Monday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Surge Past Hilltoppers For Hockey Sweep

LYNDON CENTER — Alex Giroux pumped in four goals and added an assist as Lyndon toppled rival St. Johnsbury 6-2 in a Division II hockey rematch on Monday at Fenton Chester Arena.
The Vikings earned the season sweep after nipping the Hilltoppers 4-3 last Wednesday night.
Levi Machell and Adam Dusek also scored for LI, which rallied from a 2-1 first-period deficit.
Zach Griffth, Logan Cross, Ashton Gould and Theo Levine picked up assists in the win.
Ethan St. Lawrence (Satch Bowie and Ryder Busto assists) and Connor Brigham (Buston assist) gave the Hilltoppers a 2-1 lead after one.
But the Vikings (5-7-2) scored three times in the second period to seize control — one in the opening 15 seconds and two more after killing a five-minute penalty.
Garett Shatney saved 21 shots in the victory. Hamilton Awe made 23 saves for the Hilltoppers (2-12).
“The boys started to figure it out as the game went on,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “I thought our D did a much better job getting the puck out tonight. I was really impressed with our depth tonight. They scored the first goal and worked really hard all night. Penalties continue to be a problem. We really need to play a cleaner game. Looking forward to playing a really good team in U-32 on Wednesday.”
Lyndon visits U-32 on Wednesday. St. J is slated to host Burr and Burton on Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 12, HARWOOD 0: In Moretown, Gabi Young had four goals and an assist and Isabela Butler collected a goal and six assists as the Blades won their seventh straight and 10 out of their last 11.
Brooke Choiniere (two goals, two assists), Isabel Gaudreau (two goals, assist), Morgan Rivard (goal, two assists), Ella Blaise (two goals), Gaby Griffith (two assists), Lexi Mosher (assist) and Sarah Tanner (assist) filled up the scoresheet.
Harwood remained winless at 0-13-1.
The Blades visit Woodstock in a matchup of two of the top teams in D-II on Saturday night at 6. The Blades beat the Wasps 3-2 and dropped another, 5-3, in their previous meetings this winter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DANVILLE 46, WINOOSKI 29: In Winooski, Laci Potter cashed in 17 points and Lauren Joncas added 14 as the Bears scooped up a road win.
Danville seized control early, building a 24-14 lead at halftime. The Bears finished with eight triples.
“Our defense stepped up tonight and created some turnover opportunities that we were able to convert in transition,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “We shared the ball well tonight, solid game.”
The Bears host Mid-Vermont Christian on Thursday.
DHS (6-9): Sloane Morse 2-2-7, Laci Potter 4-6-17, Kai-Li Huang 1-0-3, Kendall Hale 2-0-5, Lauren Joncas 5-2-14. Totals: 14-FG 10-19-FT 46.
WHS (0-13): Truong 5-0-11, Mampuya 1-1-4, Heintz 1-0-2, Htoo 1-1-3, Stewart-McIver 3-0-9. Totals: 11-FG 2-7-FT 29.
DHS 11 13 14 8 — 46
WHS 6 8 4 11 — 29
3-Point FG: D 8 (Morse, Potter 3, Huang, Hale, Joncas 2); W 5 (Truong, Mampuya, Stewart-McIver 3). Team Fouls: D 13, W 16. Fouled Out: W, Stewart.
COLEBROOK 55, LISBON 28: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto tallied 14 points and four steals as the Mohawks rolled.
Shyanna Fuller collected eight points and eight rebounds, seven offensive, Sierra Riff had three steals and Ariana Lord had a team-high four assists for Colebrook, fresh off of handing Groveton its first loss.
Seventh-grader Arya Kimball paced the Panthers with 11 points and five offensive rebounds. Meredith Barnes (eight) and Kaitlyn Clark combined for 15 boards.
“Tough place to play,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “They are big and fast. Arya Kimball had a night. Three 3s and a nice 15-footer.”
Colebrook hosts Pittsburg-Canaan and Lisbon heads to Littetlon, both Wednesday.
LRS (3-13): Kaitlyn Clark 3-1-8, Arya Kimball 4-0-11, Meredith Barnes 2-1-5, Tori Jellison 1-0-2, Linnea Trudell 0-2-2. Totals: 10-FG 4-8-FT 28.
CA (13-2): Sammie Kuhn 1-0-2, Haley Rossitto 7-0-14, Sierra Riff 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 4-0-8, Emma McKeage 2-0-4, Sara Fernald 3-0-6, Niomie Nadeau 2-1-5, Lexi Santamaria 2-0-4, Ariana Lord 2-4-8. Totals: 25-FG 5-9-FT 55.
LRS 6 3 13 6 — 28
CA 15 20 10 10 — 55
3-Point FG: L 4 (Clark, Kimball 3). Team Fouls: L 10, C 8.
GROVETON 42, PROFILE 26: In Groveton, Aspen Clermont and Madison Ash each had 12 points as the Eagles pulled away in the second half to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Marissa Kension added 10 points for GHS, which went to halftime tied 16-all.
“It was a grind-it-out-win tonight,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Profile has some big, strong, athletic girls and they gave us all we could handle. They had us locked down on D for most of the first half before we started to get them in foul trouble and got to the line and got some break out layups.”
GHS hit 16 of 25 foul shots. Profile was 0 of 2.
Groveton visits Gorham and Profile hosts Woodsville, both on Wednesday.
PS (6-10): Evie Burger 2-0-4, Mya Brown 7-0-14, Lily Pospesil 2-0-4, Maddie Koehler 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 1-0-1. Totals: 13-FG 0-2-FT 26.
GHS (14-1): Aspen Clermont 4-4-12, Madison Ash 5-2-12, Katherine Bushey 0-3-3, Delaney Whiting 1-3-5, Marissa Kenison 3-4-10. Totals: 13-FG 16-25-FT 42.
PS 6 10 6 4 — 26
GHS 6 10 15 11 — 42
Team Fouls: P 17, G 9. Fouled Out: P. Koehler.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 49, INTER-LAKES 36: In Meredith, Ainsley Savage netted 17 points and Jaylin Bennett added 14 as the Spartans snagged a road win and snapped a four-game slide.
The Spartans visit rival Berlin on Tuesday.
WMR (5-9): Emma Simpson 3-0-7, Aubrey Merril 1-0-3, Jaylin Bennett 5-4-14, Ainsley Savage 8-1-17, Ava Simpson 3-2-8. Totals: 20-FG 7-11-FT 49.
IL (2-12): Pratt 4-0-10, Boucher 2-0-4, Keenan 2-0-5, Good 4-0-9, Doda 1-0-2, Moynihan 2-2-6. Totals: 15-FG 2-6-FT 36.
WMR 15 12 13 9 — 49
IL 7 10 9 10 — 36
3-Point FG: W 2 (E. Simpson, Merrill); I 3 (Pratt 2, Keenan). Team Fouls: W 8, I 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. J 61, BURLINGTON 44: In St. J, Kerrick Medose scored 15 and the Hilltoppers had four players in double figures in a home victory over the Seahorses.
Rex Hauser and Harry Geng combined for 28 points while Aidan Brody added 11. A 21-8 third quarter helped St. J pull away.
The Hilltoppers and Seahorses run it back on Wednesday. They will play at St. Michael’s College at 4 o’clock.
BHS (4-8): Webster 4-0-8, Noel McDonald 1-0-3, Dzingou 3-1-7, Nguyen 2-2-8, Kasanga 2-0-4, Ateny 1-0-2, T. Tornwini 4-4-12. Totals: 17-FG 7-12-FT 44.
SJA (8-5): Rex Hauser 5-3-14, Harry Geng 5-2-14, Kerrick Medose 7-1-15, Will Eaton 1-1-3, Hayden Brown 0-3-3, Aidan Brody 5-1-11, CJ Lyons 0-1-1. Totals: 23-FG 12-19-FT 61.
BHS 13 11 8 12 — 44
SJA 19 9 21 12 — 61
3-Point FG: B 3 (McDonald, Nguyen); S 3 (Hauser, Geng 2). Team Fouls: B 21, S 17. Fouled Out: B, Dzingou.
PROFILE 40, GROVETON 28: In Groveton, Alex Leslie pumped in 21 points as the Patriots secured their first win over Groveton since December 2013 and the program’s first victory in Groveton since December 2012.
High-scoring guard Josh Robie was limited to 10 points while Karsen Robie added nine to account for all the Profile scoring.
“Great offensive patience tonight by our guys not forcing,” Pats coach Mitchell Roy said. “We knew it was going to be slow paced and we had to value possession immensely. Alex did a great job picking his spots and Josh had the poise to not force all night against their box-and-one defense.”
Kaden Cloutier had a team-high 12 points for the Eagles, who dropped their third straight.
Groveton visits Gorham and Profile hosts Woodsville in a showdown, both on Wednesday.
PS (13-3): Josh Robie 4-0-10, Karsen Robie 3-0-9, Alex Leslie 8-5-21. Totals: 15-FG 5-7-FT 40.
GHS (9-6): Kaden Cloutier 5-0-12, Adien Whiting 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 3-0-7, Luke Shannon 1-0-2, Ashton Kenison 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 1-2-FT 28.
PS 11 14 5 10 — 40
GHS 9 9 8 2 — 28
3-Point FG: P 5 (J. Robie 2, K. Robie 3); 3 (Cloutier 2, Wheelock). Team Fouls: P 5, G 11.
NORTH COUNTRY 54, MT. ABRAHAM 42: In Bristol, Cooper Brueck netted 20 points, 13 in the third quarter, and the Falcons went on to their eighth straight win.
Jordan Driver added 14 points for the victory, who outscored the hosts 37-17 over the middle two frames.
The Falcons host Milton on Wednesday.
NCU (13-2): Cooper Brueck 8-0-20, Brayden Pepin 2-0-4, Jordan Driver 6-1-14, Haiden Chilafoux 2-0-5, Hayden Boivin 4-1-9, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 2-4-FT 54.
MA (6-7): Lutz 1-0-3, Deneceur 1-0-3, DeNapoli 4-0-8, Fizzell 2-0-5, Oxford 2-1-6, Bannister 3-2-8, Benoit 1-0-2, Finke 3-0-7. Totals: 17-FG 3-7-FT 42.
NCU 10 20 18 6 — 54
MA 6 11 6 19 — 42
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 4, Driver, Chilafoux); M 5 (Lutz, Deneceur, Fizzell, Oxford, Finke). Team Fouls: N 10, M 10. Fouled Out: M, Bannister.
THETFORD 66, BLUE MOUNTAIN 41: In Wells River, Mitchell Parkman tallied 24 points as the 10-win Division III Panthers rolled past the D-IV Bucks.
“Lost to a better team tonight, BMU coach Chris Cook said. “We got outworked in all facets, offense, defense and transition. Hope to rebound on Wednesday.”
Ricky Fennimore had a team-high 14 for the Bucks, who host Craftsbury on Wednesday.
TA (10-3): Clay 3-0-6, Gilman 6-0-15, Parkman 11-2-24, Vance 2-0-4, McGovern 4-1-11, Fahey 3-0-6. Totals: 29-FG 3-7-FT 66.
BMU (9-4): Kris Fennimore 1-0-3, Evan Dennis 4-1-10, Hayden Carle 2-0-4, Kason Blood 1-2-4, Cedric Schafer 1-0-3, Ricky Fennimore 4-6-14, Owen Murray 1-0-3. Totals: 14-FG 9-12-FT 41.
TA 20 16 22 8 — 66
BMU 16 10 12 3 — 41
3-Point FG: T 5 (Gilman 3, McGovern 2); B 4 (K. Fennimore, Dennis, Schafer, Murray). Team Fouls: T 9, B 4.
WOODSVILLE 60, GORHAM 48: In Woodsville, dynamic duo Cam Davidson (22) and Landon Kingsbury combined for 38 points as the Engineers fought off the Huskies.
Jack Boudreault (nine) and Ryan Walker combined for 17 points in the win.
Woodsville visits Profile in a key clash on Wednesday.
GHS (7-8): Saladino 7-0-19, Lemieux 3-0-8, Langlois 5-0-10, Micucci 1-0-2, Carder 3-2-9. Totals: 19-FG 2-6-FT 48.
WHS (12-2): Ryan Walker 2-2-8, Connor Houston 2-0-5, Jack Boudreault 3-2-9, Landon Kingsbury 6-2-16, Cam Davidson 8-3-22. Totals: 21-FG 10-18-FT 60.
GHS 14 6 15 13 — 48
WHS 13 14 13 20 — 60
3-Point FG: G 8 (Saladino 5, Lemieux 2, Carder); W 8 (Walker 2, Houston, Boudreault, Kingsbury 3, Davidson 3). Team Fouls: G 15, W 11.
SPAULDING 80, LAKE REGION 37: In Orleans, Isaac Davis tallied 21 points and the Tide used balanced scoring to move to 12-0.
Schuyler Butterfield had 11 points and Owen Rogers 10 for the Rangers.
Lake Region hosts 10-win Thetford on Wednesday.
SHS (12-0): Diego 3-3-10, McAllister 3-0-6, Vance 4-0-8, Severy 3-1-7, Keel 0-2-2, I. Davis 10-1-21, L. Davis 2-0-4, Wilson 1-0-2, Laylais 4-1-9, Ronson 4-1-10, Redmond 0-1-1. Totals: 34-FG 10-19-FT 80.
LRU (2-10): Owen Rogers 4-0-10, Charlie Thompson 2-0-4, Justin Young 0-1-1, Jonathan Piers 3-1-9, Lincoln Racine 1-0-2, Schuyler Butterfield 3-2-11. Totals: 13-FG 4-10-FT 37.
SHS 23 15 21 21 — 80
LRU 4 8 3 22 — 37
3-Point FG: S 2 (Diego, Ronson); L 7 (Rogers 2, Piers 2, Butterfield 3). Team Fouls: S 13, L 18. Fouled Out: L Thompson.
