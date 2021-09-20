LYNDON CENTER — Delaney Raymond and Brydie Barton each tallied goals as the Lyndon field hockey team outlasted Montpelier 6-4 on Monday.
Molly Smith and Kiarra Reynosa also tallied for the Vikings, who led 3-0 at the break.
Montpelier’s Eli Muller scored twice in the third quarter, Maaika Kords tallied in the fourth quarter and Eli Muller got the Solons’ fourth goal with 15 seconds left in the game.
“It was a great high-scoring game today,” LI coach Jennifer Patridge said. “We were able to really work on some plays.”
Emma Newland made 15 saves (allowing two goals) and Megan Hubbard had two (allowing two goals) for the Vikes.
Lyndon (2-1) is at Spaulding on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 13, FRANKLIN 3: In Lisbon, Dylan Colby and Isley Rose each had three goals while Griffin Barnes added a pair in the Panther rout.
Lisbon (4-3) visits Pittsburg-Canaan on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
LITTLETON 8, BERLIN 2: Bre Lemay notched another hat trick as the Crusaders upped their record to 6-1.
Lauren McKee and Kaylee Manzella added two goals apiece and Josie Bryant notched one in the victory.
The Crusaders visit Woodsville in a key clash Wednesday at 4.
BOYS GOLF
RANGERS THIRD AT COPLEY: In Morrisville, Ty Whyte fired a 39 to lead Peoples to a team win. The Wolves shots 170, five strokes better than Harwood (175). Lake Region was third in 194.
Harwood’s Jacob Green was second with a 43 while LR’s Joe Wilcox took third with a 43. Other Rangers scoring included Duncan Lovegrove (49), Logan Curtis (50) and Caden Fortin (52).
Harwood’s Jordan Hunter won the girls event with a 48. Lake Region’s Madeleine Racine was second with a 52.
