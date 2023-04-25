Monday Local Scores (April 24) And Tuesday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The view above the newly-renovated Kiwanis Courts in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Advantage Tennis out of St. J refurbished the courts. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, APRIL 24 BaseballRandolph at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDBoys TennisSt. J 7, North Country 0Girls TennisSt. J at North Country, ppd. to May 17——TUESDAY, APRIL 25BaseballHazen at Peoples, 4:30 Oxbow at North Country, 4:30Lake Region at Danville, ppd. TBDNorthfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30SoftballLyndon at Rice, 4:30Essex at North Country, 4:30Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30Boys LacrosseHartford at St. J, 4Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Kennett, 4Men’s BaseballColby-Sawyer at Lyndon, 3:30 More from this section 2023 Area Tennis And Ultimate Preview Capsules Longtime Vermont Sportswriter Andy Gardiner Dies At 72 Kingdom Storm Wins Spartan Shootout Tournament Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athletes Of The Week: Ballot For April 17-23 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 17-23 You voted: Dusty Loura Bumps, Danville Baseball Luke Bostic, SJA Track & Field Austin Wheeler, LI Baseball Ross Kelly, Littleton Baseball Ryan Walker, Woodsville Baseball Vote View Results Back Girls Athletes Of The Week: Ballot For April 17-23 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 17-23 You voted: Kyra Nelson, BMU Softball Maren Nitsche, SJA Lacrosse Kaitlyn Wheeler, WMR Softball Eliza Wagstaff, Woodsville Softball Kaia Anderson, SJA Softball Vote View Results Back Latest News Feds: Man tried to firebomb Ohio church to stop drag show Stock market today: Wall Street down as First Republic falls OverSightMD Inc. Launches Connected Therapy Cloud and Hourly Relapse Monitoring Service for Individuals with Substance Use Disorder Haley sees federal role on abortion but calls for consensus AP News Summary at 2:01 p.m. EDT Entertainment, civil rights notables honor Harry Belafonte AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:49 p.m. EDT Top Biden campaign aide sees lessons for Dems in Georgia Theater owners group optimistic about future of moviegoing Alton Maddox, lawyer in Tawana Brawley hoax case, dead at 77 Changes planned for College Board's Black history class Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines States move to lift barriers between college athletes, NIL 2023 Area Tennis And Ultimate Preview Capsules Racing Season Set For Start Line Longtime Vermont Sportswriter Andy Gardiner Dies At 72 Monday Local Scores (April 24) And Tuesday Schedule Rangers release ex-Yankee Clint Frazier from contract MATCHDAY: City-Arsenal in title showdown; Barça visits Rayo Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss? Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field AP sources: Pirates, OF Reynolds agree to 8-year deal Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open Chicago Golden Gloves shines spotlight on female boxers For Flatley, Sikora Golden Gloves led to success beyond ring Key dates in 100 years of Golden Gloves boxing in Chicago With Olympic goals, pro dreams Chicago boxer maps gold path Rahm back to defend in Mexico, LIV Golf off to Singapore Gladbach leading scorer Marcus Thuram out with groin injury AUTO RACING: Dover on deck; F1 and IndyCar back in action British executive Crocker hired as USSF sporting director Injured Chelsea defender Reece James to miss rest of season Column: Team USA strong enough that it doesn't need LIV help Canada, Latin America to combine and form PGA Tour Americas Tottenham players offer to refund their fans after 6-1 loss Today in Sports - John Elway #1 pick in NFL Draft to Colts Fox to air 29 Women's World Cup matches, up from 22 in '19 This Date in Baseball - Mike Piazza hits 400th career HR For Heat, the legend of 'Playoff Jimmy' continues to grow Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment? UEFA, top coaches team up to urge easing of handball law Indigenous competitors celebrate culture and sport in Brazil Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs City, Arsenal meet in potential Premier League title decider France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB Rodgers latest aging NFL star to join Jets late in career Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press DC United's Jeahze arrested in Sweden, suspected of assault Colorado, Seattle square off with series tied 2-2 Bruins host the Panthers with 3-1 series lead Giants look to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Orioles play the Red Sox on home winning streak Twins face the Yankees leading series 1-0 Tigers face the Brewers leading series 1-0 Reds play the Rangers leading series 1-0 Diamondbacks meet the Royals with 1-0 series lead Franco leads Rays against the Astros following 4-hit performance Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.