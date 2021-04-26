Monday Local Scores (April 26) And Tuesday Schedule

Members of the St. J girls lacrosse team welcome Maddie Hurlbert during pregame activities prior to their 18-2 win over Colchester at Cary Field on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Baseball

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

Gorham at White Mountains, 4

Littleton 12, Colebrook 2 (5)

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Berlin at Woodsville, 4

Softball

St. J 16, Burlington 1 (5)

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

Woodsville at Berlin, 4

Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 18, Colchester 2

——

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Harwood, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

White Mountains at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Essex, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

Lisbon at White Mountains, 4

Track And Field

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3

Girls Ultimate

BFA-Fairfax at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), 1

