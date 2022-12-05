Monday Local Scores (Dec. 6) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, DEC. 5 No games scheduled——TUESDAY, DEC. 6Boys Basketball Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Lin-Wood at Littleton, 6:30Profile at Lisbon, 6:30Girls BasketballColebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5Lin-Wood at Littleton, 5Profile at Lisbon, 5 More from this section +8 St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins: The Record’s 2022 Defensive Football Of the Year +7 St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy: The Record’s 2022 Offensive Football Player Of The Year Fortin Drops Career-High 41 As Hornets Rally In NAC Opener Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canaan Littleton School Lin Pittsburg Report Score Profile Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants 2 men suing the prosecutor's office that helped free them AP News Summary at 1:36 p.m. EST Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest Legislative veterans to lead both parties in Kansas House Ketolicious Kitchens Launches Keto Mexican Comfort Food Product Line Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury's hands Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun Glencore agrees to pay Congo $180 million over bribery case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Florida QB Richardson leaves school early, enters NFL draft Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes Ionescu and New York visit Mitchell and the Fever Ionescu leads New York into matchup with Chicago Fowles and Mitchell clash in Minnesota-Indiana matchup Ogwumike and Plum clash in Los Angeles-Las Vegas matchup Diggins-Smith leads Phoenix against Atlanta after 29-point outing Top scorers face off in Dallas-Seattle matchup Fowles leads Minnesota into matchup with Washington Wings to host Storm Friday Diggins-Smith, Mercury set for matchup against the Mystics Neymar in Brazil’s lineup against South Korea at World Cup WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins: The Record’s 2022 Defensive Football Of the Year POLL ALERT: Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer makes 619th appearance in women's AP Top 25, sets record for most all time AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors Stanford's VanDerveer tops women's AP Top 25 appearances Tie against Giants shows Commanders' slim margin for error Kershaw returning to Dodgers on $20M, 1-year deal Carlos Alcaraz youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP rankings NC State QB Devin Leary to enter name into transfer portal Top-ranked Houston earns No. 1 spot in NET rankings Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Gifts For The Outdoors People POLL ALERT: Preseason No. 1 North Carolina falls out of men's AP Top 25, UConn into top five; Houston, Texas remain 1-2 MLBPA opens first international office in Dominican Republic Preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25 AP source: Panthers plan to waive former No. 1 pick Mayfield Japan and Croatia tied 1-1, going to extra time at World Cup Iowa St promotes Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator Monday Local Scores (Dec. 6) And Tuesday Schedule Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup Labbadia back as coach for struggling Stuttgart Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee Americans' World Cup-ending loss seen by 16.5M on US TV Today in Sports History-Rice is NFL leader in TD receptions Nick Bollettieri, coach to many tennis stars, dead at age 91 Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield as football coach Spain is prepared for penalties against Morocco at World Cup With 99 points in 2 games, Lakers' Anthony Davis on big roll Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco at World Cup Neymar lookalike causes havoc in Qatar during World Cup Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave Believe the hype, Bellingham is lighting up the World Cup US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London Future of CFP: How would 12-team playoff look this season? Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement Poland finds its true level at World Cup, beaten by the best Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.