WOODSVILLE, N.H. — Woodsville sophomore Jack Boudreault had an opening day to remember with a five-inning perfect game on Tuesday. He needed just 54 pitches, striking out nine in the Engineers’ 10-0 win over visiting Profile.
“I’ve never heard of a 54-pitch perfect game,” WHS coach Brent Cox said after his eighth opening day.
The Engineers plated five first-inning runs, then scored their other five in the third inning. Mason Ste. Marie (two runs, RBI, SB), Jackson Horne (run, RBI) and Mike Maccini (run, RBI) each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Three errors led to five unearned runs. Woodsville had 11 hits off Patriots junior Danny Huerter, who went all four innings.
On Wednesday, the Engineers visit rival Blue Mountain and the Patriots visit Groveton.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 11, BERLIN 3: In Berlin, senior Tyler Hicks keyed a fast start to the season for the Spartans, giving up one unearned run in three innings. Brody Labounty pitched three scoreless innings and Karter Deming finished with two unearned runs in one inning.
The three hurlers combined on a three-hitter.
Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI. LaBounty went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBI, a sac fly and sac bunt.
“We had strong defensive plays and timely hitting throughout the lineup,” David Deming said after his first game as Spartans coach.
WMR visits Prospect Mountain on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 17, PROFILE 0 (5): In Woodsville, the Engineers’ Mackenzie Kingsbury and Mackenzie Griswold were in midseason form in the season opener. They combined on a perfect game, fanning all 15 batters they faced, with Kingsbury striking out 12 in her four innings in the circle.
Kingsbury (2-for-4, two RBI), Dory Roy (2-for-3, two-run double) and Emily Farr (2-for-3) hit well.
Patriots center fielder Maddie Koehler made the defensive play of the day, making a diving catch at the fence to take away what coach Dana Huntington called “a sure double” from Eliza Wagstaff for the first out of the fourth inning.
A second fine grab by Profile left fielder Ella Stephenson was the third out of the inning.
On Wednesday, the Engineers visit rival Blue Mountain and the Patriots visit Groveton.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 7, MT. MANSFIELD 0: At their season opener at the Kiwanis courts in St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers pitched a shutout. They host Rutland next on April 23.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios def. Sam Molson 6-2, 6-2; 2. Frederik Heineking def. Nick Vinson 6-1, 6-1; 3. Agustin Gil def. Joss Clegg 6-0, 6-2; 4. Jorge Trade def. Issac Medina 6-2, 6-0; 5. Javier Berenguer def. Parker Vinson 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: 1. James Piluso/Brandon Liddick def. Milo Vinson/Owen Lahiff 6-0, 6-3; 2. Forster Goodrich/Rene Ovananos, SJ, def. Charles Filkorn/Ebbe Longstreth, 6-1, 6-2.
KEARSARGE 9, LITTLETON 0: In Littleton, the visiting Cougars showed the form that made them 2021 D-III champions. The Crusaders visit White Mountains Wednesday at 4.
Singles: 1. Toby Macleod def. Tye Simon 8-3; 2. Liam Miller def. Grady Hadlock 8-6; 3. Davis West def. Gordon Chau 8-1; 4. Graham West def. Mike Hampson 8-1; 5. Thomas Shepherd def. Gavin Lewis 8-2; 6. Bryce Wilmer def. Luca Rossi 8-2. Doubles: 1. Macleod/Miller def. Simon/Hadlock 9-7; 2. D. West/G. West def. Chau/Hampson 8-0; 3. Shepherd Wilmer def. Lewis/Nolan Clark 8-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 5, PLYMOUTH 4: In Whitefield, the Spartans won four of six singles matches to fend off a comeback in doubles by the visiting Bobcats. WM (1-1) hosts Prospect Mountain on Tuesday at 4.
Singles: 1. Nia Bebb, W, def. Emma Smith 8-3; 2. Clem Southworth, W, def. Jenna Benoit 6-5; 3. Maddie Lorenz, W, def Rhiannon Harris 8-2; 4. Sophia Inwood, P, def. Jocelyn Wyman 8-4; 5. Jackie Young, P, def. Abby Gordon; 6. Sam Sanborn, P, def. Madi Armstrong 8-3. Doubles: 1. Bebb/Southworth, W, def. Benoit/Harris 8-0; 2. Inwood/Smith, P, def. Lorenz/Wyman 8-8 (12-10); 3. Young/Paris Mulvey, W, def. Gordon/Sanborn 8-4.
