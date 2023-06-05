Monday Local Playoff Scores (June 5) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain handles Thetford 21-4 during a Vermont high school softball clash in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JUNE 5 VT. SOFTBALLD-IV QuarterfinalNo. 3 Blue Mountain 24, No. 6 Proctor 2——TUESDAY, JUNE 6VT. BASEBALLD-IV SemifinalNo. 4 Stratton Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-1), 4:30VT. SOFTBALLD-II SemifinalNo. 3 Lyndon (15-3) at No. 2 Mt. Abraham (15-3), 4:30D-IV Semifinal No. 3 Blue Mountain (13-3) at No. 2 Richford (14-3), 4:30N.H. BASEBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Robbie Mills ParkNo. 3 Littleton (16-2) vs. No. 2 Sunapee (18-2), 4——WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7N.H. BASEBALLD-III SemifinalAt Robbie Mills ParkNo. 3 White Mountains (16-2) vs. No. 2 Bishop Brady (16-1), 4N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Plymouth StateNo. 5 Mascenic (14-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (16-1), 7 