Monday Local Scores (Dec. 20) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon Institute beats St. Johnsbury Academy 6-3 in a Division II boys hockey rivalry game at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Boys Hockey

St. J at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30

Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Lisbon at Franklin, 6

Girls Hoops

Colebrook at White Mountains, 5

Hazen at Richford, 7

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5

Lisbon at Franklin, 4:30

Wrestling

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 5

——

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Boys Hoops

Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30

Profile at Gorham, 6:30

Hazen at Stowe, 7

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Woodsville, 5

Profile at Gorham, 5

Danville at Enosburg, 7

North Country vs. Essex at MMU tourney, 5:30

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

