Monday H.S. Roundup: Vikings, Hilltoppers Power To Road Wins

BRADFORD — Brooke’lyn Robinson pumped in 18 points and Kadienne Whitcomb nailed four 3s and finished with 14 points as the Lyndon girls basketball team opened its season with a 55-29 road win at Oxbow on Monday night.
Eight players scored for the Vikings, who powered to a 24-12 halftime lead behind strong pressure defense.
Robinson hit all six of her free-throw attempts.
Emma Parkin paced the Olympians with 14 points.
“I’m extremely happy with the entire team’s intensity and camaraderie,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Brooke’lyn took control early. Kadienne hit some shots from outside the area code. Isabelle and Hanna played great defense on Emma Parkin.”
The Vikes visit defending D-II champion North Country on Friday.
LI (1-0): Isabelle Priest 1-0-2, Kadienne Whitcomb 5-0-14, Hannah Demers 2-1-6, Emma Renaudette 2-0-4, Delaney Raymond 2-0-4, Adrianna Hever 2-0-4, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-6-18, Molly Renaudette 1-1-3. Totals: 20-FG 8-14-FT 55.
OU (0-1): Ellsworth 2-3-7, Fahey 1-0-2, Carson 2-2-6, Parkin 5-4-14. Totals: 10-FG 9-12-FT 29.
LI 14 10 10 13 — 55
OU 6 6 9 8 — 29
3-Point FG: L 7 (Whitcomb 4, Demers, Robinson 2). Team Fouls: L14, O 7.
ST. JOHNSBURY 56, HARTFORD 33: In White River Junction, Hilltoppers sophomore Hayden Wilkins hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points as the Hilltoppers moved to 2-0 going into their Saturday afternoon home opener with Brattleboro at 2:30.
Eleven of Wilkins’ points came in a big third quarter when St. J outscored the Hurricanes 21-8. Kaia Anderson added nine points in the win. The Hilltoppers hit nine 3s on the night.
ST. J (2-0): Kaylee Weaver 3-0-7, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 1-2-5, Emma Greenan 3-1-7, Kyara Rutledge 1-0-3, Kaia Anderson 3-2-9, Hayden Wilkins 6-5-23. Totals: 18-FG 11-19-FT 56.
HHS (0-1): Withington 1-0-2, Sa. House 1-1-4, Gardner 3-2-9, So. House 2-0-4, Willey 0-1-1, DeGoosh 5-0-10, Weight 1-1-3. Totals: 13-FG 5-13-FT 33.
SJA 9 13 21 13 — 56
HHS 8 10 8 7 — 33
3-Point FG: S 9 (Wilkins 5, Anderson, Rutledge, Kittredge, Weaver); H 2 (Sa. House, Gardner). Team Fouls: S 14, H 14.
WOODSVILLE 42, LISBON 37: In Lisbon, Mackenzie Kingsbury tallied 15 points and Maddie Roy added 11 as the Enginers snagged their first win of the season.
Sara Brown had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace Lisbon. Kendal Clark added 12 rebounds in the loss.
“We had a battle with the rival from the next town over tonight,” first-year Lisbon Panthers coach Brent Covill said.
Kiley Hill had eight points and six rebounds and Kaitlyn Clark had six points and six boards for Lisbon.
Woodsville hosts Gorham on Wednesday. Lisbon is at Littleton on Friday.
WOODSVILLE (1-1): Maddie Roy 4-0-11, Eliza Wagstaff 2-1-5, Emily Farr 1-1-3, Mackenzie Kingsbury 5-2-15, Leah Krull 3-2-8. Totals: 13-FG 6-13-FT 42.
LISBON (1-1): Kaitlyn Clark 3-0-6, Sara Brown 7-3-19, Kiley Hill 3-1-8, Tori Jellison 0-1-1, Kendal Clark 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 6-13-FT 37.
WHS 13 16 4 8 — 42
LRS 5 12 5 15 — 37
3-Point FG: W 6 (Kingsbury 3, Roy 3); L 3 (Brown 2, Hill). Team Fouls: W 10, L 11.
BOYS HOOPS
WOODSVILLE 84, LISBON 8: In Lisbon, Cam Tenney-Burt scored 22 points as the defending champion Engineers moved to 2-0 on the season.
Jimmy Dooley added 12 and Nick Vigent nine for Woodsville, which hosts Gorham on Wednesday at 6:30.
