Monday Local Scores (April 25) And Tuesday Schedule
St. J's Sofia Limoges and teammate McKenna Brochu share a laugh during a doubles match against Rice at Kiwanis Courts on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Baseball

Littleton 8, Lisbon 1

White Mountains 10, Mascoma 0

Hazen 23, Lamoille 4

Softball

White Mountains 19, Mascoma 1

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J 6, Rice 1

Girls Ultimate

S. Burlington at St. J, 4

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Baseball

Danville at Lake Region, 4:30

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

North Country at Oxbow, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 4:30

Softball

Danville at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Essex, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 4:30

Rice at Lyndon, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

Montpelier at St. J, 4

Girls Tennis

North Country at Montpelier, 3:30

Track & Field

White Mountains at Kennett Invitational, 4

St. J at Lyndon, 3:30

Boys Lacrosse

Colchester at St. J, 4

Unified Basketball

St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3:45

Lyndon at Milton 3:30

College Softball

Johnson at Lyndon (2), 3

