Monday Local Scores (April 17) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes from Lake Region, Lyndon, Spaulding and Montpelier compete in a high school track and field meet at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, APRIL 17 BaseballWoodsville 17, Profile 0Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Groveton at Moultonborough, ppd. to TuesdayWhite Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to April 20SoftballBlue Mountain 12, Craftsbury 0Woodsville 15, Profile 4Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Groveton at Moultonborough, ppd. to TuesdayBoys TennisMoultonborough at White Mountains, ppd. to May 5Profile at Gilford, ppd. to TuesdayGirls TennisInter-Lakes at Littleton, ppd. to Tuesday——TUESDAY, APRIL 18BaseballMt. Anthony at Lyndon, 4Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to WednesdayWilliamstown at Danville, 4:30Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30Belmont at White Mountains, 4:30Groveton at Moultonborough, 4 SoftballMt. Anthony at Lyndon, 4Lake Region at Craftsbury, 4:30Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30Belmont at White Mountains, 4:30Groveton at Moultonborough, 4Track & FieldHazen at St. J, 4North Country at South Burlington, 3:30Woodsville Home Meet, 3:30Boys LacrosseSt. J at Colchester, 4Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30Girls UltimateSt. J at South Burlington, 4Girls TennisMontpelier at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Moultonborough, 4Inter-Lakes at Littleton, 4Boys TennisInter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Profile at Gilford, 4Unified BasketballSt. J at South Burlington, 3:30Men’s BaseballNorwich at Lyndon, 3 More from this section +28 Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Run Over Rutland; Blue Mountain Overpowers Woodsville Monday Local Scores (April 17) And Tuesday Schedule Youthful Woodsville Looks To Extend Recent Softball Dominance Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Topography Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 10-16 You voted: Sophia Shippee, St. J Lacrosse Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Softball Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball Sabine Brueck, North Country Track and Field Mackenzie Griswold, Woodsville Softball Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 10-16 You voted: Blake Fillion, Littleton Baseball Hayden Angell, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse Lyle Rooney, Hazen Baseball Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball Vote View Results Back Latest News US, Japan plant White House cherry tree to mark friendship Silicon Valley councilman defers plea on 49ers report leak NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner 'I feel manipulated,' daughter says at mother's murder trial Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships White man charged with shooting of Ralph Yarl at front door AP News Summary at 7:54 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:47 p.m. EDT Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas Bill advances to fine porn sites not verifying age of users Alabama officials renew call for clues in birthday shooting Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Bruins captain Bergeron out Game 1 vs. Panthers with illness Jackson Jr. wins defensive player of year over Lopez, Mobley Is NFL draft's bumper crop of tight ends better than 2017? Chargers bring back WR Jalen Guyton Gold win doesn't guarantee US women's hockey coach's return Chargers value leadership new LB Eric Kendricks will provide AP source: NFL now reviewing Commanders sale agreement Bullied by Knicks in opener, Mitchell, Cavs look to rebound 49ers sign Conley, Hyder, Jennings to 1-year deals Golden Knights enter series vs. Jets with plenty to prove Creighton finds Nembhard's replacement in Aggies' Ashford Liverpool ends barren run by thrashing Leeds 6-1 in EPL Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge Mallorca beats Celta 1-0 to end poor run in Spanish league Former Yankees prospect Salinas gets 80-game drug suspension Angels avert 4-game sweep with 5-4 victory over Red Sox Flyers prepare for rebuild while other Philly teams thrive Fiorentina's unbeaten run at 14 after draw with Atalanta Avalanche begin Cup defense against playoff newcomer Kraken L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4 Lightning, Maple Leafs meet again in 1st round of playoffs Knicks G Hart limited with ankle sprain ahead of Game 2 Another Tigers' game postponed, DH vs Guardians on Tuesday Matthew Stafford content to stick around for Rams' remodel Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host AP source: Twins, Pablo López agree to contract extension Chiefs' Mahomes: ankle recovering as offseason work begins Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division Kenya's Obiri breaks late to win women's Boston Marathon ASUN and WAC partner to form new FCS conference Ohtani's start shortened by long rain delay vs. Red Sox Monday Local Scores (April 17) And Tuesday Schedule Burrow, Bengals begin offseason workouts Dolphins sign former Panthers, Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson NASCAR drivers know everyone wins when Elliott is racing MATCHDAY: Real Madrid, AC Milan take leads into 2nd legs Miami's Wong says he's leaving school for NBA draft Bears re-sign receiver Dante Pettis to 1-year contract Ertz signs with Angel City after lengthy NWSL absence Valpo's Ben Krikke, MVC's leading scorer, transfers to Iowa Boehly needs Real Madrid prediction to come true a week late Vikings agree to terms with ex-Patriots CB Joejuan Williams Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years Yankee Stadium's 100th anniversary to be marked Tuesday Phillies-White Sox postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday DH Hellen Obiri of Kenya wins women's race at Boston Marathon AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to $255 million extension Young American player Ben Shelton advances at Barcelona Open Red Sox reinstate Bello off IL to face Ohtani, Angels Dream day: UCF's Plumlee stars on baseball, football fields Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.