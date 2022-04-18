Monday Local Scores (April 18) And Tuesday Local Schedule
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon tops NVU-Johnson 5-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader during the Hornets' home opener in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Baseball

Lyndon at Mt. Anthony, 4:30

Lisbon at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Softball

Lyndon at Mt. Anthony, 4:30

Lisbon at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Moultonborough at Groveton, 2

Colebrook vs. Moultonborough in Groveton, 4

Boys Tennis

Littleton at Trinity, 4

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Prospect Mtn., 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Moultonborough, 4

Inter-Lakes at Littleton, 4

Gilford at Profile, 4

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Baseball

North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30

Danville at Williamstown, 4:30

Softball

Craftsbury at Lake Region, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, 5

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Essex, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Track & Field

Lyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 3:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Men’s Lacrosse

MCLA at Lyndon, 3:30

College Softball

Lyndon at Bay Path (2), 3

