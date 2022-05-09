WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Tyler Hicks delivered four hitless innings, Karter Deming belted a two-run bomb among his two hits and three RBI and unbeaten Division III White Mountains plated seven runs in the first frame to race past host Woodsville 14-2 on Monday afternoon.
Hicks finished with nine strikeouts on the bump and added two hits, while Brody LaBounty (three runs) and Ian St. Cyr added two RBI apiece for the Spartans (9-0).
Jack Boudreault took the loss for the Engineers, whose win streak ended at seven.
Woodsville (8-2) is at Gorham on Thursday. The Spartans are at Winnsiquam on Wednesday.
HAZEN 12, DANVILLE 10: In a back and forth game in Danville, the Bears erased a 5-0 deficit with eight runs in the fifth, highlighted by Denver Lindstrom’s bases-clearing inside-the-park home run.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard hit a three-run home run for Hazen in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 9-8. The Bears bounced back in the bottom of the frame on a single by Cooper Calkins to retake the lead 10-9.
The Wildcats plated three runs in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Jadon Baker and Andrew Maynard to tie it. That was followed up by a throw that got away down the line, and they tacked on an insurance run to go up 12-10.
Rivard then came in to strike out the last two Bears batters.
“The boys battled hard today. We dug ourselves a five-run hole, and needed to adjust what we were doing at the plate,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said.
“The rally and response were great, but we still need to get the big outs when there is pressure. We’re learning what it takes to win at a higher level and have had a few opportunities go through our hands. Now we have to learn when we get the lead how to hold it.”
Maynard fanned nine with no hits in four innings of work. “For us, Joe Schlesinger kept us in the game,” DeCaro said. “Pitched a strong outing, we just made a few too many errors to close the door.”
Hazen looks to keep its undefeated season intact Tuesday at North Country. The Bears (4-4) host Richford on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1: in Woodsville, Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts, the most that coach Dana Huntington could recall from his ace hurler, as the Engineers swept the season series with the Spartans to stay unbeaten. “She had 19 once before, but I’m almost positive this is the most for Mackenzie,” he remarked.
The game went quickly, he added, with White Mountains’ Lexus McIntosh in top form herself in the cicle. She had a four-hitter with 14 Ks, and no walks.
Kingsbury issued six walks, which led to the Spartans’ run in the third inning by Ciera Challinor on a wild pitch. The Engineers scored twice each in the first and third innings, “but after that, nothing,” Huntington said. “It was good to play seven competitive innings against a good team.”
Leah Krull and Kingsbury had RBI singles in the first and third respectively. Krull scored in the first inning on an error to make it 2-0, and courtesy runner Anna Roy scored in the third for a 4-0 Engineers lead.
The Engineers are 12-0 going into games at the end of the week at Gorham on Thurdsay, and with Lin-Wood on Friday. The Spartans visit Winnisquam on Wednesday.
PROFILE 26, LIN-WOOD 18: In Bethlehem, the Patriots scored five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth for their second straight win.
Mya Brown had a three-run inside-the-park home run in the third inning, and the game ended on a Patriot double play. Kaia Knight added a two-run triple in the sixth inning.
The Patriots had 14 hits, holding the Lumberjacks to eight. Both teams made six errors. Walks were plentiful, with Profile issuing 19 with one hit batter, and Lin-Wood with 12 walks and two hit batters.
Profile (3-6) hosts Lisbon Friday at 4:30. The Panthers won the first game 10-2 on April 18 in Lisbon.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. J 7, RANDOLPH 2: In St. Johnsbury, Ian McNeil and Jude Coe had two goals each in pacing the Hilltoppers to their fourth win in the last five games.
Hayden Angell, Sam Begin and Camden Ignjatovic also scored, and the Hilltopper defense was tight in front of goalie Dominik Gray, who only needed to make four saves.
The Hilltoppers (4-3) next visit Spaulding Wednesday at 4:30.
BOYS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, RICE 8: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won their second straight, making them 3-3 going into their Friday home match with Essex.
Cole Banks had five points and Kaelen Glentz Brush seven assists in keying the St. J attack.
Also playing well were Gherig Beck (three points), Yofta Laroque, Nolan Ryan and Krane Davis, (two points each) and Charlie Vaal (one point).
BOYS TENNIS
GILFORD 6, PROFILE 3: Competing without key player Kayden Brantley, the Patriots had their six-match win streak end, leaving them with an 8-2 record going into Wednesday’s match in Alton at Prospect Mountain.
Profile topped Prospect 6-3 on April 18.
GIRLS TENNIS
BERLIN 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 3: In Gorham, the visiting Spartans host Berlin won their second straight, and take a 6-4 record into a home-and-home Tuesday at home with Profile, and Wednesday at Profile.
Singles: 1. Nia Bebb, W, def Kadence Gendron 8-4; 2. Zeilah Horne, B, def. Clem Southworth 8-6; 3. Maddie Lorenz, W, def. Robyn Munce 8-5; 4. Jackie Young, W, def. Abby Blais 8-5; 5. Jocelyn Wynn, W, def. Tia Turmel 8-4; 6. Myah Henry, B, def. Reese McFarland 8-2. Doubles: 1. Bebb/Southworth 8-5; 2. Lorenz/Young 8-0; 3. Blais/Henry, B, 8-5.
SPAULDING 4, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, the visiting Crimson Tide won four of the five singles matches for their second win of the season. North Country hosts Harwood on Wednesday at 3:30.
Singles: 1. Sofia Salcedo, N, def Ashley Boisvert 6-2, 6-1; 2. Spaulding by forfeit; 3. Payton Lamberti, S, def. Grace Elwell 6-3, 6-2; 4. Madison Pembroke, S, def. Jordin Sorrell 6-2, 6-2; 5. Emily Poulin, S, def Heidi Cole 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Marve Wright/Thea Potter, N, def. Megan Rea/Avery Morse 6-2, 6-3; 2. Anisa Brasseur/Lily Beauvais, N. def. Kayla Hood/Evelyn LaCroix 6-3, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.