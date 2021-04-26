Monday Local Scores (April 26) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Baseball
St. J at Burlington, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
Gorham at White Mountains, 4
Littleton 12, Colebrook 2 (5)
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Berlin at Woodsville, 4
Softball
St. J 16, Burlington 1 (5)
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
Woodsville at Berlin, 4
Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 18, Colchester 2
——
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Baseball
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30
North Country at Harwood, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30
White Mountains at Lisbon, 4
Softball
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30
North Country at Essex, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30
Lisbon at White Mountains, 4
Track And Field
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30
Girls Tennis
St. J at South Burlington, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3
Girls Ultimate
BFA-Fairfax at St. J, 4
College Baseball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), 1
