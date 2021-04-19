WOODSVILLE — Freshman Mackenzie Griswold allowed just one hit while fanning 12 in her varsity debut in the circle as the Woodsville Engineers went to 3-0 with a 19-0, five-inning softball rout of Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday.
The Engineers made all seven of their hits count and showed patience at the plate by drawing 17 walks.
BOYS TENNIS
LITTLETON 6, PROFILE 3: In Littleton, the Crusaders won the top three singles matches and held on. Top seeds Tye Simon and Max Ritter went back and forth until Simon prevailed for LHS. It was the Patriots who prevailed in another close match, this one in doubles with Quincy Burger and Kaden Brantley outlasting Carmichael Lopez and Matt Kelly by the same 8-6 score.
The Patriots were scheduled for a Tuesday match at White Mountains Regional, while Littleton’s next match was also slated at WMR, on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Tye Simon, L, def. Max Ritter 8-6; 2. Jean Diaz, L, def. Kobe Toms 8-5; 3. Grady Hadlock, L, def. Jed Kennerson 8-2; 4. George Lemay, L, def. Adam Bell 8-4; 5. Carmichael Lopez, P, def. Quincy Burger 8-4; 6. Matt Kelly, P, def. Kaden Brantley 8-1.
Doubles: 1. Dimon/Diac def. Ritter/Toms 8-5; 2. Hadlock/Lemay def. Kennerson/Bell 8-3; 3. Burger/Brantley def. Lopez/Kelly 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.