Monday Local Scores (Feb. 20) And Upcoming Schedule

Feb 20, 2023

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 20 N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV Second RoundNo. 1 Littleton 60, No. 16 Gorham 56No. 8 Mascenic 66, No. 9 Groveton 52No. 4 Woodsville 73, No. 13 Portsmouth Christian 56No. 5 Profile 62, No. 12 Colebrook 56VT. BOYS BASKETBALLMt. Mansfield 58, St. J 41Spaulding 89, Lyndon 47North Country 68, Vergennes 43Harwood 49, Lake Region 31Hazen 87, Williamstown 41Danville 66, Oxbow 44BFA-Fairfax 59, Blue Mountain 57BOYS HOCKEYU-32 5, St. J 0GIRLS HOCKEYHarwood at Kingdom Blades, canceledNORDIC SKIINGProfile at Sandwich Fairgrounds, TBA——TUESDAY, FEB. 21VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II First RoundNo. 9 Enosburg (10-9) at No. 8 Lyndon (11-9), 7No. 12 Milton (12-8) at No. 5 Lake Region (13-7), 7D-IV First RoundNo. 9 Proctor (8-12) at No. 8 Danville (9-11), 7N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-IV First RoundNo. 16 Profile (7-11) at No. 1 Groveton (16-2), 6 No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 6No. 15 Franklin (8-10) at No. 2 Colebrook (15-3), 6No. 14 Woodsville (9-9) at No. 3 Epping (14-4), 7NORDIC SKIINGProfile at Great Glen, TBA——WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II First RoundNo. 17 U-32 (4-17) at No. 1 North Country (20-0), 7D-III First RoundNo. 15 Winooski (2-17) at No. 2 Hazen (18-1), 7BOYS HOCKEYSt. J at Stowe, 7Rutland at Lyndon, 6GIRLS HOCKEYKingdom Blades at Rice, 5:35ALPINE SKIINGN.H. Meet of Champions at Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain, 9:30Lyndon at Jay Peak, 9:30——THURSDAY, FEB. 23N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 7No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7VT. BOYS BASKETBALLSt. J at Rice, 6:30Lyndon at Lake Region, 7North Country at Enosburg, 7Randolph at Hazen, 7Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7NORDIC SKIINGVt. State Classic Championship at Craftsbury, All day 