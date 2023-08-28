Monday Local Scores (Aug. 28) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 28, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile blanks Groveton 4-0 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer season opener in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, AUG. 28 Field HockeyWhite Mountains 5, Franklin 0Berlin at Littleton, 3:30GolfAt Mount Washington Resort GCGorham 84, WMR 61, Moultonborough 21Littleton at Gilford, 3:30Woodsville at Belmont, 3:30——TUESDAY, AUG. 29Boys Soccer Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at White Mountains, 4:30Littleton at Groveton, 4Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4Girls SoccerLittleton at Groveton, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at White Mountains, 3Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4GolfWhite Mountains, Woodsville at Gorham, 3:30 