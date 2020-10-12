Monday H.S. Roundup: Williams’ Strike Lifts Vikings In Overtime

LYNDON CENTER — What a strike.
Gavin Williams netted a direct kick from 20 yards out late in the first overtime period, sending Lyndon to a 2-1 victory over Lake Region on Monday.
It was the Vikings’ first win of the season.
After a scoreless first half, Alejandro De Cardenas slotted home a penalty kick to put LI up 1-0. Ten minutes later, Ranger Landyn Leach chipped one over Vikings goalkeeper Nick Matteis to draw even at 1-1.
With under 3 minutes left in the first overtime, Williams struck a dead ball into the far side netting for the game-winner following a quick restart.
Matteis had 10 save for the Vikings; Connor Ulrich six for the visitors.
Lyndon (1-3) is at Williamstown/Northfield and Lake Region (0-3-2) is at Peoples on Wednesday at 4.
ST. J 1, U-32 0: In St. J, Ty’si Showers scored on a feed from Tommy Zschau with 13 minutes left to lift the Hilltoppers to a 4-0 record.
Savino Argutto had the shutout in goal for St. J, which will host Montpelier next Thursday.
WINOOSKI 3, HAZEN 2, OT: In Hardwick, Emmanuel Omar scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Spartans handed the Wildcats their first loss.
Jadon Baker scored in the 13th minute and James Montgomery knotted the game 2-all with a penalty kick in the 67th minute.
Ethan Shopland had six saves for the Cats (3-1); Ekyoci Lumambo three for Winooski (3-2).
Hazen is at Enosburg on Wednesday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
DANVILLE 2, OXBOW 1: In Danville, Lilah Hall scored in the first half and Rylie Cadieux touched home the eventual game-winner in the second half as the Indians ran their record to 4-0.
Lilli Klark and Vanessa Foster picked up assists for Danville. Cadieux’s goal came in the 67th minutes, breaking a 1-all tie.
“Both Danville goals were scored off crossing sequences,” said DHS coach Spenser Morse. “The second goal was the result of a beautiful crossing play by Ava Marshia to Foster touched to Cadieux.”
Aspen Longmoore scored on a feed from Leia White in the 27th minute for Oxbow (2-3).
Colleen Flinn had six saves for the victors; Makenna Simmons 13 for the Olympians.
The Indians host Hazen on Tuesday at 4.
WOODSVILLE 5, COLEBROOK 0: In Colebrook, Maddie Roy had two goals and three assists as the undefeated Engineers broke away with four second-half tallies.
Maachah Krull, Paige Smith and Oliva Sarkis added goals, while Keatyn Horne had an assist for Woodsville (7-0).
Kaylynn Reagan (no saves) and Jaylah Hogue (one save) combined for the shutout. Sierra Riff was busy with 20 saves for the Tribe.
Woodsville hosts Lin-Wood and Colebrook (4-2) is at Lisbon on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 7, MILTON 1: In Lyndon Center, Jamie Fenoff, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond each scored twice in the Vikings’ home rout.
Sadie Bora scored in the second minute for LI (3-2), which hosts St. J on Wednesday at 4.
“We started off strong attacking the goal and continued the momentum throughout the game,” said Vikes coach Jen Patridge. “The defense played well stopping the ball and sending out to the wings.”
MISSISQUOI 3, ST. J 0: In Swanton, Naomi Rose Edele scored twice and Whitney Farnsworth converted a penalty stroke as the Thunderbirds handed the Hilltoppers their first loss.
Maddie Hurlbert had five saves for St. J. MVU held the advantage on shots (8-2) and corners (3-1).
“Tough road loss today, we didn’t get of the bus with a whole lot of energy, which hurt us in the first half,” said Hilltoppers coach Tara Bailey. “We got into a hole and although we had some good passing and support in the midfield, we couldn’t quite pressure their defense enough to sneak one in. We look to bounce back at LI.”
St. J (4-1) visits Lyndon on Wednesday at 4.
