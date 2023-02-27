Monday Local Playoff Scores (Feb. 27) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Semifinal
At Patrick Gymnasium
No. 3 St. Johnsbury 50, No. 2 Rutland 47, OT
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 1 North Country 42, No. 4 Harwood 33
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Merrimack Valley H.S.
No. 4 Woodsville 60, No. 1 Littleton 53
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 5 Newmarket (16-4) vs. No. 1 Groveton (18-2), 7:30
No. 14 Woodsville (11-9) vs. No. 2 Colebrook (17-3), 5:30
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 10 Lyndon (11-9) at No. 7 Mt. Abraham (12-8), 7
D-III First Round
No. 15 Stowe (3-16) at No. 2 Hazen (17-3), 7
D-IV First Round
No. 12 Williamstown (4-16) at No. 5 Blue Mountain (13-7), 7
ALPINE SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont state skate championships at Rikert, all day
——
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Leland & Gray (17-5) vs. No. 2 Blue Mountain (18-3), 6:30
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) at No. 3 Kingdom Blades (16-4), 7:15
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 14 U-32 (5-15) at No. 3 North Country (18-2), 7
D-IV First Round
No. 14 West Rutland (4-16) at No. 3 Danville (14-6), 6
ALPINE SKIING
Lyndon at Middlebury, 9
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Thetford (17-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (20-1), 8:15
——
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Championship
At Patrick Gym
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-6) vs. No. 1 Champlain Valley (19-1), 7
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 11 Burr and Burton-No. 6 Brattelboro winner at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (12-7), 7
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 11 Enosbury-No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph winner vs. U-32-North Country winner, 7
Lyndon-Mt. Abraham winner vs. No. 15 Missisquoi-No. 2 Fair Haven winner, 2
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 10 BFA-Fairfax-No. 7 White River Valley winner vs. Stowe-Hazen winner, 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
Williamstown-Blue Mountain winner vs. No. 13 Twin Valley-No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian winner, 7
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 6 Holy Family (16-5) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (18-3), 3
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 5 Newmarket-No. 1 Groveton winner vs. No. 14 Woodsville-No. 2 Colebrook winner, 1
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Spaulding-No. 2 Fair Haven winner vs. No. 1 North Country (23-0), 3:45
D-IV Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Leland & Gray-No. 2 Blue Mountain winner vs. No. 1 West Rutland (22-0), noon
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 11 Proctor-No. 6 Twinfield winner vs. West Rutland-Danville winner, 2
INDOOR TRACK
New England Championships in Boston, all day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.