Monday Local Scores (Dec. 12) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting North Country topples Lake Region 48-37 in a Vermont Division II basketball season opener in Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, DEC. 12 Boys BasketballPittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 5:30Colebrook 71, Moultonborough 45Girls BasketballOxbow at Blue Mountain, 7Profile 39, Pittsburg-Canaan 33Colebrook 42, Moultonborough 27——TUESDAY, DEC. 13 Boys BasketballSt. J at Brattleboro, 7North Country at Lyndon, 6:30Blue Mountain at Sharon, 7Woodsville at Lisbon, 6:30White Mountains at Littleton, 6:30Girls BasketballLake Region at Missisquoi, 7Danville at Hazen, 7:30Woodsville at Lisbon, 5White Mountains at Littleton, 5 More from this section +17 St. J Claims Win At Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 10) And Monday Schedule The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 5-11 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Littleton White Mountains School Linguistics Canaan Score Lake Region Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 5-11 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-11. You voted: Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury Wrestling Keenen Hurlbert, Colebrook Basketball: Kayden Hoskins, Littleton Basketball Landon Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball Haidin Chilafoux, North Country Basketball Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 5-11 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 5-11. You voted: Aaliyah Wilburn, North Country Basketball Hannah Keithan, St. Johnsbury Wrestling Addison Pilgrim, Littleton Basketball Ainsley Savage, White Mountains Basketball Marissa Kenison, Groveton Basketball Vote View Results Back Latest News Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog Anger in rural areas fuel protests against Peru government AP News Summary at 8:17 p.m. EST Chief: Vest may have saved San Diego officer shot repeatedly Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme Alleged shooter outside Zeldin home indicted as part of gang Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court New York City to honor Central Park Five at park entrance Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse Can James Cameron and 'Avatar' wow again? Don't doubt it. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery Navy AD blunt about expectations for program, next coach Bowles says it's time Buccaneers decide who they want to be Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Dec. 5-11 Seahawks fail to solve defensive issues as slide continues 49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings AP Source: Lefty Manaea, Giants reach $25M, 2-year contract Dobbins and Edwards finally healthy together for Ravens Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade Penalties, play calls doom Browns in season slipping away Tar Heels AD Cunningham to take spot on USOPC board 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury American Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for England's West Brom With Jets out of way, Bills focus on showdown vs. Dolphins AP source: Blue Jays, RHP Bassitt, agree to 3-year contract Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season Wilks' Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left 49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report Monday Local Scores (Dec. 12) And Tuesday Schedule Stanford taps Troy Taylor to revive struggling football team Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys Jets' White 'ready to roll' after hits sent him to hospital Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it Cowboys sign WR Hilton after high-profile pursuit of Beckham Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate Coastal Carolina QB McCall enters NCAA transfer portal Celtics' Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands No. 25 NC State hires Anae, Tujague to football staff Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB Fisk, 1st HBCU gymnastics at NCAA level, heads to Las Vegas US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle Nneka Oguwmike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.