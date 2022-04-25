Monday Local Scores (April 25) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Sofia Limoges and teammate McKenna Brochu share a laugh during a doubles match against Rice at Kiwanis Courts on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, APRIL 25 BaseballLittleton 8, Lisbon 1White Mountains 10, Mascoma 0Hazen 23, Lamoille 4SoftballWhite Mountains 19, Mascoma 1Lisbon at Littleton, 4Girls TennisSt. J 6, Rice 1Girls UltimateS. Burlington at St. J, 4——TUESDAY, APRIL 26BaseballDanville at Lake Region, 4:30Peoples at Hazen, 4:30North Country at Oxbow, 4:30 More from this section +3 Saturday H.S. Roundup: Wheeler, Vikings Power Past Rangers +27 PHOTOS: Lake Region Visits Lyndon Baseball +46 PHOTOS: Colchester Meets St. J In Baseball Blue Mountain at Northfield, 4:30SoftballDanville at Lake Region, 4:30North Country at Essex, 4:30Blue Mountain at Northfield, 4:30Rice at Lyndon, 4:30Boys UltimateMontpelier at St. J, 4Girls TennisNorth Country at Montpelier, 3:30Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Kennett Invitational, 4St. J at Lyndon, 3:30Boys LacrosseColchester at St. J, 4Unified BasketballSt. J at Mount Mansfield, 3:45Lyndon at Milton 3:30College SoftballJohnson at Lyndon (2), 3 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball Blue Mountain Tennis Sport Linguistics School Danville St. Score Montpelier Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24. You voted: Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Baseball Jaden Thomson, St. Johnsbury Track and Field Mike Hogan, Woodsville Baseball Grady Millen, Littleton Baseball Logan Currier, Lyndon Track and Field Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24. You voted: Anna McIntyre, Woodsville Softball Keating Maurer, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse Jaydin Royer, Lyndon Softball Paige Currier, Lake Region Track and Field Lilian Kittredge, St. Johnsbury Softball Vote View Results Back Latest News Retrial begins in Texas for man charged with killing 18 Man wounded in club shooting pleads not guilty to indictment Maine lawmakers adjourn with no action on tribal sovereignty Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War Leader of LA homeless agency resigns amid dispute with board Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come AP News Summary at 9:09 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant Alaska's cruise season starts as industry hopes for revival State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation Jury convicts 1 prison guard in inmate deaths, hung on 2nd Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets with 116-112 victory Boston 116, Brooklyn 112 González hits 1st MLB HR, Giants beat Brews to wrap up trip Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL's Commanders Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering Memphis' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player award 14 players in ACC ready to break out in 2022 Pats send 5th-round pick to Texans for 6th-, 7th-round picks Wild finish for teams still trying to get into NHL playoffs Extra picks give Packers' Gutekunst plenty of trade options ACC: Pitt, Deacs out to keep momentum, Clemson hits reset Eichel takes positives from short time with Golden Knights Tight end position has undergone quite an evolution in NFL Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery 14 Big Ten players poised to break out in 2022 Big Ten's best defenses come out of spring in rebuild mode 49ers GM Lynch 'can't ever imagine' trading Deebo Samuel Column: Chastain calms down to surge into title contention Mickelson signs up for 3 events without saying he'll play Clemson coach adds Donlon, Dixon to men's basketball staff Bulls’ Caruso in concussion protocol ahead of Bucks' Game 5 Leeds draws at Palace, 5 points clear of EPL bottom 3 Bosox put RHPs Houck, Crawford on restricted list at Toronto Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning Kean's winner moves Juventus closer to the Champions League N Dakota St still waits for home game after 36 in a row away Michigan's Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school Pelicans defying playoff odds, while Heat look to advance Steelers may be looking for QB with the 'It' factor in draft Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorite against City Bones Hyland latest rookie to sparkle, keeps Nuggets alive Wide receivers more likely than before to deliver as rookies Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed Benfica ends 60-year European wait with Youth League title Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections Steelers re-sign safety Terrell Edmunds to 1-year deal Monday Local Scores (April 25) And Tuesday Schedule MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis Hearing postponed for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case Harper Jr. wins Haggerty Award from Met Writers Atlantic League Middle-class clubs try to prevent Champions League 'monster' Investigation after banned swimmer Rylov competes in Russia Carlos Alcaraz youngest into ATP top 10 since Nadal in 2005 Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill AP Sportlight This Date in Baseball Barcelona's American defender Dest out with hamstring injury Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.