Monday Local Scores (April 10) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, APRIL 10 BaseballPittsburg-Canaan 17, Lisbon 4Profile at Lin-Wood, ppd. TBDMoultonborough at Littleton, ppd. to ThursdaySoftballLisbon 12, Pittsburg-Canaan 8Profile at Lin-Wood, ppd. TBDMoultonborough at Littleton, ppd. to ThursdayBoys TennisPlymouth 5, White Mountains 4Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4Girls TennisPlymouth 6, White Mountains 3Littleton at Gilford, 4Unified BasketballOxbow 45, St. J 42 ——TUESDAY, APRIL 11BaseballLin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30SoftballLin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30Track & FieldHazen at St. J, 4Lake Region at Lyndon, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30White Mountains at Newfound, 4Boys TennisMt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Girls UltimateSt. J at Montpelier, 4Unified BasketballMt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30 