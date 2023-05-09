ST. JOHNSBURY — Cage Thompson delivered a gem on the mound, tossing a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk as St. Johnsbury Academy outdueled visiting Colchester 1-0 in a Division I baseball battle at Burlingame Field on Monday.

Jason Mitchell knocked in the game’s lone RBI in the third inning to lift SJA to its third straight win. Nathan Cushing and Rex Hauser each went 1-for-2 at the plate.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.