circle, striking out seven, walking 12 and allowing 16 hits.
“Offensively our third and fourth innings were crucial,” coach Christin Martin said. “Phoebe Crocker started our batting with a double to left field, then the rest of our team started making contact and pushing in runs. Defensively, Aydyn Corbett lit a fire for us when she made a great double play from a fly ball and a quick throw to first before the runner could tag up.”
Twinfield/Cabot/Danville (2-4) takes on Northfield at Twinfield on Tuesday.
WOODSVILLE 28, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Woodsville, Dory Roy (four runs, four RBIs) and Izabella Rutherford (two runs, two RBIs) each smacked home runs in the Engineers’ dominant victory over the Spartans.
Roy (double) and Mackenzie Griswold each delivered four-hit days. Griswold had a pair of doubles and six RBIs while Makayla Walker (three doubles, four runs, four RBIs) and Eliza Wagstaff (two doubles, three runs, five RBIs) produced plenty of offense as well.
Adrianna Dube had a double for White Mountains, which was held to just three hits.
WMR (2-7) hosts Berlin on Tuesday. Woodsville (8-0) is at Littleton on Wednesday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
RICE 12, SJA 10: In St. Johnsbury, Parker Bruhns tallied three goals, two assists and four defensive plays in the Hilltoppers’ narrow loss.
Andrew Bullard scored twice while Krane Davis collected two assists and four defensive plays for St. J.
The Hilltoppers visit Essex on Friday.
