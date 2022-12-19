Monday Local Scores (Dec. 19) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton edges visiting White Mountains 32-31 in a New Hampshire girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, DEC. 19 Boys BasketballNorth Country at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 6:30White Mountains at Colebrook, 6:30Littleton at Portsmouth Christian, 7Danville at Peoples, 7Profile 67, Epping 28Girls BasketballRichford at Hazen, 7Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5Colebrook 49, White Mountains 42Littleton 42, Portsmouth Christian 30Profile at Epping, 5Boys HockeyHarwood at Lyndon, 5 Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Harwood, ppd. TBDMen’s HoopsState University of New York at Brockport 103, Lyndon 56 (Mauro Panaggio Tournament, Daytona Beach, Fla.) noon——TUESDAY, DEC. 20Boys BasketballEssex at St. J, 6:30Stowe at Hazen, 7:30Girls BasketballSt. J at Rice, 6:30North Country vs. Mt. 