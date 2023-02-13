Monday Local Scores (Feb. 13) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades topple visiting Hartford 7-2 in Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 13 Boys BasketballSt. J 69, South Burlington 60Harwood 66, Lyndon 48Hazen 74, Thetford 55Profile 63, Lin-Wood 50Woodsville 51, Blue Mountain 49Spaulding 77, Lake Region 26Moultonborough 50, Lisbon 14Girls BasketballMoultonborough 48, Lisbon 29Profile 48, Lin-Wood 36Boys HockeyMiddlebury 4, St. J 3Lyndon 3, Brattleboro 0Girls HockeyKingdom Blades 3, Missisquoi 1Alpine SkiingN.H. Division III Girls State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10N.H. Division IV Boys State Meet at Loon Mountain, 10—— TUESDAY, FEB. 14Boys BasketballWoodsville at Colebrook, 6:30Littleton at Groveton, 6:30Girls BasketballRice at St. J, 6:30Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6:30Middlebury at North Country, 6:30Thetford at Lake Region, 7Milton at Hazen, 7Richford at Danville, 7:30Blue Mountain at Stowe, 6:30Woodsville at Colebrook, 5Littleton at Groveton, 5Alpine SkiingN.H. Division III Boys State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10N.H. Division IV Girls State Meet at Crotched Mountain, 10Nordic SkiingProfile at Ski Hearth Farm, TBAWomen's HoopsJohnson at Lyndon, 5:30Men's HoopsJohnson at Lyndon, 7:30 Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 6-12
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12. Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Feb. 6-12
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12. 