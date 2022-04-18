Monday Local Scores (April 18) And Tuesday Local Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon tops NVU-Johnson 5-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader during the Hornets' home opener in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, APRIL 18 BaseballLyndon at Mt. Anthony, 4:30Lisbon at Profile, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Colebrook at Groveton, 4SoftballLyndon at Mt. Anthony, 4:30
Lisbon at Profile, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Moultonborough at Groveton, 2
Colebrook vs. Moultonborough in Groveton, 4

Boys Tennis
Littleton at Trinity, 4
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Prospect Mtn., 4

Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Moultonborough, 4
Inter-Lakes at Littleton, 4
Gilford at Profile, 4

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 19
Baseball
North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30
Danville at Williamstown, 4:30

Softball
Craftsbury at Lake Region, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Hartford, 5

Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Essex, 4

Girls Tennis
Profile at White Mountains, 4

Track & Field
Lyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 3:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Men's Lacrosse
MCLA at Lyndon, 3:30

College Softball
Lyndon at Bay Path (2), 3 